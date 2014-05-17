Poll

Trump's legal repercussions will be as follows:

He never sees the inside of a criminal courtroom
53 (45.3%)
He is charged with something, but is pardoned or not convicted somehow
17 (14.5%)
He is convicted of criminal charges but does no jail/prison time
38 (32.5%)
He is convicted and goes to prison
9 (7.7%)

Total Members Voted: 117

Author Topic: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?  (Read 3572 times)

Offline Shankly998

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #80 on: November 15, 2020, 07:59:50 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 15, 2020, 07:35:48 PM
He is not rich.  He owes $450m to unknown parties and is currently grifting the hell out of his own supporters because his campaign is deeply in debt.  His businesses are making a loss, especially due to Covid - as Michael Cohen said, he has no source of income.  You can't fine someone who is broke.

And yes, it will be very toxic.  But it's a boil that needs to be lanced if America wants to move forward. 79 million voters wont tolerate watching Trump get off.

While trump is nowhere near as rich as he claims per my understanding he's still in a net asset position and is still rich by any metric.
The 79 million voters though are the sane ones who aren't part of some crazy cult, they've tolerated watching Bush get off scot free, it'll be the same for Trump after a lot of moaning.
Anyway we'll see what happens time will be the judge of what happens.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #81 on: November 15, 2020, 08:08:59 PM »
Quote from: Shankly998 on November 15, 2020, 07:59:50 PM
While trump is nowhere near as rich as he claims per my understanding he's still in a net asset position and is still rich by any metric.
The 79 million voters though are the sane ones who aren't part of some crazy cult, they've tolerated watching Bush get off scot free, it'll be the same for Trump after a lot of moaning.
Anyway we'll see what happens time will be the judge of what happens.

They cannot and will not risk Drumpf getting away with jack shit & the only person to blame for that is Drumpf himself.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #82 on: November 15, 2020, 08:41:31 PM »
Quote from: Shankly998 on November 15, 2020, 07:59:50 PM
While trump is nowhere near as rich as he claims per my understanding he's still in a net asset position and is still rich by any metric.
The 79 million voters though are the sane ones who aren't part of some crazy cult, they've tolerated watching Bush get off scot free, it'll be the same for Trump after a lot of moaning.
Anyway we'll see what happens time will be the judge of what happens.

Will you PLEASE stop trying to compare Bush and Trump?  Bush was a fool; Trump is outright corrupt, greedy for power and self aggrandisement. He is an utterly corrupt and monstrous individual who repeatedly tried to attack his own citizens.

Under Trump's watch, more than eighty times the number of American civilians have died than perished during 9/11.  There. Is. No. Comparison.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:51 AM by Red Berry »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 12:04:06 AM »
This is why Trump and his must be prosecuted. This Glenn Kirschner video is quite different from his usual legal content. Well worth a watch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RXTJrCw6JAE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RXTJrCw6JAE</a>
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:59:22 AM »
^^^ will watch the video in a bit, but I just want to add that I think another reason Trump is stalling is that he knows Biden's Covid response will be better than his. I think he's allowing Americans to die to spite the President Elect.

If only they could make a charge of culpable homicide stick.
Offline GreatEx

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:20:26 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 15, 2020, 08:41:31 PM
.

Under Trump's watch, more than eight times the number of American civilians have died than perished during 9/11.  There. Is. No. Comparison.

Eighty
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:38:56 AM »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:20:26 AM
Eighty

Of course, how stupid of me.  Will edit.
Offline Kekule

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 12:38:04 PM »
I dont see him going down the pardon route because surely, surely, you cant run for President after having admitted to using the power of the office to commit crimes during your previous term? Surely?  I mean, there must be something preventing that from happening.

Ive no idea what hell do next but the one thing Im pretty sure of is that hes wedded to the idea of running again regardless of health etc. It gives him the adoration he craves and its a good grift for his c*nt kids.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 01:53:23 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 12:38:04 PM
I dont see him going down the pardon route because surely, surely, you cant run for President after having admitted to using the power of the office to commit crimes during your previous term? Surely?  I mean, there must be something preventing that from happening.

Ive no idea what hell do next but the one thing Im pretty sure of is that hes wedded to the idea of running again regardless of health etc. It gives him the adoration he craves and its a good grift for his c*nt kids.

