Author Topic: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00

jillc

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:25:52 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 09:17:35 PM
He's shown running with one of the staff, kicking the ball and laughing towards Klopp on the official site. Says he is continuing his recovery from injury

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413563-41-photos-from-monday-s-pre-midtjylland-training-at-melwood

At least hes back training now. 😀
Larse

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:13:49 PM
Jurgen Klopp on Midtjylland: "Very interesting project. In my break 5 years ago, I was interested to go there or Brentford for a while just to see what they do, but I signed for Liverpool so I couldn't."

I think its an interesting statement by him as it might give insight why he decided to join us. As most will know Brentford and Midtjylland inspired by their owner Matthew Benham, are heavily using data analytics for scouting and player analysis. I didn't know Klopp was invested in the data analytics part of the game before he joined us. I always thought it was something that he realized the club was trying to do and he went with it. After this statement it seems to me like he was actively looking for a club that uses this methods.

Apart from hinting why he chose Liverpool and not "Disneyworld" or other big players, it shows to me what a visionary Klopp is. 5 years ago not many were talking about data analytics in football, even the above mentioned teams like Brentford and Midtjylland were just starting using data back then.
FlashGordon

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:17:35 PM
That's a great little nugget thanks for sharing.
RogerTheRed

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:19:36 PM
Come on Redmen!!
Think they are a decent data project side, which means they sign good young players. However our second tier front three is good enough for tomorrow. Hope we can find suitable defenders and midfield options to support them. Looking forward to a stress less win.
Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:21:10 PM
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 10:13:49 PM
Jurgen Klopp on Midtjylland: "Very interesting project. In my break 5 years ago, I was interested to go there or Brentford for a while just to see what they do, but I signed for Liverpool so I couldn't.

Brentford and Midtjylland fans are weeping and shouting ''Damn you and your timing, LFC!'' after hearing that
Wingman

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:01:42 AM
What about young Harvey or Tsimikas tomorrow night? Havent heard them mentioned in a while, are they injured? Anyway, I wouldnt risk Becker, Hendo, Mo or Mane for this one. Id like to see Neco, Rhys W, Milner, Curtis, Shaq, Minamino, and Origi get some game time
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:05:24 AM
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 12:01:42 AM
What about young Harvey or Tsimikas tomorrow night? Havent heard them mentioned in a while, are they injured? Anyway, I wouldnt risk Becker, Hendo, Mo or Mane for this one. Id like to see Neco, Rhys W, Milner, Curtis, Shaq, Minamino, and Origi get some game time

Elliott has gone to Blackburn on loan. Think Tsimikas is still injured.
Bucko - Dubai

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #87 on: Today at 07:29:30 AM
Interesting article on Midtjlland on the moneyball project. Great to see clubs like this

https://breakingthelines.com/data-analysis/how-data-analysis-won-fc-midtjylland-a-title-and-more/
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #88 on: Today at 07:31:44 AM
Come on reds :scarf
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #89 on: Today at 07:51:55 AM
Given the numbers available, I think we could see Rhys Williams at the back and I think Milner and Jota could start, barring those three I don't expect many changes.

Wouldn't mind seeing Shaqiri getting a game, could be an option if we get him up to speed match fitness wise.
latortuga

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #90 on: Today at 07:55:30 AM
No surprise given our recent run of results so far and loss of VVD, but my model has us struggling in this game to put away what should be a really easy opponent in Midtjylland.

The Danish team are so porous that I think we eventually win, but I think they'll score a couple of goals and make it a really uncomfortable night for us.

3-2
liverbloke

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #91 on: Today at 08:11:08 AM
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:55:30 AM
No surprise given our recent run of results so far and loss of VVD, but my model has us struggling in this game to put away what should be a really easy opponent in Midtjylland.

The Danish team are so porous that I think we eventually win, but I think they'll score a couple of goals and make it a really uncomfortable night for us.

3-2

really?

think we'll walk it

Gaz123456

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #92 on: Today at 08:24:15 AM
Would love to see Jones, Shaq and Neco getting a start, otherwise the normal first eleven.

Need to put the group matches to bed as soon as possible, but even with a few rotation changes we should be more than good enough for these.
fucking appalled

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #93 on: Today at 08:27:13 AM
Can definitely see Rhys Williams starting
Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #94 on: Today at 08:28:41 AM
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:55:30 AM
No surprise given our recent run of results so far and loss of VVD, but my model has us struggling in this game to put away what should be a really easy opponent in Midtjylland.

The Danish team are so porous that I think we eventually win, but I think they'll score a couple of goals and make it a really uncomfortable night for us.

3-2
Your model ???  Our results haven't been bad comparitively, the Villa game was a freak result and we drew the goodison derby as standard. We're the best placed side out of the realistic title contenders and had a good result in Europe last week.

We're doing fine considering the circumstances.
latortuga

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #95 on: Today at 08:41:16 AM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:28:41 AM
Your model ???  Our results haven't been bad comparitively, the Villa game was a freak result and we drew the goodison derby as standard. We're the best placed side out of the realistic title contenders and had a good result in Europe last week.

