Author Topic: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00  (Read 1083 times)

Online FlashGordon

Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« on: Today at 01:11:07 PM »
Anfield under the lights on a Champions League night, its what this club is known for. Unfortunately, the players wont be greeted by the usual wall of noise these fixtures throw up but its something we will have to get accustomed to for the rest of the season. Hopefully, it wont affect the players too much and we can continue or strong start to the group stages. A win here will be expected and will set us up nicely for the rest of the campaign. After a few years of tense and dramatic group stages I think we could all do with a nice straightforward passage to the next round this year.

Our opponents this time are a side we do not know too much about and Im pretty sure this will be the first meeting between the two sides, certainly that I can remember anyway. Im looking forward to playing a fresh new side, after all thats what this competition is all about. I cant profess to have watched our opponents on too many occasions, but I do know they are somewhat of a mini version of us. They have been known to take a very statistical and analytical approach to the game and it has brought them relative success recently, they are the defending champions of their country, just like ourselves. They are the club where our own throw-in coach got his real first start in the game. I am excited to come up against such a side as I feel they are a real pioneer in how the game is changing.

On to the game itself, after they suffered an opening round loss to Atalanta, 4-0, we will really be expected to win comfortably here. If they are to have any joy against us it will probably come from set-pieces. They consistently rank as one of the better sides in Europe at set-pieces and without our big Dutchman Virgil van Dijk they will certainly be looking to expose any weaknesses we have in this department. Alisson back in goal should hopefully help strengthen us in the department but we will need to be switched on all night.

Seems like a perfect opportunity to rotate the squad a little bit whilst still being strong enough to get the victory. We are down to the bare bones at the back but may be a chance to get Neco Williams a game and give Trent a much-needed rest. Not sure on the availability of Matip, weve said that before, so will probably see Gomez and Fabinho continue their partnership. This is no bad thing either as the more they play together the more their understanding of each others game improves. Our Scottish Duracell bunny looks like he will be needed from the start again. Midfield is usually the part of the team that sees the most amount of rotation and even with a lack of numbers I think we might see a few changes here again. Would like to see Jones get another chance and Milly will probably come into the side. Leaves space for one more and I think that will be decided by the medical department like it was in Amsterdam last week. Looking at the front three isnt it great to now know we have viable alternatives to give the lads a bit of rest. Not sure if we will see all three rested but I think two of them will have their legs up on the bench for the night. Minamino and Jota to start for me and I think the last spot will be decided by just how strong Jurgen wants to go from the start.

Its a game we must win and I think we will do so comfortably even if there is a bit of rotation of the squad. A clean sheet would be nice just to help settle the new centre back partnership further. Hopefully we can click going forward and stick a few goals past them. Im going 4-0 to the reds.

Would like to hear your thoughts on how much rotation you think we will see and whether they can indeed pose a problem at set pieces?
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:15:12 PM »
Looking forward to some world-class throw-ins from both sides.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:20:20 PM »
Team choice will be fascinating tomorrow with games coming thick and fast. Without being disrespectful this is the easiest game on paper we have until Christmas. They were humped 0-4 by Atalanta at home and we should be able to get a result whoever we put out. After this its West Ham, Atalanta, City in quick succession so we should really be looking to rest players (sensibly) for this game.

I think theres a credible shout for giving Adrian a game if Alisson is feeling any effects of the weekend. It should be a game we win, so even if hes nervous or makes a mistake we should be able to cope. But I suspect itll be Alisson.

We dont have much leeway in defence so expect to see Fab and Gomez again. Probably slightly too much of a step up for Phillips or Williams to start but if we scored a few Id be up for getting one of them on for significant minutes. Tsimikas is injures so Robbo will play. We could rest Trent for Neco, again this is probably as good as any chance to do this.

Midfield our injuries prevent us being too creative. No Ox, Fabinho at CB and probably no point risking Thiago if hes still recovering. No idea what the situation is with Keita so expect to see Milner and two of Jones, Henderson and Gini.

Up top is surely the best place for rotation. Jota played most of the Sheffield United match, so maybe hell be rested tomorrow. Id play Mane, Minamino and Shaqiri personally and bring Salah/Bobby/Jota off the bench if we need to. But we really shouldnt need to.