Another reason why he and his family cannot be allowed to walk away from this.  They will contaminate US politics for decades if that happens.

Trump's found the best license to print money since the invention of the televangelist - he's combined politics AND evangelism into a new cult-concept. He can't be allowed to exploit it.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:18:57 PM »
Biden hopes to avoid divisive Trump investigations, preferring unity

Biden has told aides that he's concerned that investigations would divide the country but that he would leave decisions up to an independent Justice Department.

By Carol E. Lee, Kristen Welker and Mike Memoli
WASHINGTON  President-elect Joe Biden has privately told advisers that he doesn't want his presidency to be consumed by investigations of his predecessor, according to five people familiar with the discussions, despite pressure from some Democrats who want inquiries into President Donald Trump, his policies and members of his administration.

Biden has raised concerns that investigations would further divide a country he is trying to unite and risk making every day of his presidency about Trump, said the sources, who spoke on background to offer details of private conversations.

They said he has specifically told advisers that he is wary of federal tax investigations of Trump or of challenging any orders Trump may issue granting immunity to members of his staff before he leaves office. One adviser said Biden has made it clear that he "just wants to move on."

Another Biden adviser said, "He's going to be more oriented toward fixing the problems and moving forward than prosecuting them."

Any decisions by Biden's Justice Department regarding Trump, his staff, his associates, his business or his policies wouldn't affect investigations by state officials, including Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has fought to obtain Trump's tax returns.

As Biden tries to balance his own inclinations with pressures from within his party, his advisers stressed that he is seeking to reset the dynamic between the White House and the Justice Department from what it has been under Trump.

Biden wants his Justice Department to function independently from the White House, aides said, and Biden isn't going to tell federal law enforcement officials whom or what to investigate or not to investigate.

"His overarching view is that we need to move the country forward," an adviser said. "But the most important thing on this is that he will not interfere with his Justice Department and not politicize his Justice Department."

A third Biden adviser said that when it comes to any Trump-related investigations, the expectation is "it's going to be very situational" and "depending on the merits." Broadly, Biden's priorities will be the economy, the coronavirus, climate change and race relations, not looking back at the Trump administration, an adviser said.

Presidents generally set the tone for what issues they believe should be priorities for the Justice Department, and questions about Trump-related investigations or retrospective reviews are expected to intensify as Biden gets closer to taking office.

"He can set a tone about what he thinks should be done," a Biden adviser said. But, the adviser said, "he's not going to be a president who directs the Justice Department one way or the other."

Biden's team is also reluctant to send any signal to Trump administration officials that the Justice Department wouldn't look into their actions, given that there are still nine weeks until the inauguration, another person briefed about the discussions said.

"While they're not looking for broad criminal indictments, they do want to make sure that people don't think there are no ramifications for any of their actions between now and the new presidency," this person said.

Emphasizing an arm's-length approach to the Justice Department could give Biden cover from criticism from his supporters about any lack of investigations into Trump, his policies or his staff. Democrats have sharply criticized Trump's direct influence on Justice Department investigations, including his calls for Biden and former President Barack Obama to be prosecuted over allegations of unspecified crimes. Pledging, as Biden has, not to interfere with federal investigations would be welcomed by many of his supporters.

But it will be difficult for Biden to avoid the issue altogether, given the expected calls for investigations into an array of issues involving Trump  from his administration's child separation policy to his taxes, possible conflicts of interest and potential violations of campaign finance law. The issue could set Biden on a collision course with some of his own supporters, who are eager for a wholesale examination of the Trump presidency.

"There's also a strong school of thought that believes the law's the law," a Biden adviser said, describing the internal debate.

Biden said many times during the campaign that he would leave any decision whether to prosecute Trump up to his attorney general. "If that was the judgment that he violated the law and he should be, in fact, criminally prosecuted, then so be it," he said during a debate in Atlanta. "But I would not direct it."

Biden has said he wouldn't pardon Trump should that become a realistic question.

Still, multiple aides said, Biden is generally not inclined to see his Justice Department investigate Trump.

One of the reasons he has given aides is that he believes investigations would alienate the more than 73 million Americans who voted for Trump, the people familiar with the discussions said. Some Democrats, however, have said Biden should be prioritizing the concerns of his supporters, not those of his detractors.

