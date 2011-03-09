Poll

Trump's legal repercussions will be as follows:

He never sees the inside of a criminal courtroom
21 (47.7%)
He is charged with something, but is pardoned or not convicted somehow
6 (13.6%)
He is convicted of criminal charges but does no jail/prison time
15 (34.1%)
He is convicted and goes to prison
2 (4.5%)

Total Members Voted: 44

Author Topic: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?  (Read 946 times)

What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« on: October 26, 2020, 04:14:58 PM »
I'm very optimistic (I think) about the election, but a complete pessimist regarding the punishments that will be meted out.

In this thread we state our predictions about what happens to him.

Maybe it's nothing criminal but he spends the rest of his days fighting court cases?

What do you think, do you think things? Let's find out!
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #1 on: October 26, 2020, 04:16:24 PM »
I cant see anything happening ...

When hes gone, the impetuous to convict him goes too...  do you heal the US by charging him? 
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #2 on: October 26, 2020, 04:20:12 PM »
I think Trump will face charges somewhere along the line, probably eighteen months or so post election. Probably face a dick load of civil cases.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #3 on: October 26, 2020, 04:30:13 PM »
I would settle for a humiliating bankruptcy and complete demolition of the Trump brand. All those Trump signs being taken off buildings, him losing his golf courses, that would be lovely.

Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:25:23 PM »
I think it's worth opening this thread now, lets refrain from it being a general Trump thread, but more about any indictments and potential prosecutions he may face (if any) when he leaves office.

This is a good article to start with from Renato Mariotti.
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/11/10/the-right-way-to-investigate-trump-once-he-leaves-office-435876


Respected legal authoritarian Glen Kirschner is adamant Trump should also face charges for neglectful homicide due to the manner in which he managed the coronavirus resulting in thousands of preventable deaths.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:46:18 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:25:23 PM
Respected legal authoritarian Glen Kirschner is adamant Trump should also face charges for neglectful homicide due to the manner in which he managed the coronavirus resulting in thousands of preventable deaths.

Given the advantages they have in population density (lower overall and in the population centres) and the advance warning they got from it hitting europe first, even if they had only managed to perform at a similar level, they would have saved about 60k of those deaths.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:53:37 PM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October 26, 2020, 04:30:13 PM
I would settle for a humiliating bankruptcy and complete demolition of the Trump brand. All those Trump signs being taken off buildings, him losing his golf courses, that would be lovely.

If the rumors of Deutsche Bank calling in its loans once he's out are true, this could very much happen. More likely he weasels his way out of that and starts Trump TV, which eventually fails.

As for criminal charges, I think some at the state level are most likely. If he doesn't pardon himself or resign and get Pence to pardon him, they'll be the only option. I have serious doubts that he'd ever be convicted, though, as I can't imagine they'd be able to find a jury without at least one Trumper sneaking on. At which point, of course, he'll call the hung jury a "complete exoneration."
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:02:50 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on October 26, 2020, 04:16:24 PM
I cant see anything happening ...

When hes gone, the impetuous to convict him goes too...  do you heal the US by charging him?

You may not heal the US, but surely they need to show any future prick you can't just do as you want in office and walk away to continue your life 4 (or 8 ) years later.

Not doing anything could be more dangerous than actually doing it.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:11:09 PM »
He will be sued into oblivion by various parties but I'm not sure anyone will be brave enough to try and bring criminal charges and/or smart enough to make them stick.

I think in the other thread I posted a link to an article outlining all the various things that were out there against him.  I'll dig it up...

Edit: here it is

https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2020-trump-faces-lawsuits-and-legal-threats/?sref=pFpevH9K
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:42:21 PM »
I'd imagine in the background during the transition discussions the threat will soon be made - "Leave quietly and x,y,z legal action will not take place - keep refusing to accept the election results and well make sure you'll be looking at he inside of a cell for the next 10 years"

I think this is exactly what is playing out, he and his people are just seeking some slither of leverage.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:56:00 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on October 26, 2020, 04:16:24 PM
I cant see anything happening ...

When hes gone, the impetuous to convict him goes too...  do you heal the US by charging him? 

Yes. If he's not charged the Republicans will feel even more empowered to go even further next time. 
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:59:48 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:42:21 PM
I'd imagine in the background during the transition discussions the threat will soon be made - "Leave quietly and x,y,z legal action will not take place - keep refusing to accept the election results and well make sure you'll be looking at he inside of a cell for the next 10 years"

I think this is exactly what is playing out, he and his people are just seeking some slither of leverage.

This is exactly what Trump's strategy is imo.  Make a lot of noise and try and get himself some immunity from the worst of it.

I expect that offer is not going to come though and he's going to get more and more desperate as the days go by.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:04:42 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:59:48 PM
This is exactly what Trump's strategy is imo.  Make a lot of noise and try and get himself some immunity from the worst of it.

I expect that offer is not going to come though and he's going to get more and more desperate as the days go by.

I agree with that. If Trump is saying he's going to make row and shit on the Oval Office floor to try and get a pardon then Biden is basically saying blow yourself out, we'll just clean up after you've gone.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:08:12 PM »
Absolutely nothing. He'll set up his Alex Jones style 'news' network before it folds with millions of debt in 6 months
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:12:34 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:42:21 PM
I'd imagine in the background during the transition discussions the threat will soon be made - "Leave quietly and x,y,z legal action will not take place - keep refusing to accept the election results and well make sure you'll be looking at he inside of a cell for the next 10 years"

I think this is exactly what is playing out, he and his people are just seeking some slither of leverage.

