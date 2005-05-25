« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:57:03 PM »
FC Midtjylland was founded by Johnny Rune, a carpenter and owner of a private business in the wood-supply industry, and Steen Hessel, an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer.[1]

The two men wanted to unite the football clubs Ikast FS (founded 1935) and Herning Fremad (founded 1918)  clubs that for decades had been strong rivals, but had never played any significant role in Danish football. Ikast FS had some success in the late 1970s and '80s and made three Danish Cup final appearances, but had never been a top team in the Danish league. At least ten years had passed with the two clubs being unable to agree on a merger, but on 6 April 1999, a deal was finalised and announced at a press conference the next day.[2][3]

In 2000, Midtjylland were promoted to the top-flight Danish Superliga after a season in which the team had gathered more points than any other team in the history of the first division.

In July 2014, Matthew Benham (owner of English Championship side Brentford) became the majority shareholder of Midtjylland's parent company FCM Holding.[4] In the 201415 season, they won the Danish football championship for the first time. Later on, they won two league titles in 201718 and 201920, then qualified to the 202021 UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in their history.[5]
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:23:17 PM »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 02:42:54 PM
el-Clasicthrow
Haha, very good!
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:26:14 PM »
Good info Brain fella, thanks.

We don't need to be in any way underestimating these. At them from the go, get it put to bed, then tinker around with squad changes if we're comfortable. First, let's aim for putting the game out of sight.

I underestimate nobody, ever, including this lot.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:42:51 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:14:45 PM
Change them all, the games are coming thick and fast, wrap the main men away and store them safely for the weekend.

Adrian
Neco
Rhys Williams
Gomez
Robbo
Gini
Milner
Curtis
Jota
Mini
Shaq

Yeah, I think it will be something like that. No takers for an Origi start yet?
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:43:12 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:14:45 PM
Change them all, the games are coming thick and fast, wrap the main men away and store them safely for the weekend.

Adrian
Neco
Rhys Williams
Gomez
Robbo
Gini
Milner
Curtis
Jota
Mini
Shaq

It's a Champions League tie and not Forest Green Rovers in the league cup. I'd expect us to rotate but certainly not that heavily and I say that because Klopp has always treated this competition with the utmost respect.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:43:56 PM »
I do not think these will be any pushovers and would like to see a decent lineup.

They are very dangerous from set plays and should not be underestimated.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:53:24 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:42:51 PM
Yeah, I think it will be something like that. No takers for an Origi start yet?

I don't think he's done anything to warrant a start ahead of the other 3 [Shaq,Minamino,Jota]
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:02:57 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:43:12 PM
It's a Champions League tie and not Forest Green Rovers in the league cup. I'd expect us to rotate but certainly not that heavily and I say that because Klopp has always treated this competition with the utmost respect.
Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised to see the usual front three and our "standard" back 5 - whoever that is now.

If/when e get a good lad, then look to rest and rotate. Got enough days to prepare for the league game at the weekend.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:03:42 PM »
I wouldn't rest players for this game. Let's get 10-12 points from the first 4 games and then give players rest for the last 2 group games as we should have qualified by that point if we get that points total from 4 games.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:05:28 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 05:03:42 PM
I wouldn't rest players for this game. Let's get 10-12 points from the first 4 games and then give players rest for the last 2 group games as we should have qualified by that point if we get that points total from 4 games.

You have to rotate players, particularly when we have injuries in midfield. We're not going to be less tired if we rotate in the last two games. The problem is we have a game every 3 games, and we're lacking in numbers in midfield particularly.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:08:19 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:05:28 PM
You have to rotate players, particularly when we have injuries in midfield. We're not going to be less tired if we rotate in the last two games. The problem is we have a game every 3 games, and we're lacking in numbers in midfield particularly.

Agree with this. The whole idea of rotation in my eyes is that you do it as proactive measure to combat fatigue. You don't just do it when the players are running on empty, you do it so they never reach that point.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:52:30 PM »
I LOLed when the commentator the other day called them Midgetland accidentally. At least, I assume it was accidental; it's not hard to say Mee-dja-land, so I guess he'd been saying Midgetland in the office and got used to it :)
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:59:50 PM »
Midtjylland are a club I have a lot a time for a brilliantly run football club but they are out of their depth in this group
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:19:05 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:52:30 PM
I LOLed when the commentator the other day called them Midgetland accidentally. At least, I assume it was accidental; it's not hard to say Mee-dja-land, so I guess he'd been saying Midgetland in the office and got used to it :)

Mitt-You-Lan would be very close to Danish pronunciation.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:22:05 PM »
The main thing getting me through Virgil injury is the thought of watching Thiago play for us, hoping he's fit for tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:28:26 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:22:05 PM
The main thing getting me through Virgil injury is the thought of watching Thiago play for us, hoping he's fit for tomorrow.

Klopp has already dismissed that he, Keita or Matip will play tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:35:03 PM »
Can see the case for going strong as possible and also for that of resting key starters, personally though I think it's a good chance to rest at least a few players who have seen lots of first team football recently, as throughout the course of the season we aren't going to get too many opportunities for that. With changes we should still be beating these, I know Atalanta are a good side but to get beat 4-0 in your first game of the group stages is really poor, so I wouldn't expect them to just sit back here, they need to play a braver game which should work in our favour.

Alisson
Williams   Fabinho   Gomez   Robertson
Milner   Henderson   Jones
Salah   Minamino   Jota

Think this would have been a good first test for Tsimikas though doesn't look like he'll be fit, but would definitely rest one full back, therefore Williams in for Trent. Milner done well against Ajax and I'd like to see him called upon again for this, he might get a few starts in Europe this season, and I'd also start Jones again as this should be a greater chance to impact the game. Minamino has struggled more against more physical sides so this should present a good chance for him to influence a game and hopefully score. Bench should be looking really strong, and with 5 subs I'd expect them all to be used, key for a packed schedule and plenty of quality to call upon.

