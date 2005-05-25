« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00  (Read 6350 times)

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #120 on: Today at 11:05:34 AM »
Just done a brief statto check... in the last 12 years or so in Europe they've:

Won 1.0 at City (08/09) - they only lost on pens eventually
drawn 1.1 at Southampton (14/15) - 1.2 agg.
Won 3.1 in Bruges (15/16)  4. 2 agg.
Won 1.0 at Ludogorets (19/20) - mention because Ludogorets were a pain in the arse a few years back  - 1.0 agg.
and beaten United at home 2.1 (also 15/16)  - 3.6 agg

Brondby still gives me shivers. We need to fly at these.



Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #121 on: Today at 11:05:43 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 09:17:35 PM
He's shown running with one of the staff, kicking the ball and laughing towards Klopp on the official site. Says he is continuing his recovery from injury

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413563-41-photos-from-monday-s-pre-midtjylland-training-at-melwood
running with staff member shows he is  still not 100% fit to train with match day squad.

so basically 4 injuries all available 31/10
Konstantinos Tsimikas   Thigh Injury   Oct 23: "Kostas, who gets closer and closer but is not at all in contention for this game or the next one."   avail from 31/10/2020   

Naby Keita   Other   Oct 19: "He looked very good yesterday in training, to be honest. In the moment, I would probably rather expect him to be involved but I don't know it."    avail 31/10/2020   

Thiago Alcantara   Knee Injury   Oct 23: "Look, in my situation, I don't want to rule anybody out until someone tells me and so far, nobody told me."   avail from 31/10/2020   
 
Joel Matip      Oct 23: "But for me, everybody apart from the three I mentioned are in contention until somebody tells me different."   avail from 31/10/2020   
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #122 on: Today at 11:09:40 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:03:27 AM
A midfield two of Milner and Jones would be terrible defensively

I think we'd only play with 2 in the middle if we had one or both of Hendo and GIni. Milner works hard but doesn't quite have the defensive tactical nous of Hendo or Gini. I suspect we'll go with 3, of which 2 will be Curtis and Milner
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #123 on: Today at 11:10:19 AM »
I think we have to rotate where it's practical to do so. I don't have any concerns around Jota and Minamino stepping in. Shame Tsimikas still isn't available.
« Reply #124 on: Today at 11:47:23 AM »
Just don't think we are going to be seeing wholesale changes here.  I can, however, see us starting our 3-4 changes per game that we usually see over the December/January period.  We have a ton of games coming up so we'll need to utilize the squad but just don't think he'll change the full 11 for a CL game. 
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:33:34 PM »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:47:23 AM
Just don't think we are going to be seeing wholesale changes here.  I can, however, see us starting our 3-4 changes per game that we usually see over the December/January period.  We have a ton of games coming up so we'll need to utilize the squad but just don't think he'll change the full 11 for a CL game.
Yeah I think you are right, with 3/4 changes but we will definitely make use of the 5 subs so we could get some rest time into 8-9 players as and where needed. I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple of changes at half time again. My concern is Robbo, he doesn't get a rest very often hopefully we can find a way to give him a rest soon.
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:37:18 PM »
Quote from: Haaaank on Today at 12:33:34 PM
Yeah I think you are right, with 3/4 changes but we will definitely make use of the 5 subs so we could get some rest time into 8-9 players as and where needed. I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple of changes at half time again. My concern is Robbo, he doesn't get a rest very often hopefully we can find a way to give him a rest soon.

Oh, I think we'll definitely use all 5 subs too.  Makes too much sense not to. 
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:57:31 PM »
Get the 3pts then we can sub up to 5 players so I doubt we will see many changes from Saturday.

Not many options in the back 4 but Neco is a probable starter.
Same in midfield with Thiago and Keita not available, Minamino or Jones to start.
Jota could start in front 3 to give one a break.

Salah and Mané subbed once we get a lead but Klopp wont take a CL game lightly.
« Reply #128 on: Today at 12:58:18 PM »
come on redmen
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:12:18 PM »
Origi;
Jota - Taki - Shaqiri

Apparently
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:12:50 PM »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:12:18 PM
Origi;
Jota - Taki - Shaqiri

Apparently

What's Origis' role? Surely Minamino as the 10 and Origi as the central striker.
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:15:03 PM »
I would think Milner & Henderson/Gini then as midfield 2.

