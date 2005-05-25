Can see the case for going strong as possible and also for that of resting key starters, personally though I think it's a good chance to rest at least a few players who have seen lots of first team football recently, as throughout the course of the season we aren't going to get too many opportunities for that. With changes we should still be beating these, I know Atalanta are a good side but to get beat 4-0 in your first game of the group stages is really poor, so I wouldn't expect them to just sit back here, they need to play a braver game which should work in our favour.



Alisson

Williams Fabinho Gomez Robertson

Milner Henderson Jones

Salah Minamino Jota



Think this would have been a good first test for Tsimikas though doesn't look like he'll be fit, but would definitely rest one full back, therefore Williams in for Trent. Milner done well against Ajax and I'd like to see him called upon again for this, he might get a few starts in Europe this season, and I'd also start Jones again as this should be a greater chance to impact the game. Minamino has struggled more against more physical sides so this should present a good chance for him to influence a game and hopefully score. Bench should be looking really strong, and with 5 subs I'd expect them all to be used, key for a packed schedule and plenty of quality to call upon.



COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!!!!!