We're doing fine considering the circumstances.

It's not a super model.  ;D

I'm talking more strength of opposition so performances are measured on a relative basis.  None of our recent performances have matched our ability so unless we break that trend - certainly possible - I think we will struggle again in relative terms.
Reeves

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #96 on: Today at 08:51:02 AM
The usual approach to games like this is to start strong with 1-2 reserves playing and sub off 3-5 players early doors when several up.
aw1991

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #97 on: Today at 09:15:46 AM
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 08:41:16 AM
It's not a super model.  ;D

I'm talking more strength of opposition so performances are measured on a relative basis.  None of our recent performances have matched our ability so unless we break that trend - certainly possible - I think we will struggle again in relative terms.
Arsenal was one of our best performances and Chelsea was also brilliant at times.
lamonti

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #98 on: Today at 09:23:39 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:20:20 PM
I think theres a credible shout for giving Adrian

You got me.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #99 on: Today at 09:28:38 AM
Not sure what the team will be.

Argument is to go strong and then make changes at HT.
Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #100 on: Today at 09:37:27 AM
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 09:15:46 AM
Arsenal was one of our best performances and Chelsea was also brilliant at times.

At times? It was fantastic, that and the Arsenal game was one of the most complete performances your are likely to see.
MD1990

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #101 on: Today at 09:40:16 AM
I think it will be a mixed team something like

Alisson
Trent Gomez Fabinho Robertson
       Milner   Jones
Shaqiri Minamino Jota
      Salah.
Ratboy3G

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #102 on: Today at 09:40:34 AM
Unfortunately I see a lot of complacency in this thread, let's hope the players don't think they just have to turn up and it'll be an easy 3 points. Hopefully we'll see a strong 11 with maybe a few changes to the line up, we can make 5 subs once we get the job done.
a treeless whopper

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #103 on: Today at 09:44:15 AM
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 09:40:34 AM
Unfortunately I see a lot of complacency in this thread, let's hope the players don't think they just have to turn up and it'll be an easy 3 points. Hopefully we'll see a strong 11 with maybe a few changes to the line up, we can make 5 subs once we get the job done.

We have to see a steady stream of rotation really otherwise we risk burning the players out. After this game we have 3 tough games against West Ham, Atalanta and Man City where we will need to play the vast majority of our best players.

ScottishKopite

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #104 on: Today at 10:00:45 AM
Looking forward to this tonight hoping we see a few squad players start tonight I would go for

Becker

Trent
Fab
Gomez
Robbo

Milner
Jones
Gini

Shaq
Jota
Salah
lamonti

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #105 on: Today at 10:00:55 AM
Minamino needs to prove he can play the Bobby role against these lads, been pretty unconvincing as a false nine so far. Would like to see him with the two main men around him.
ScottishKopite

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #106 on: Today at 10:10:52 AM
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:00:55 AM
Minamino needs to prove he can play the Bobby role against these lads, been pretty unconvincing as a false nine so far. Would like to see him with the two main men around him.

I totally forgot about Taki in my starting 11 about Shaq out Taki in for me then  ;D
Fiasco

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #107 on: Today at 10:17:55 AM
We've got great squad depth in our attacking positions and games like this is where we should utilise it. I wouldn't be averse to starting Rhys Williams at the back, I think it could be a perfect game for him. Unfortunately Tsimikas is still injured or it would've been a great night to give him a game and give Robertson a rest. On the other side, Neco Williams could come in for Trent.

Personally I'd go with something like this:


Alisson
Neco
Gomez
Williams
Robertson
Milner
Jones
Wijnaldum
Minamino
Shaqiri
Origi


In all honesty, that should be enough to get the victory. Keep the big guns on the bench in case of an emergency but hopefully they wont be needed.
Jm55

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #108 on: Today at 10:29:50 AM
Not really buying into the idea that we should be rotating everyone - win this and were well on course for qualifying from the group stages - realistically 4 points against Atalanta would pretty much do it (if not mathematically do it.)

With that in mind Id be inclined to keep the usual back for, with possibly putting Neco Williams in, swapping out 2 of the front 3 for Minamino and Jota and putting Milner in midfield (playing 4-3-3.)

Granted most combinations we put out should be winning tonight but its the Champions League and anything can happen - I think were better off trying to make sure we win this and ending up with 2 games where we can completely rotate at the end of the group than gambling, dropping points and then having to go fill strength in the last couple of group matches.
Fiasco

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #109 on: Today at 10:38:32 AM
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:29:50 AM

Granted most combinations we put out should be winning tonight but its the Champions League and anything can happen - I think were better off trying to make sure we win this and ending up with 2 games where we can completely rotate at the end of the group than gambling, dropping points and then having to go fill strength in the last couple of group matches.