I would play Jones but that would be quite risky.
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:18:45 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:15:03 PM
I would think Milner & Henderson/Gini then as midfield 2.

I would play Jones but that would be quite risky.

Twitter rumours are:

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson
Henderson
Milner
Shaqiri
Minamino
Origi
Jota

Not sure how our lineups keep getting leaked hours before the game again
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:24:19 PM »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:12:18 PM
Origi;
Jota - Taki - Shaqiri

Apparently

Hopefully the opposition are similarly one-paced and immobile in centre mid as Ajax were, as that helped mitigate the lack of control (and off the ball solidity) our midfield had.

Personally thought Jones had got over his initial (v rare) jitters and was unlucky but understandably subbed ahead of Milner. So wouldn't be opposed to him starting again tonight. Ahead of him Minimino is the obvious must-start. Surprised that Origi is rumoured to start given his descent down our squad options. But playing behind two number 10 creative players, and an effective wide forward should mean his lack of fit with our usual style can be accommodated.
 
Jota is a counter attacking beast, and Origi can be dangerous with space. So an early goal to draw out the opposition would be extremely useful, not least in terms of extending the front three's rest
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:26:59 PM »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:18:45 PM

Twitter rumours are:

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson
Henderson
Milner
Shaqiri
Minamino
Origi
Jota

Not sure how our lineups keep getting leaked hours before the game again

If true, that's a lot more changes then I thought we'd have.  I guess, with the 5 subs rule, that gives us the option to bring on the front 3 if we aren't winning in the 2nd half.
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:33:11 PM »
I thought Milner worked so hard against Ajax & made some good interceptions but was poor on the ball.
Do think he will improve tonight.

That team if correct should be more than good enough to get the win
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:42:11 PM »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:18:45 PM

Twitter rumours are:

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
Fabinho
Robertson
Henderson
Milner
Shaqiri
Minamino
Origi
Jota

Not sure how our lineups keep getting leaked hours before the game again
Milner/Henderson midfield 2 in 2020 would be pretty mad  :D
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:44:29 PM »
What twitter account saying that team ? I be annoyed if Curtis doesnt start but might mean he starts sat ?
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:52:21 PM »
Whos the source of the leaked team. Deep throat ?
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:53:04 PM »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 01:44:29 PM
What twitter account saying that team ? I be annoyed if Curtis doesnt start but might mean he starts sat ?
Curtis could come on in the 2nd half, but I don't see him starting against West Ham, because you imagine Wijnaldum,Henderson and Thiago[who is likely to be fit] will start in that match.
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:57:22 PM »


Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:18:45 PM

Twitter rumours are:


Link?

Saying "twitter rumours are" is the same as saying "a bloke said" or "someone told me".

Count well be accurate, but why not link or credit the source?

Also, if it is accurate, then that's worrying trend we're seeing of the lineup being leaked earlier and earlier. It's not good for Liverpool and only helps our opponents.
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:58:48 PM »
I think the choice between Allison or Adrian is if it's felt that Allison needs match sharpness or to protect if he is working back to full fitness.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 01:57:22 PM
Link?

Saying "twitter rumours are" is the same as saying "a bloke said" or "someone told me".

Count well be accurate, but why not link or credit the source?

Also, if it is accurate, then that's worrying trend we're seeing of the lineup being leaked earlier and earlier. It's not good for Liverpool and only helps our opponents.

Cos theres loads of them, I saw origi trending so started reading through
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 01:57:22 PM

Link?

Saying "twitter rumours are" is the same as saying "a bloke said" or "someone told me".

Count well be accurate, but why not link or credit the source?

Also, if it is accurate, then that's worrying trend we're seeing of the lineup being leaked earlier and earlier. It's not good for Liverpool and only helps our opponents.

These rumors have been correct lately .... its from a purported LFC fan and I completely agree it really helps our opponents
At the weekend we changed to playing 4 attackers in a 4231 variant - there was really no way for Wilder and Sheffield to know that was going to happen..... unless of course they had a butchers at Twitter the morning of the match ...
