Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 08:19:08 AM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 07:28:26 AM
I still have my usual feelings, ....biting my nails as the clock nears 90 etc, but I really do agree with your point. Instead of the players the focus is now too much on the referee and what the people in the VAR room think. Remember when a good ref was invisible? These are so visible they might as well rebrand the whole thing as 'REFS AND OFFICIALS' and get Tyler to add his 'LIVE!' bullshit to every advert.

You can't enjoy it with VAR. Football by nature is nervy and stressful and you go through all the emotions watching your team. The payoff is the thrill when you score.

Now I feel most anxious and stressed when we score a goal because I'm waiting to see if it's taken off us. I can only relax when the game restarts and it's given but then the ball is back in play's so the only release is when the final whistle blows and you've won. The enjoyment of actually watching the game has gone
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 08:22:47 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:11:14 PM
This is getting embarrassing now.

They are two totally different uses of VAR.

Line decisions such as offside, whether the ball has crossed the line or whether an event happened in or out the penalty area or field of play are binary decisions. It is either black or white. There is no discretion.

Subjective decisions such as whether Fabinho committed a foul or not are judgement decisions. They can be only overruled if the threshold for a clear and obvious mistake has been made.

Offside is binary, but when the tech has a margin of error potentially up to 38cm, it cannot be used to make binary decisions where the call is mm.

Hawkeye at least uses 500fps so has greater accuracy.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 08:30:10 AM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 07:28:26 AM
I still have my usual feelings, ....biting my nails as the clock nears 90 etc, but I really do agree with your point. Instead of the players the focus is now too much on the referee and what the people in the VAR room think. Remember when a good ref was invisible? These are so visible they might as well rebrand the whole thing as 'REFS AND OFFICIALS' and get Tyler to add his 'LIVE!' bullshit to every advert.

I bite my nails when the additional time comes up knowing full well that, if we have a narrow lead and are seeing a game out, the ref will add at least one or two 'additional' additional minutes.

Thankfully we have a very mentally strong team.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 08:39:07 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:30:10 AM
I bite my nails when the additional time comes up knowing full well that, if we have a narrow lead and are seeing a game out, the ref will add at least one or two 'additional' additional minutes.

Thankfully we have a very mentally strong team.

We do, but even they were affected in the first half by that stitch up, whereas it got Sheffield United's tails up. These decisions completely manipulate the ebb and flow of the game as well as the scoreline.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 08:47:19 AM
Looking at Maguire wrapping both arms/wrestling azpicuetta in the box and it's not a penalty, with fab winning the ball outside the box and it is a penalty, I'd really like pmgol to explain the two to this simple man.  We all know that they wont, but the evidence grows ever large, at worst they are cheating, at best they are just totally shite.  Surprisingly inconsistent decisions going to certain clubs....

All we can do is to build and save these examples and present the damning evidence to the FA and Premier league that there is clear and obvious bias.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 08:49:43 AM
Their really needs to be more trust in the linesmen and women for off sides. They should still be permitted to raise their flag immediately if they think their is an offside. If they dont, and its close it can be checked, but goals should be permitted to stand if its not possible to see on a replay at a quick glance (Mane). This helps the game flow, but has the backstop of VAR for the howlers where someone is clearly off. Like Salah last night.

We should only be spilling hairs when the system is fully automated and run by a computer. Its the only was you can ensure any kind of consistency and removed bias.

If fact the more I think about it, it needs to be binned for offsides completely until a system is in place to replace the linesman completely for that function, and is able to check in real-time and give and immediate decision, like a liner always has.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 08:51:18 AM
Quote from: keeby on Today at 08:47:19 AM
Looking at Maguire wrapping both arms/wrestling azpicuetta in the box and it's not a penalty, with fab winning the ball outside the box and it is a penalty, I'd really like pmgol to explain the two to this simple man.  We all know that they wont, but the evidence grows ever large, at worst they are cheating, at best they are just totally shite.  Surprisingly inconsistent decisions going to certain clubs....

All we can do is to build and save these examples and present the damning evidence to the FA and Premier league that there is clear and obvious bias.

It can't be incompetence if the same club benefit every week, even last season.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 08:55:31 AM
VAR got the first penalty decision completely wrong as its not a foul and its outside the box.

Arguably, they had another penalty that wasnt given. VAR looked at that too.

The Robbo handball was right early in season but they changed rules.

The issue is the people using it and will continue all season. Klopp is right when he says we have been on the receiving end of poor decisions in 50% of matches this season.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 08:57:12 AM
Quote from: keeby on Today at 08:47:19 AM
Looking at Maguire wrapping both arms/wrestling azpicuetta in the box and it's not a penalty, with fab winning the ball outside the box and it is a penalty, I'd really like pmgol to explain the two to this simple man.  We all know that they wont, but the evidence grows ever large, at worst they are cheating, at best they are just totally shite.  Surprisingly inconsistent decisions going to certain clubs....

All we can do is to build and save these examples and present the damning evidence to the FA and Premier league that there is clear and obvious bias.

The Maguire one was just an example of how awful the refereeing standard is. I rarely watch any other games than ours, other than for ten minutes or so, but even on that small sample size I'd agree that some if the decisions are shite. Even more shite than before they had VAR.

And there was one incident last night were the ball hit Robertsin's arm. Earlier in the season (we're 6 games in) that would have been a penalty. They realised the rule was wrong and changed it. Imagine if at the end of the season relegation, top four etc were decided because you had the misfortune for a penalty to be awarded against you in September when it wouldn't have been awarded against you in October?