Pretty much my view of what is going on
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:24:20 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:25:23 PM
I think it's worth opening this thread now, lets refrain from it being a general Trump thread, but more about any indictments and potential prosecutions he may face (if any) when he leaves office.

This is a good article to start with from Renato Mariotti.
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/11/10/the-right-way-to-investigate-trump-once-he-leaves-office-435876


Respected legal authoritarian Glen Kirschner is adamant Trump should also face charges for neglectful homicide due to the manner in which he managed the coronavirus resulting in thousands of preventable deaths.

Agreed.  The measure of the validity of those charges will be how quickly Biden manages to get the situation under control.  Of course by then the virus might be burning itself out, but given the circumstances in the US I doubt it.  Oh, and naturally, Trump will try to claim credit for any uptick in the situation that happens on Biden's watch.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:28:08 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:42:21 PM
I'd imagine in the background during the transition discussions the threat will soon be made - "Leave quietly and x,y,z legal action will not take place - keep refusing to accept the election results and well make sure you'll be looking at he inside of a cell for the next 10 years"

I think this is exactly what is playing out, he and his people are just seeking some slither of leverage.

Honestly, I think they're having a hard enough time just trying to convince him that he's lost, or to at least not contest the result.  Threats like that wont work against Trump because he's the guy who always double downs when attacked - plus he is more than slightly detached from the reality of his situation.  I think he realises there is real danger, but I'm not sure how much.  If he did, he wouldn't be digging such a massive hole for himself.

Also, I doubt SDNY are in any mood to let him off the hook.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:05:35 PM »
Nothing will happen to him. He'll have library named in his honour and it will only contain copies of "The Art of the Deal".
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:06:23 PM »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 04:53:37 PM

As for criminal charges, I think some at the state level are most likely.
Yep, I believe he can't be pardoned for state crimes.
I think there are hundreds of unknowns, not limited to the sealed Mueller indictments, SDNY cases as RB says and one or two others already live. The DoJ may prioritise or cherry pick depending on either seriousness or likelihood of conviction.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:22:16 PM »
As I've said before, the only real problem is finding an impartial jury for a trial.  Trump's polarised the US so much that people are either for or against him. And there's simply no precedent for putting a former president on trial.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:36:36 PM »

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:05:35 PM
Nothing will happen to him.

Well, here is one thing for starters.

One week after Biden takes over, his permit expires in Palm Beach and he must remove the helipad at the golf course.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:57:48 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:22:16 PM
As I've said before, the only real problem is finding an impartial jury for a trial.  Trump's polarised the US so much that people are either for or against him. And there's simply no precedent for putting a former president on trial.
Being for or against Trump may not affect the way a juror behaves. I hate IDS for instance but if I was a juror in a trial where he was proven innocent, I would vote accordingly. Likewise if I was a Juror on a case where Sadio Mane was found to have committed a crime, then it's tough for Sadio I'm afraid.

When I've done jury duty, I've been mightily impressed with the sense of duty shown by the jurors to do the right thing, by far the most impressive part of the whole process from what I've witnessed.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:02:37 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:57:48 PM
Being for or against Trump may not affect the way a juror behaves. I hate IDS for instance but if I was a juror in a trial where he was proven innocent, I would vote accordingly. Likewise if I was a Juror on a case where Sadio Mane was found to have committed a crime, then it's tough for Sadio I'm afraid.

When I've done jury duty, I've been mightily impressed with the sense of duty shown by the jurors to do the right thing, by far the most impressive part of the whole process from what I've witnessed.

Do you honestly think a Trump supporter on a jury is going to vote to convict him?  They will spend the entire trial yawning through evidence and looking at Qanon conspiracy theories on their phone.

How about somebody from California who's lost a family member to Covid?  Somebody from the LGTBQ community, or an ethnic minority?  The US is completely polarised right now.  They won't base a decision on evidence, they'll base it on the man.  And no matter the verdict it will be called a fix either way.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:11:21 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:02:37 PM
Do you honestly think a Trump supporter on a jury is going to vote to convict him?  They will spend the entire trial yawning through evidence and looking at Qanon conspiracy theories on their phone.

How about somebody from California who's lost a family member to Covid?  Somebody from the LGTBQ community, or an ethnic minority?  The US is completely polarised right now.  They won't base a decision on evidence, they'll base it on the man.  And no matter the verdict it will be called a fix either way.
Well I fully agree with the last sentence, but being responsible for a guilty person walking free, or an innocent person necking porridge is not something that people take lightly. Don't forget these court cases aren't going to be about whether he was shit at dealing with covid, etc., they will be about specific financial irregularities and maybe even specific sexual crimes.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:11:45 PM »
He'll always be President Trump as long as he's alive. That comes with a lot of special treatment and privileges, access to national security info, secret service protection etc. He'll be just fine.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:15:30 PM »
I can just see him turning up for his national security briefings in his big orange boiler suit.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:20:17 PM »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 11:11:45 PM
He'll always be President Trump as long as he's alive. That comes with a lot of special treatment and privileges, access to national security info, secret service protection etc. He'll be just fine.

Inmate President Trump has a certain ring to it.
Re: What are the legal repercussions for Trump if Biden wins?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:23:38 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:20:17 PM
Inmate President Trump has a certain ring to it.
Gimp to cell mate Mr Big has an even better ring to it.
