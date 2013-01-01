Lets hope Trump gets a serious hit from the criminal proceedings otherwiseSen. Mitt Romney predicted Tuesday that former President Donald Trump would easily win the Republican presidential nomination if he seeks the White House again in 2024. In a New York Times-DealBook virtual interview, the Utah Republican said he was sure the former president would play a role in the GOP in the coming years  assessing that Trump has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party. I expect he will continue playing a role. I dont know if hell run in 2024 or not. But if he does, Im pretty sure he will win the nomination, Romney said. Although the senator cautioned that a lot can happen between now and 2024, he pointed to public opinion surveys that show Republican voters still overwhelmingly favor the former president.I look at the polls, Romney said. And the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide. Both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) have made pilgrimages to Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the former president resides, and Trump is expected to speak Sunday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference  delivering his first major address since leaving office.Trump has also confirmed that he will attend the Republican National Committees spring donor retreat in April.According to a flash POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted in the days after his second impeachment trial, 57 percent of Republican voters said they want Trump to play a major role in their party going forward, and 80 percent of Republican respondents said they viewed him favorably.