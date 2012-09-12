« previous next »
Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00

deFacto

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #160
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C")
Where are the opportunities to rest TAA/Robbo if not this game, out of interest?

I would have thought we could have used games like this to rotate one of them with Neco/Tsimikas. I don't like the idea of both being left out at the same time, but I would have assumed one of them would have got a rest tonight.

Tsimikas is out injured so perhaps he would have rested him but that's not possible. I imagine Gomez would have slotted in as a replacement for Trent in certain games, but that isn't possible. You don't want to make too many changes at the back either, considering they already haven't played much together as is.

rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #161
Quote from: Dim Glas
Those team leaks had stopped for ages.

Shame to see them back, if these really are fans, then they are the worst kind, more interested in clicks and kudos than in their team.   

Yep. Whoever within the set-up is leaking line-ups needs a hefty punishment. It was great not having these leaks
Samie

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #162
It's going to stop once we go to the AXA Training Centre.  :D
him_15

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #163
Rotate the hell out of this please.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #164
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C")
Where are the opportunities to rest TAA/Robbo if not this game, out of interest?

I would have thought we could have used games like this to rotate one of them with Neco/Tsimikas. I don't like the idea of both being left out at the same time, but I would have assumed one of them would have got a rest tonight.

If we can get through in CL with a game or two to spare then they won't have to travel to Denmark.  I'd agree about resting one of the two tonight though.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #165
Quote from: Caligula?
Why would that mean he starts Saturday?  I doubt he'll start ahead of Hendo, Gini, Thiago, Milner, etc.


Tonight was/is the ideal game for Jones to start. He was hung out to dry a bit against Ajax with no Hendo, Thiago or Fabinho in the midfield (basically the first choice midfield) against a very technical side and then hauled off at half time. It was a learning curve.

Klopp's approach to the CL will be different to the league though because of the 5 sub rule.
Zimagic

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #166
Quote from: him_15
Rotate the hell out of this please.

I get the sentiment but we really can't do that. We absolutely have to win this game so that we have some flexability against Atalanta & Ajax. In addition, in areas where we'd obviously like to rotate to protect players (midfield, full back, centre back) we don't have good options (or one option would stop us doing something else). Take Robbo: Would love to see him get a break but, until Thiago and/or Tsimikas are back, we can't put Milner in there. Meaning that Robbo plays.

A week ago Hendo couldn't play more than 45', would love to give him a break so he's fresh for the weekend & City. If we do, Milner can't cover for Robbo and we don't have too many options in CM. etc.
Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #167
Quote from: Fromola
Tonight was/is the ideal game for Jones to start. He was hung out to dry a bit against Ajax with no Hendo, Thiago or Fabinho in the midfield (basically the first choice midfield) against a very technical side and then hauled off at half time. It was a learning curve.

Klopp's approach to the CL will be different to the league though because of the 5 sub rule.

he only started because of no Hendo (for 90 mins) though.

So unless they are down to less than 3 senior midfielders able to go 90 again, not sure hed be even consdiered other than off the bench.  Which is fine, hell get a decent amount of playing time this season regardless.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #168
Quote from: Fromola
Tonight was/is the ideal game for Jones to start. He was hung out to dry a bit against Ajax with no Hendo, Thiago or Fabinho in the midfield (basically the first choice midfield) against a very technical side and then hauled off at half time. It was a learning curve.

Klopp's approach to the CL will be different to the league though because of the 5 sub rule.

Curtis will only start in a midfield 3 IMO. Not sure Klopp would start Curtis in a two, especially next to someone like Milner that naturally tends to drift wide and vacate the middle of the pitch a bit. We had problems with our midfield shape in a two against Sheffield, and that was with arguably our two most athletic and positionally aware midfielders in Hendo and Gini playing.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #169
Klopp said he changed things up against Sheff U to catch them out as they'd had a week to prepare, so what are dickheads leaking the team trying to achieve?
jillc

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #170
Quote from: Fromola
Klopp said he changed things up against Sheff U to catch them out as they'd had a week to prepare, so what are dickheads leaking the team trying to achieve?

That's partly why they want to move to Kirkby, easier to control who is around so hopefully the leaking will cease.
elsewhere

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #171
we'll be the king of Midgetland tonight.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #172
Quote from: Ratboy3G
Unfortunately I see a lot of complacency in this thread, let's hope the players don't think they just have to turn up and it'll be an easy 3 points. Hopefully we'll see a strong 11 with maybe a few changes to the line up, we can make 5 subs once we get the job done.

Theres a difference between complacency and having faith in the ability of the likes of Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi, Neco Williams and Milner, who are all international footballers, to win a game against one of the weakest sides in the competition. No ones advocating playing the reserves, the difference when compared to years gone by is that we can rotate whilst maintaining real quality in the team.
1892tillforever

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #173
Quote from: Barrow Shaun
Just done a brief statto check... in the last 12 years or so in Europe they've:

Won 1.0 at City (08/09) - they only lost on pens eventually
drawn 1.1 at Southampton (14/15) - 1.2 agg.
Won 3.1 in Bruges (15/16)  4. 2 agg.
Won 1.0 at Ludogorets (19/20) - mention because Ludogorets were a pain in the arse a few years back  - 1.0 agg.
and beaten United at home 2.1 (also 15/16)  - 3.6 agg

Brondby still gives me shivers. We need to fly at these.
They also lost 4-0 at home to Atalanta last week, 7-3 on aggregate to Rangers last year in the Europa, and 4-2 on aggregate to Malmo in 2019.

While it is important to respect opponents, there is no need to overhype relatively poor sides. These lads will turn up and give it their best no doubt, but something will have to go incredibly wrong for us not to win this game.
BigCDump

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #174
Can't wait to see Shaq play (Jota too obviously but that goes without saying). Shaq has looked right up for it, even in the internationals.
Realgman

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #175
Quote from: 1892tillforever

While it is important to respect opponents, there is no need to overhype relatively poor sides. These lads will turn up and give it their best no doubt, but something will have to go incredibly wrong for us not to win this game.
I personally think its really important to have a relatively stong team out, to make sure the momentum is retained for the ship steadying after villa, and losing Virg.
keep the new defence together to enhance the understanding, and really go to beat this team.. no chances taken at all, if something goes wrong from over tinkering it would have much deeper ramifications for the rest of our season I think ,,
RedSince86

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #176
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900
did you see the story that their kitman is a massive Liverpool fan with a shrine and a tattoo... don't blame him
Simon Kjaer's Dad.

I remember him being linked practically every window when Agger was here.
Kennys from heaven

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #177
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C")
Where are the opportunities to rest TAA/Robbo if not this game, out of interest?

I would have thought we could have used games like this to rotate one of them with Neco/Tsimikas. I don't like the idea of both being left out at the same time, but I would have assumed one of them would have got a rest tonight.
Qualify as early as possible first, then play the others - Conceivably get it done early enough and you have two free games in Europe to play them. Don't gamble now. Go strong, get the points in the bag and then play others.
JRed

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #178
Very strange line up. Is klopp expecting the opposition to be shite?
duvva

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #179
Team as leaked earlier
HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #180
Quote from: Brain Potter
Whos the source of the leaked team. Deep throat ?

It appears he has two accounts. He tweeted the line-up against Sheffield Utd from the second account account.

https://twitter.com/hamza07__/with_replies

https://twitter.com/hamz1892/with_replies
peachybum

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #181
Quote from: JRed
Very strange line up. Is klopp expecting the opposition to be shite?

Given you can make 5 subs in the CL you can play a slightly weaker side to give players a rest knowing you can change almost half if you have to. PL we can't so.
