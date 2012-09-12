Rotate the hell out of this please.



I get the sentiment but we really can't do that. We absolutely have to win this game so that we have some flexability against Atalanta & Ajax. In addition, in areas where we'd obviously like to rotate to protect players (midfield, full back, centre back) we don't have good options (or one option would stop us doing something else). Take Robbo: Would love to see him get a break but, until Thiago and/or Tsimikas are back, we can't put Milner in there. Meaning that Robbo plays.A week ago Hendo couldn't play more than 45', would love to give him a break so he's fresh for the weekend & City. If we do, Milner can't cover for Robbo and we don't have too many options in CM. etc.