So...
Alisson
Neco
Fabinho
Gomez
Robertson
Gini
Milner
Curtis
Shaqiri
Taki
Mane

Subs Adrian, Phillips/R Williams, Trent, Hendo, Jota, Bobby, Mo.

We can make 5 subs so should make the most of it.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:21:19 PM »
Is the press conference today?
Offline duvva

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:25:35 PM »
Thanks for the OP Flash, good to find out something about these.

Think the press conference is starting about now, with training later, so probably means Jurgen will play things close to his chest regarding whos available, but well see shortly.

Its us and its at Anfield, so I expect them to put up a better show than they did against Atalanta. But whatever team we put out should know this and be good enough to get the win.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:26:22 PM »
I expect some major rotation for this fixture. Perhaps all of the front three are on the bench for this, and if possible rotate in midfield depending on the fitness of Thiago and Keita.

Presser starts soon
Offline Zizou

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:27:24 PM »
Online peachybum

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:31:31 PM »
Klopp will definitely use all 5 subs in every CL game.

I imagine we'll do the reverse to Ajax. Start the backup front 3 and bring on Salah, Mane and Firmino on the hour if the result is in the balance.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:34:17 PM »
Thiago,Keita and Matip will NOT play tomorrow. Still need some time to get fit
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:34:45 PM »
Sounds like Thiago won't be available tomorrow.

Vagina teasing bastard.
Online Fordy

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:35:20 PM »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:31:31 PM
Klopp will definitely use all 5 subs in every CL game.

I imagine we'll do the reverse to Ajax. Start the backup front 3 and bring on Salah, Mane and Firmino on the hour if the result is in the balance.

I think so and it makes sense.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:39:39 PM »
Whats wrong with Keita?
Online ubb! please

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:42:05 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:39:39 PM
Whats wrong with Keita?

He's made of glass.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:43:04 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:34:17 PM
Thiago,Keita and Matip will NOT play tomorrow. Still need some time to get fit

Hopefully Matip and Thiago in for weekend.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:46:20 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:39:39 PM
Whats wrong with Keita?

Injured.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:50:41 PM »
Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:51:10 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:46:20 PM
Injured.

Has anyone said hes injured? Last I heard hed tested positive for Covid did I miss something?
Online rocco

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:52:40 PM »
Jürgen Klopp reported no fresh injury concerns for Liverpool ahead of their Champions League clash with FC Midtjylland on Tuesday evening.

The boss expects the Reds to select from a similar squad to the one used for Saturdays 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Anfield.

Asked for the latest injury news and whether anyone would return or be ruled out, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Not as far as I know nobody told me yet. I dont know exactly, probably nobody added but we didnt lose anybody as well.

On the availability of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Joel Matip specifically, the manager added at his pre-match press conference: Dont think so. Its still what I said last week, we look day by day.

It looks like we will need a few more days. For tomorrow night, they probably will not be ready.
Offline jillc

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:53:44 PM »
Hes a handsome devil Mr Becker.
Online IanZG

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:54:38 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:51:10 PM
Has anyone said hes injured? Last I heard hed tested positive for Covid did I miss something?

Apparently Klopp said that the three of them need a few more days, which sounds like they're all injured. Though I haven't watched the conference so something might be lost in translation...
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:07:58 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:51:10 PM
Has anyone said hes injured? Last I heard hed tested positive for Covid did I miss something?

Klopp did about 3 conferences ago. Said he was in training the day before, that he was ok but was not sure if he would make it for the game. His test has already been 3 weeks ago so it can't be covid at this point
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:14:45 PM »
Change them all, the games are coming thick and fast, wrap the main men away and store them safely for the weekend.

Adrian
Neco
Rhys Williams
Gomez
Robbo
Gini
Milner
Curtis
Jota
Mini
Shaq
Offline 12C

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:15:51 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:07:58 PM
Klopp did about 3 conferences ago. Said he was in training the day before, that he was ok but was not sure if he would make it for the game. His test has already been 3 weeks ago so it can't be covid at this point

Unless he is suffering after effects?
Offline mkingdon

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:15:55 PM »
This has to be (I think) the rotation game. Injuries don't help but we can still switch things around a bit up top.....

