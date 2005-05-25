Depends what you mean by playing bad. Today, okay not great. Midweek, Ive seen that game so many times before, its a classic away European performance. Last Saturday, we were fantastic, despite the shite that went on.
Yes - the negative narrative from some after Villa was amplified by drawing with Everton and Virgil's injury, but other than that comedy of errors at Villa Park, we've actually played well this season:
Winning against Leeds who gave it their all whilst we were still a bit rusty
Outplaying Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton - 3 tough games in our first 5 fixtures, and only dropping points in one of those due to the incompetence of the officials
Demolishing Lincoln in the league cup
A classic away European performance to beat Ajax
Coming from behind to beat a physical and stubborn Sheffield Utd
After everything that has happened since March, we won't be firing on all cylinders every week (and we shouldn't expect us to), but the early signs are that we're going to be far more consistent than the rest of the top 6 which is ultimately what will matter come next summer.
Fabinho is an able deputy at centre back, Alisson is fit again, and we have Thiago to come back who has already shown the quality he will offer.