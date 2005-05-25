« previous next »
Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:57:03 PM
FC Midtjylland was founded by Johnny Rune, a carpenter and owner of a private business in the wood-supply industry, and Steen Hessel, an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer.[1]

The two men wanted to unite the football clubs Ikast FS (founded 1935) and Herning Fremad (founded 1918)  clubs that for decades had been strong rivals, but had never played any significant role in Danish football. Ikast FS had some success in the late 1970s and '80s and made three Danish Cup final appearances, but had never been a top team in the Danish league. At least ten years had passed with the two clubs being unable to agree on a merger, but on 6 April 1999, a deal was finalised and announced at a press conference the next day.[2][3]

In 2000, Midtjylland were promoted to the top-flight Danish Superliga after a season in which the team had gathered more points than any other team in the history of the first division.

In July 2014, Matthew Benham (owner of English Championship side Brentford) became the majority shareholder of Midtjylland's parent company FCM Holding.[4] In the 201415 season, they won the Danish football championship for the first time. Later on, they won two league titles in 201718 and 201920, then qualified to the 202021 UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in their history.[5]
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #41 on: Today at 04:23:17 PM
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 02:42:54 PM
el-Clasicthrow
Haha, very good!
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #42 on: Today at 04:26:14 PM
Good info Brain fella, thanks.

We don't need to be in any way underestimating these. At them from the go, get it put to bed, then tinker around with squad changes if we're comfortable. First, let's aim for putting the game out of sight.

I underestimate nobody, ever, including this lot.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #43 on: Today at 04:42:51 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:14:45 PM
Change them all, the games are coming thick and fast, wrap the main men away and store them safely for the weekend.

Adrian
Neco
Rhys Williams
Gomez
Robbo
Gini
Milner
Curtis
Jota
Mini
Shaq

Yeah, I think it will be something like that. No takers for an Origi start yet?
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #44 on: Today at 04:43:12 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:14:45 PM
Change them all, the games are coming thick and fast, wrap the main men away and store them safely for the weekend.

Adrian
Neco
Rhys Williams
Gomez
Robbo
Gini
Milner
Curtis
Jota
Mini
Shaq

It's a Champions League tie and not Forest Green Rovers in the league cup. I'd expect us to rotate but certainly not that heavily and I say that because Klopp has always treated this competition with the utmost respect.
Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
Reply #45 on: Today at 04:43:56 PM
I do not think these will be any pushovers and would like to see a decent lineup.

They are very dangerous from set plays and should not be underestimated.
