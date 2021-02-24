Who cares whether Trump comes under fire from federal or state level? He's got 30 cases pending against him. DC is investigating his role in the insurrection; fucking Georgia could charge him with election interference; and SCOTUS just said his accountants must turn over Trump's tax returns.



I for one have no problem with lukewarm Joe and his status quo cabinet. People need normalcy. Trump may well announce his candidacy for the 2024 primaries next week, and I'll laugh my dick off if he does.



Two things - I do think there is a difference between federal and state level - a federal case is much more likely to be able to discount someone from standing again - not just legally, but it would be harder to twist the judgement - if NY, or WA, or DC prosecute him, it is easier for his base to basically ignore it as more "Democrat propaganda" - whereas the federal side is far more split.Also, whilst you may not have a problem with Biden and his status quo, what about the 10s of millions of younger, more progressive voters who voted for Warren, Yang and Bernie instead of Biden in the primaries; didn't turn out for Clinton and cost the Democrats the Presidency then - and have basically had their voices minimised, if not ignored, by Biden and his picks for Cabinet and the positions they are taking. Will they turn out in 2 years to keep control of the House and (hopeully) win outright the Senate; in 4 years if results from these next 4 years are underwhelming - historical evidence suggests the contrary, whereas the Republicans (unfortunately) have never had a problem with turning out their base.You just have to look at the troubles Biden is having with Manchin - supposedly a Democrat, trying to torpedo his only decently progressive policy of increasing the federal minimum wage to 15 dollars and cap it at 11 - below many states' minimum wage - and the likelihood of the Arizona Senator Sinema joining him. What kind of message does that send about the Democrats that for something that *would* affect them positively, there is so many issues getting that cohesive voice from across the board.Don't get me wrong - I do think that a state prosecution by SDNY is likely - I am just concerned that in the short term it might not come quickly enough, or with a severe enough penalty, to stop him standing in 2024, and I do think his base, and the more traidition Republican base, are more likely to "kiss and make up" if that does happen in their pursuit of power compared to the more varied factions in the Democrats. Other than making DC and PR a State, the next best thing the Dems could do is get a few more states to sign up for the NPVIC - as a large portion of their troubles stem from the way the EC favours the Repubs