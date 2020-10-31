He's shown running with one of the staff, kicking the ball and laughing towards Klopp on the official site. Says he is continuing his recovery from injury



running with staff member shows he is still not 100% fit to train with match day squad.so basically 4 injuries all available 31/10Konstantinos Tsimikas Thigh Injury Oct 23: "Kostas, who gets closer and closer but is not at all in contention for this game or the next one." avail from 31/10/2020Naby Keita Other Oct 19: "He looked very good yesterday in training, to be honest. In the moment, I would probably rather expect him to be involved but I don't know it." avail 31/10/2020Thiago Alcantara Knee Injury Oct 23: "Look, in my situation, I don't want to rule anybody out until someone tells me and so far, nobody told me." avail from 31/10/2020Joel Matip Oct 23: "But for me, everybody apart from the three I mentioned are in contention until somebody tells me different." avail from 31/10/2020