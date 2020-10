Yeah, completely different game now. The last two games (and this one is essentially the same) were pretty much (inferior) Witcher 3 clones for the most part.



I've heard good things about Odyssey, though this looks far more up my street. The setting definitely I've still got RDR2 to complete and am almost finished with Outer Worlds, which are my last two games from this gen I've not really touched til now.Are they becoming more of an RPG then or is it still an adventure game with very, very mild RPG/ character building elements?I'm not doing much research into the game as I enjoy these things more going in blind.