I get what your saying mate, but then on the flipside I think the players who are either young or on the fringe should have some responsibility and opportunity. You don't fuck about in the Champions League, I get that, but playing them when we've already qualified doesn't do much because there is no pressure. Playing them in a game where something is riding on it (albeit against a side we should comfortably beat) gives us a better chance to assess them and see whether they can perform under pressure and properly stake a claim.
wige

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #110 on: Today at 10:38:40 AM
I'd be keeping Fab and Gomez together with Alisson behind them. That defensive triangle has next to no experience with each other and is going to be a crucial part of any success we have. I wouldn't want to be passing up an opportunity to develop their understanding. It's not the most taxing of positions so they should be able to handle the workload.

Bobby has just scored his first goal in what feels like months, I'd be keeping him in there and hoping he can net again. Think his lack of goals has been really impacting his general game. If he nets tonight, then he's 2 in 2 and got a home game against West Ham to look forward to where there'll be a good chance for him to carry on in that vein.

If it was me, I'd look to be doing something in at least one of the FB roles - probably Trent as the only available cover for Robbo is Milner who's likely needed in CM so as to give Hendo a rest. Not sure where Trent/Robbo get a night off if not tonight. Not sure what I'd do up top. If Williams has come in for Trent I'd be reluctant to have Shaq infront of him, a little more protection required I think. Maybe Mane right, Mo gets the first 60 off, and Jota plays left.

So for me:

Ali
Williams, Fab, Gomez, Robbo
Jones, Milner
Mane, Bobby, Jota
Origi.

This is as close as it gets to a dead rubber before an actual dead rubber. They may give us a test, but we should have far too much for them - all over the pitch.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th,
« Reply #111 on: Today at 10:44:10 AM »
I wonder what the best result would be in the Atalanta vs Ajax game? An Atalanta win to truly cut off the top two from the bottom two (assuming we win), a draw to take points of both of the teams that could threaten us winning the group or qualifying, or an Ajax win to give us a commanding position at the top?

I'd say an Atalanta win. That way, even if we lost both games in the double header against them we would still be second, and if we won both we would be qualified with two games to spare and at worst only needing a point to win the group.

Online Elzar

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #112 on: Today at 10:46:15 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:44:10 AM
I wonder what the best result would be in the Atalanta vs Ajax game? An Atalanta win to truly cut off the top two from the bottom two (assuming we win), a draw to take points of both of the teams that could threaten us winning the group or qualifying, or an Ajax win to give us a commanding position at the top?

I'd say an Atalanta win. That way, even if we lost both games in the double header against them we would still be second, and if we won both we would be qualified with two games to spare and at worst only needing a point to win the group.



Atalanta win for me, cut of the others and allow space to get early qualification. Ajax getting a result puts them in a position to be on at least 7 after 4, meaning any slip ups for us and it's close at the top going into our next game against them.
Online mrantarctica

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:48:54 AM »
This is probably the game to utilise the squad if we are going to do such a thing. That being said, we need to focus on winning the game. We have some injury issues in defence and midfield, so that's where we will probably see the most changes. Curtis started against Ajax, and JK has been complimentary about Shaq and Taki and how close they are to getting matches, so one would think they'd probably be called upon if we were resting players. I'd hope to see something like :

Ali/Adrian, Neco, Joemez, Fab, Robbo, Milner, Curtis, Shaq, Taki, Diogo, Origi

That being said, I suspect Thiago, Matip and Naby aren't far away from returning which puts less pressure to keep our CBs, Gini and Hendo fresh, and JK rarely rests all of our front 3 in the same game, so might see Mo instead of Origi.
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #114 on: Today at 10:53:43 AM »
Yeah - if you want Neco to play - then we need an experienced defender/CB next to him.

We will probably need something strong in the midfield (though options are limited it seems) - but the attack should be ok with some mix and match.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #115 on: Today at 10:53:47 AM »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:55:30 AM
No surprise given our recent run of results so far and loss of VVD, but my model has us struggling in this game to put away what should be a really easy opponent in Midtjylland.

The Danish team are so porous that I think we eventually win, but I think they'll score a couple of goals and make it a really uncomfortable night for us.

3-2
What's your model?
Online smutchin

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #116 on: Today at 10:53:58 AM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 09:40:34 AM
Unfortunately I see a lot of complacency in this thread, let's hope the players don't think they just have to turn up and it'll be an easy 3 points.

I expect right now they're sitting around at Melwood, reading RAWK and thinking, "Those guys reckon it will be easy, let's take our foot off the gas and coast through this one."

Yep, that is exactly how it works.
Online thedanny

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #117 on: Today at 11:00:23 AM »
I don't think we'll see quite as much rotation as some are suggesting. Yes, it should in theory be easy, but any champions league side can be dangerous and points on the board are the most important thing at this stage.
Online dutchkop

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #118 on: Today at 11:02:16 AM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:40:16 AM
I think it will be a mixed team something like

Alisson
Trent Gomez Fabinho Robertson
       Milner   Jones
Shaqiri Minamino Jota
      Salah.

Something like that or Mane instead of Salah.  I do not know how Milner Jones midfield 2 would work - but worth a try and Klopp will use all 5 subs in CL matches
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #119 on: Today at 11:03:27 AM »
A midfield two of Milner and Jones would be terrible defensively