Insanity.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:11:40 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:05:22 AM
Depends what you mean by playing bad. Today, okay not great. Midweek, Ive seen that game so many times before, its a classic away European performance. Last Saturday, we were fantastic, despite the shite that went on.
Yes - the negative narrative from some after Villa was amplified by drawing with Everton and Virgil's injury, but other than that comedy of errors at Villa Park, we've actually played well this season:

Winning against Leeds who gave it their all whilst we were still a bit rusty
Outplaying Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton - 3 tough games in our first 5 fixtures, and only dropping points in one of those due to the incompetence of the officials
Demolishing Lincoln in the league cup
A classic away European performance to beat Ajax
Coming from behind to beat a physical and stubborn Sheffield Utd

After everything that has happened since March, we won't be firing on all cylinders every week (and we shouldn't expect us to), but the early signs are that we're going to be far more consistent than the rest of the top 6 which is ultimately what will matter come next summer.

Fabinho is an able deputy at centre back, Alisson is fit again, and we have Thiago to come back who has already shown the quality he will offer.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:22:32 AM
We definitely dont have our swagger at the moment, but we have navigated a tricky start pretty well.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:33:24 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:55:31 AM
The Robbo handball was right early in season but they changed rules.

Which is mental in itself if you think about it - changing the rules part way through a season. A club that was screwed over by the previous rule now has no chance of anything levelling itself out, and they could get screwed over again in the opposite way with the rules now potentially being too lax.

Ironically, when the offside rule was criticised last season, the PGMOL said they would only review it at the end of the season as nothing could be changed beforehand. Who know they would then make it even worse.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:45:42 AM
I said it last week, but all VAR does it introduce another fallible human into the decision making process.

It's a nonsense to think it will improve things. I was fine the way things were.

VAR has added absolutely nothing to the game but it has taken a huge amount away .
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:46:21 AM
Any stills on Mo's offside?
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:46:45 AM
I just felt more confident knowing that Alisson was there if they made a breakaway.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:51:46 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:55:31 AM
VAR got the first penalty decision completely wrong as its not a foul and its outside the box.

Arguably, they had another penalty that wasnt given. VAR looked at that too.

The Robbo handball was right early in season but they changed rules.

The issue is the people using it and will continue all season. Klopp is right when he says we have been on the receiving end of poor decisions in 50% of matches this season.

If you just give a penalty every time somebody goes over in the box you'll have them every game. But this rule only applies to United, whereas we got 5 penalties last season in the league.

After that shambolic pen they got yesterday, they were just throwing themselves to the floor hoping for a penalty in the box.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:52:18 AM
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:46:21 AM
Any stills on Mo's offside?

No but it looked definitely offside.

Everytime I look back at the Fabinho peno incident it gets more outrageous.

If you asked 100 truly independent people if Fabinho won the ball first, 100 of them would say YES. So the question is why didn't the VAR officials see it that way.

It has the vibe of '' bash us will you , we'll see about that''

They all stick together, and after the Everton game they are choosing to not see things.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:58:16 AM
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:22:32 AM
We definitely dont have our swagger at the moment, but we have navigated a tricky start pretty well.

We've looked boss with Thiago on the pitch (for a game and a half) and against Arsenal and we raised it last night in the second half after being floored by another outrageous decision us. We were away in Europe on Wednesday night though, up against a fresh and physical, energetic side. It was always going to be a slog but to have to come from behind made it tougher.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:59:35 AM
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:46:21 AM
Any stills on Mo's offside?
Was clearly offside. You could see it in real-time.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 09:59:35 AM
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:52:18 AM
No but it looked definitely offside.

Everytime I look back at the Fabinho peno incident it gets more outrageous.

If you asked 100 truly independent people if Fabinho won the ball first, 100 of them would say YES. So the question is why didn't the VAR officials see it that way.

It has the vibe of '' bash us will you , we'll see about that''

They all stick together, and after the Everton game they are choosing to not see things.

Yet in the days of Alex Ferguson, he only needed to lay into a ref and he'd either not ref his games again or not dare to go against him. Why are we fair game to be even more fucked over? Is he still holding some kind of influence? Riley was always in his pocket and the decisions they're getting every week are ridiculous.

The two games we played against United last season it's a miracle we got 4 points with all those VAR decisions.

VAR at the moment has two purposes in the PL. Screw Liverpool over and keep Solskjaer in a job. One of those I can just about get on board with.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 10:01:18 AM
Don't think I'm a fan of the 4231. Maybe it's to shoe horn in Jota. Maybe it's to cover for VVD in that we then have two deep centre midfielders and Mane/Salah or Jota providing the width with the full backs further back. I just think we lose centre midfield control.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 10:01:43 AM
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:52:18 AM
No but it looked definitely offside.

Everytime I look back at the Fabinho peno incident it gets more outrageous.

If you asked 100 truly independent people if Fabinho won the ball first, 100 of them would say YES. So the question is why didn't the VAR officials see it that way.

It has the vibe of '' bash us will you , we'll see about that''

They all stick together, and after the Everton game they are choosing to not see things.

It seemed to get chalked off pretty quickly which would suggest it was but any inkling of trust in VAR I may have had is gone.
The stream I was on was pretty poor..would still like to see it though.
Fabinho's 'foul' was outrageous.
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
Today at 10:02:41 AM
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 10:01:18 AM
Don't think I'm a fan of the 4231. Maybe it's to shoe horn in Jota. Maybe it's to cover for VVD in that we then have two deep centre midfielders and Mane/Salah or Jota providing the width with the full backs further back. I just think we lose centre midfield control.

It depends on personnel. If we're playing 4-2-3-1 we need Thiago alongside Henderson or Fabinho in the 2.
