Author Topic: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00  (Read 5667 times)

Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #120 on: Today at 11:05:34 AM »
Just done a brief statto check... in the last 12 years or so in Europe they've:

Won 1.0 at City (08/09) - they only lost on pens eventually
drawn 1.1 at Southampton (14/15) - 1.2 agg.
Won 3.1 in Bruges (15/16)  4. 2 agg.
Won 1.0 at Ludogorets (19/20) - mention because Ludogorets were a pain in the arse a few years back  - 1.0 agg.
and beaten United at home 2.1 (also 15/16)  - 3.6 agg

Brondby still gives me shivers. We need to fly at these.



Offline dutchkop

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #121 on: Today at 11:05:43 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 09:17:35 PM
He's shown running with one of the staff, kicking the ball and laughing towards Klopp on the official site. Says he is continuing his recovery from injury

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413563-41-photos-from-monday-s-pre-midtjylland-training-at-melwood
running with staff member shows he is  still not 100% fit to train with match day squad.

so basically 4 injuries all available 31/10
Konstantinos Tsimikas   Thigh Injury   Oct 23: "Kostas, who gets closer and closer but is not at all in contention for this game or the next one."   avail from 31/10/2020   

Naby Keita   Other   Oct 19: "He looked very good yesterday in training, to be honest. In the moment, I would probably rather expect him to be involved but I don't know it."    avail 31/10/2020   

Thiago Alcantara   Knee Injury   Oct 23: "Look, in my situation, I don't want to rule anybody out until someone tells me and so far, nobody told me."   avail from 31/10/2020   
 
Joel Matip      Oct 23: "But for me, everybody apart from the three I mentioned are in contention until somebody tells me different."   avail from 31/10/2020   
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #122 on: Today at 11:09:40 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:03:27 AM
A midfield two of Milner and Jones would be terrible defensively

I think we'd only play with 2 in the middle if we had one or both of Hendo and GIni. Milner works hard but doesn't quite have the defensive tactical nous of Hendo or Gini. I suspect we'll go with 3, of which 2 will be Curtis and Milner
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #123 on: Today at 11:10:19 AM »
I think we have to rotate where it's practical to do so. I don't have any concerns around Jota and Minamino stepping in. Shame Tsimikas still isn't available.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #124 on: Today at 11:47:23 AM »
Just don't think we are going to be seeing wholesale changes here.  I can, however, see us starting our 3-4 changes per game that we usually see over the December/January period.  We have a ton of games coming up so we'll need to utilize the squad but just don't think he'll change the full 11 for a CL game. 
Online Haaaank

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:33:34 PM »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:47:23 AM
Just don't think we are going to be seeing wholesale changes here.  I can, however, see us starting our 3-4 changes per game that we usually see over the December/January period.  We have a ton of games coming up so we'll need to utilize the squad but just don't think he'll change the full 11 for a CL game.
Yeah I think you are right, with 3/4 changes but we will definitely make use of the 5 subs so we could get some rest time into 8-9 players as and where needed. I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple of changes at half time again. My concern is Robbo, he doesn't get a rest very often hopefully we can find a way to give him a rest soon.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:37:18 PM »
Quote from: Haaaank on Today at 12:33:34 PM
Yeah I think you are right, with 3/4 changes but we will definitely make use of the 5 subs so we could get some rest time into 8-9 players as and where needed. I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple of changes at half time again. My concern is Robbo, he doesn't get a rest very often hopefully we can find a way to give him a rest soon.

Oh, I think we'll definitely use all 5 subs too.  Makes too much sense not to. 