                     Allison

TAA       Fabinho     Gomez     Robertson

                    Henderson

        Wijnaldum               Jones

  Shaqiri        Minamino             Jota

Not sure Milner can play two full games in a few days now? Would he risk one or both of the Williams' at RB or CB? Is Tsimikas fit? Might Origi feature?

Then for the weekend Matip, Keita and Thiago may come into contention with the front three nicely rested. 
Offline Paul1611

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:16:58 PM »
next 2 are home games so no travelling so I expect just a couple of changes for tomorrow.  If we're doing well then 5 subs can all be made.
Offline ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:19:49 PM »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 02:15:55 PM
This has to be (I think) the rotation game. Injuries don't help but we can still switch things around a bit up top.....

                     Allison

TAA       Fabinho     Gomez     Robertson

                    Henderson

        Wijnaldum               Jones

  Shaqiri        Minamino             Jota

Not sure Milner can play two full games in a few days now? Would he risk one or both of the Williams' at RB or CB? Is Tsimikas fit? Might Origi feature?

Then for the weekend Matip, Keita and Thiago may come into contention with the front three nicely rested.

Milner didn't start against Sheffield. I fully expect him to start tomorrow.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:24:43 PM »
These dont seem good at all ... Roughly the equivalent of a mid table championship team coming to anfield at a guess
So he can pick any senior line up and were decent favourites
Given the fixture load to come coming into the title decider (:)) in a few weeks we should play a decent amount of the second team
Hopefully starts for neco williams, jones, Shaqiri, Jota, Milner, Minamino
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:25:12 PM »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:31:31 PM
Klopp will definitely use all 5 subs in every CL game.

I imagine we'll do the reverse to Ajax. Start the backup front 3 and bring on Salah, Mane and Firmino on the hour if the result is in the balance.

Yeah defo..gives everyone game time too.
Offline Zimagic

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:25:59 PM »
Actually a tough one to predict.

Back 5 stays the same, no reason to change. We'll sub Neco on if we're winning & Tsimikas isn't fit yet.
We're likely to protect henderson & Jota was shattered at 70mins so Jones, Gini & Milner. No idea what changes he'll make up top so I'll go with the usual 3:

Alison   TAA, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson     Jones, Milner, Gini    Salah, Bobby, Mané
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:30:39 PM »
Tsimikas still unavailable?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:39:57 PM »
Milly has to be starting this one Id think.

Go for the reverse forward swap this time round, Jota, Taki and Shaq starting. Bobby, Sadio and Mo on with 30-35 to go.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:42:38 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:15:51 PM
Unless he is suffering after effects?

He wouldn't have been back in training after he came back from international duty and Klopp wouldn't be saying they need a few days [because how would he know when the side effects would go away]?

Aside from that, it was reported that he was left out as as precaution due to injury in previous games.
Offline Zee_26

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:42:54 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 01:15:12 PM
Looking forward to some world-class throw-ins from both sides.

el-Clasicthrow
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:43:36 PM »
Becker

Trent
Fabihho
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Jones

Shaqiri
Minamino
Jotta


Is what I can see in this match.
Online Smellytrabs

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:54:01 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:43:36 PM
Becker

Trent
Fabihho
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Jones

Shaqiri
Minamino
Jotta


Is what I can see in this match.


I'd go with that. Ideally get a few up by about the 65 mark and take Hendo & Trent off.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:10:33 PM »
klopp is such a cock tease ;D

lets hope all of thiago, keita, matip and tsimi have the miraculous recovery powers of hames after a season ending tackle from vvd.

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:43:36 PM
Becker

Trent
Fabihho
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Milner
Jones

Shaqiri
Minamino
Jotta


Is what I can see in this match.


that line up just might be enough to earn us 3 points. mane, salah on the bench if all goes tits up.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:14:47 PM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:10:33 PM

that line up just might be enough to earn us 3 points. mane, salah on the bench if all goes tits up.

That line-up should be more than capable of wining by 2 or 3 to be honest.
Online Morgana

Re: Liverpool vs. FC Midtjylland, October 27th, 20.00
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:17:34 PM »
That Alisson press conference was something else. He must be the politest man on the planet. Greeted every single reporter by name!  :o
