When you have MOTD pundits saying it wasn't a foul, you know things aren't right. VAR is a shitshow which is getting worse instead of better. It is basically a lucky dip, the guy in the office could literally choose any action to take when an incident happens.



It does show us that we need to do our best to take it out of hands of those twats - Fab shouldn't be jumping in around that area when it isn't do or die. Even when we concede, we have to react better. It took us most of the half to recover our game let alone the score.



At least we sorted ourselves out at HT, we slowly took control and Jota really came into the game. Mo deserved to score that but just went a bit to early. Think he was entitled to go for the chance at the end, anything else is mostly shitstirring by the media.



Overall, a good weekend so far, a few goals from being top so things are looking up, just need to get some rest and a couple more lads back.



