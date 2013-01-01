« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal  (Read 36687 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:58:20 pm
Those two points bolded there are certainly true.

And on the flipside, not living in a country can also make you completely unaware, out of touch and/or ignorant of how things truly are, especially if you're being spoon-fed news from only certain sources that you want to hear. I can't count the number of times I've read a post in this forum relating to US politics from someone who doesn't live here and just chuckled, because it was so incredibly out of touch.

I get it. It happens. It's a forum after all with all of us spouting off opinions. I think as long as we all realize that both of the above can be true, that can be helpful.

Indeed yes. We've locked horns a few times but I certainly value your input. It's tough to judge grass roots opinion in a country of over 300 million from the other side of the Atlantic.  It's why I appreciate the likes of yourself and my friends in the US, even if they're only snapshots.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,271
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 09:33:21 am »
Lets hope Trump gets a serious hit from the criminal proceedings otherwise  :butt



Sen. Mitt Romney predicted Tuesday that former President Donald Trump would easily win the Republican presidential nomination if he seeks the White House again in 2024. In a New York Times-DealBook virtual interview, the Utah Republican said he was sure the former president would play a role in the GOP in the coming years  assessing that Trump has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party. I expect he will continue playing a role. I dont know if hell run in 2024 or not. But if he does, Im pretty sure he will win the nomination, Romney said. Although the senator cautioned that a lot can happen between now and 2024, he pointed to public opinion surveys that show Republican voters still overwhelmingly favor the former president.

I look at the polls, Romney said. And the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide. Both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) have made pilgrimages to Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the former president resides, and Trump is expected to speak Sunday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference  delivering his first major address since leaving office.

Trump has also confirmed that he will attend the Republican National Committees spring donor retreat in April.

According to a flash POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted in the days after his second impeachment trial, 57 percent of Republican voters said they want Trump to play a major role in their party going forward, and 80 percent of Republican respondents said they viewed him favorably.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:34:18 am
He actually used the word "festive". He was particularly trying to make his target listeners think it was just a jolly day out for most people.
Wouldn't it be great to establish that he was part of the planning. Johnson is one bad twat.
Yeah,bring the family along to the next riot and meet like minded friends for a enjoyable few hours overthrowing our government.
I still think Stones the connection to the politicians and the rioters, Trump had far more to do with the planing of the Jan 6th Rally than many think, passes might prove the link between Trump and Stone.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:58 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 01:51:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:42:30 pm
Yeah,bring the family along to the next riot and meet like minded friends for a enjoyable few hours overthrowing our government.
I still think Stones the connection to the politicians and the rioters, Trump had far more to do with the planing of the June 6th Rally than many think, passes might prove the link between Trump and Stone.

Don't forget Manafort and Flynn.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 02:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:51:32 pm
Don't forget Manafort and Flynn.
Yep, lot of planing went into this so called spontaneous riot. few of Trumps apologists argued the riot was underway before the end of Trumps speech so Trump never incited them to attack the Capitol, looks like this was all planned and organized to make sure they were at the front of the mob to kick everything off knowing the rest of the crowd would follow.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,102
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 02:40:24 pm »
New York prosecutors now have trumps tax returns.

Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,287
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 08:26:04 pm »
I can't imagine the fat orange one sitting down to file his own tax returns

If his returns are dodgy (which I expect they are) then no doubt he'll find a way to blame his accountants, or whoever was responsible for filing them

You can be rest assured he has himself well insulated on that front
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
Re: Legal repercussions for Trump and his cabal
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 09:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:26:04 pm
I can't imagine the fat orange one sitting down to file his own tax returns

If his returns are dodgy (which I expect they are) then no doubt he'll find a way to blame his accountants, or whoever was responsible for filing them

You can be rest assured he has himself well insulated on that front

If he did, he wouldn't have fought tooth and nail to keep them secret.

There's ample circumstantial evidence to show that Trump routinely inflated the value of his assets to secure loans and deflated their value to avoid paying tax. He can try to throw his accountants under the bus, but they're the ones with the numbers and the receipts. They will happily work with prosecutors in the event that Trump tries to sell them out in order to return the favour.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 