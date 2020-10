Jurgen Klopp on Midtjylland: "Very interesting project. In my break 5 years ago, I was interested to go there or Brentford for a while just to see what they do, but I signed for Liverpool so I couldn't."



I think its an interesting statement by him as it might give insight why he decided to join us. As most will know Brentford and Midtjylland inspired by their owner Matthew Benham, are heavily using data analytics for scouting and player analysis. I didn't know Klopp was invested in the data analytics part of the game before he joined us. I always thought it was something that he realized the club was trying to do and he went with it. After this statement it seems to me like he was actively looking for a club that uses this methods.



Apart from hinting why he chose Liverpool and not "Disneyworld" or other big players, it shows to me what a visionary Klopp is. 5 years ago not many were talking about data analytics in football, even the above mentioned teams like Brentford and Midtjylland were just starting using data back then.