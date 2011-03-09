I would settle for a humiliating bankruptcy and complete demolition of the Trump brand. All those Trump signs being taken off buildings, him losing his golf courses, that would be lovely.



If the rumors of Deutsche Bank calling in its loans once he's out are true, this could very much happen. More likely he weasels his way out of that and starts Trump TV, which eventually fails.As for criminal charges, I think some at the state level are most likely. If he doesn't pardon himself or resign and get Pence to pardon him, they'll be the only option. I have serious doubts that he'd ever be convicted, though, as I can't imagine they'd be able to find a jury without at least one Trumper sneaking on. At which point, of course, he'll call the hung jury a "complete exoneration."