The delicate balance of answering to his own supporters and uniting the country is in part why Biden recognizes that his nominee for attorney general is "going to be one of the most consequential decisions he's going to make," an adviser said.

Biden has vowed to sign an executive order declaring that any member of his administration would be fired if found to "initiate, encourage, obstruct or otherwise improperly influence specific DOJ investigations or prosecutions for any reason."

The dilemma facing Biden is similar to the one Obama faced when he took office in 2009. Democrats were demanding the prosecution of Bush administration officials who were involved in policies that allowed enhanced interrogations, or torture, of terrorism suspects.

To appease those Democrats, Obama released memos about the controversial program and then publicly said he didn't support prosecuting Bush administration officials who devised or carried out the policies. He also rejected calls for a 9/11-style commission or a truth and reconciliation commission, like the one that examined apartheid in South Africa, to review the policies.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/president-elect-biden-wary-trump-focused-investigations-sources-say-n1247959?cid=sm_npd_nn_tw_np
Offline The_Nomad

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:40:38 PM »
The partisan divide is so entrenched now there appears to be no more middle neutral ground. We can blame Fox or OANN but ultimately even the MSM have a case to answer. Take climate change for example. 99% of scientists agree that its happening and that its man made. But when the MSM hosts panel discussions on the topic, in the interests of journalistic balance they invite a denier to appear opposite a scientist who has done the research and analysed the data. How on earth is that representative of reality?! That is just one example. Why have given the lunatic right the oxygen of publicity?
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:52:03 PM »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 02:40:38 PM
The partisan divide is so entrenched now there appears to be no more middle neutral ground. We can blame Fox or OANN but ultimately even the MSM have a case to answer. Take climate change for example. 99% of scientists agree that its happening and that its man made. But when the MSM hosts panel discussions on the topic, in the interests of journalistic balance they invite a denier to appear opposite a scientist who has done the research and analysed the data. How on earth is that representative of reality?! That is just one example. Why have given the lunatic right the oxygen of publicity?

Imagine if they did that for football panels

"We just heard from Souness about why playing 3 games a week for a couple months straight increases likelihood of injury. But for balance, here's an overweight man in his 50s who's never played football at any level to explain why footballers shouldn't get injured because they get paid a lot of money"
Offline Kekule

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:01:34 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:52:03 PM
Imagine if they did that for football panels

"We just heard from Souness about why playing 3 games a week for a couple months straight increases likelihood of injury. But for balance, here's an overweight man in his 50s who's never played football at any level to explain why footballers shouldn't get injured because they get paid a lot of money"

Sky used to have exactly that, but he left when his mate Andy Gray got sacked for being sexist.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #93 on: Today at 04:59:53 PM »
It's sensible for Biden to try and distance himself from any DoJ investigations.  Likewise it would be as improper for Biden to try and stop them investigating Trump as it was for Trump to try and compel them into investigating Biden.

This needs to be done, and Democrats can't shirk away from these difficult choices, because the Republicans are counting on them doing just that.
Offline .adam

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:17:42 PM »
Even if Biden/the DoJ decide not to investigate any federal crimes, I'd be surprised is New York don't pursue him on the State charges. Any presidential pardon won't exempt him from state prosecution either.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #95 on: Today at 05:34:54 PM »
The thought did just occur to me that there'd be something honestly delicious about Trump being offered a presidential pardon by Biden.  Just aside from it being an acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

I still fully expect him to be torched like molten wax though.
Offline John C

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:24:32 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:59:53 PM
It's sensible for Biden to try and distance himself from any DoJ investigations. 
Yep, now isn't the time for Biden to comment on anything inflammatory before he's even in office while Trumps base are stung. He's absolutely correct not to make it political.
Once a new administration is in place the DoJ can ease themselves in to a position of integrity and it would be negligent of them not to follow-up on the inevitable unearthing of criminality.
I'm happy for it all to be low key and expectation of convictions to be low. Tick-tock though, to the entire cabal, tick fucking tock.
Online Red Berry

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #97 on: Today at 07:01:50 PM »
Yep, John.  If Trump apparently tried to nuke Iran after losing the election, wtf would he do if Biden flat out said he was going to sic a gang of prosecutors on him the moment he leaves office?