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!!!!!
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:50:39 PM »
Start with a very strong side, batter them for 45 minutes then make changes. Atalanta were 0-3 at half time, scoring 3 in under 15 minutes from the 26th minute.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:55:11 PM »
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:56:51 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 05:03:42 PM
I wouldn't rest players for this game. Let's get 10-12 points from the first 4 games and then give players rest for the last 2 group games as we should have qualified by that point if we get that points total from 4 games.

There is absolutely no way we can guarantee beating Atalanta twice. The two easiest games we have on paper are against Midtjylland, so these are the games we should rotate in. If we are fortunate enough to secure a last 16 place after the games against Atalanta we can also rotate for the home game against Ajax. If not, play a strong team against them too to secure qualification then rest everyone for our last match dead rubber.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:58:23 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:52:30 PM
I LOLed when the commentator the other day called them Midgetland accidentally. At least, I assume it was accidental; it's not hard to say Mee-dja-land, so I guess he'd been saying Midgetland in the office and got used to it :)

Wait till they turn the cameras on them...
https://youtu.be/eShXvAyfFjM
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:06:16 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:28:26 PM
Klopp has already dismissed that he, Keita or Matip will play tomorrow.
😢
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:10:42 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:06:16 PM
😢

Cheer up, it won't be as long as Virgil. It sounds as though Thiago's knee swelled up after the tackle, so they are giving it a couple of weeks. I don't think we will have to wait too long.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:16:01 PM »
We are obviously a far better team, however this will be their biggest game of the season, these types of games are never as easy as they may seem.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:18:12 PM »
I'll leave selections to the manager. Just need to make sure we get max points from the two games against Midtjylland, no slips ups, no ''one of those games'' so we have some breathing space just in case one of the other remaining games is a slip up or ''one of those games''.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #65 on: Today at 07:28:29 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:51:41 PM
Referee
Paweł Raczkowski (POL)

Assistant referees
Radosław Siejka (POL)
Adam Kupsik (POL)

Video Assistant Referee
Pawel Gil (POL)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Bartosz Frankowski (POL)

Fourth official
Krzysztof Jakubik (POL)
Weirdest lineup prediction I've ever seen
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:42:31 PM »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:16:01 PM
We are obviously a far better team, however this will be their biggest game of the season, these types of games are never as easy as they may seem.

Reckon their home game against us will be their biggest, especially if fans are allowed (no clue if they are in Denmark). Just hope we can get an early goal tomorrow and it should be smooth sailing from that point onwards.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #67 on: Today at 07:59:07 PM »
Heads on, professional job, clean sheet and a win. Please.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:08:31 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:05:28 PM
You have to rotate players, particularly when we have injuries in midfield. We're not going to be less tired if we rotate in the last two games. The problem is we have a game every 3 games, and we're lacking in numbers in midfield particularly.
Klopp likes a certain minimum number of days to prepare, and for players to recover and then be ready for the next game.

He said only the other day that Tuesday to Saturday is a good time. Obviously, Saturday to Tuesday is less good.

He also said its a cumulative thing, so a short recovery period as a one-off is fine, even twice; but over a long period it causes the problems. So, Klopp and his team will have to decide if playing some players from Saturday and tomorrow is going to add to their cumulative strain more than if he has to do that later in the year. Despite it being a closer game (result) than we would have liked on Saturday, I don't think the players were flogged, or had to exert as much energy as they have in other games. We didn't press as relentlessly as we often do.

Makes me think we'll see changes in midfield, but very few, if any, from the attack and defence (although I do think we'll play 433, and so naturally one forward will be out, and replaced with a midfielder).
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:28:21 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:06:16 PM
😢

Looks like Thiago is back in training at least. 😀
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:28:50 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:28:21 PM
Looks like Thiago is back in training at least. 😀

Is that a new update or?
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:33:34 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:28:50 PM
Is that a new update or?

According to someone in the injury thread he has released photos of himself.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:36:33 PM »
At the time of writing, there's a pic of him in training on the front page of the club website.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #73 on: Today at 08:53:36 PM »
I really hope we see plenty of rotation, games are coming thick and fast and weve already seen plenty of injuries this season, there is no point in risking it where we can afford to rest players. Well still have too much for these and the likes of Hendo and the front 3 on the bench as an insurance policy.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:02:21 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:28:29 PM
Weirdest lineup prediction I've ever seen

;D
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #75 on: Today at 09:08:12 PM »
I don't expect a whole new team, probably something like:

Alisson - Williams, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson - Henderson, Wijnaldum - Jota, Minamino, Mane - Origi

Yes, I think we may see a 4-2-3-1 again. It's reasonable to give it another go, but this time with Minamino in the creator role.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #76 on: Today at 09:10:57 PM »
Milner cb
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #77 on: Today at 09:13:26 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:28:29 PM
Weirdest lineup prediction I've ever seen

Looks like a Utd one to me
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #78 on: Today at 09:15:29 PM »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 09:10:57 PM
Milner cb
Hendo centre back isn't the worst option in the world.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #79 on: Today at 09:17:35 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:33:34 PM
According to someone in the injury thread he has released photos of himself.

He's shown running with one of the staff, kicking the ball and laughing towards Klopp on the official site. Says he is continuing his recovery from injury

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413563-41-photos-from-monday-s-pre-midtjylland-training-at-melwood
