Author Topic: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'  (Read 11292 times)

Offline YJT

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:31:54 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:11:14 PM
This is getting embarrassing now.

They are two totally different uses of VAR.

Line decisions such as offside, whether the ball has crossed the line or whether an event happened in or out the penalty area or field of play are binary decisions. It is either black or white. There is no discretion.

Subjective decisions such as whether Fabinho committed a foul or not are judgement decisions. They can be only overruled if the threshold for a clear and obvious mistake has been made. 

Binary decisions need to give the same result 100/100 times. That's why goal line technology is so accepted. That's why there was no outrage over us not scoring against city two seasons ago due to millimetres. No matter who was playing, that would have been ruled no goal every single time.

For these marginal offside decisions, can you say every single official, would come to the same decision? cause I can't, and if they can't, then it isn't black or white, rather subjective. Even Fabinho's "foul" today, what frame or point of contact do you take? Var was focusing on where the attackers heel, but that's irrelevant as he didn't make contact with that, rather with his leg on the opposite side to the camera. And as the VAR what frame do you take? The moment he actually won the ball, as that's presumably what Dean blew up for and imagine connect with the foot, or a split second later when he actually makes contact with the leg, but then I want to see lines to exactly see if it was on or outside of the box, or with the follow through, which could be more credibly argued to be a foul?


And just generally if you asked fans if they wanted VAR to be prominently used to rule if armpits are offside, or if goalies are millimetres off the line despite there literally being an official yards away who already had this job, or if they should be used so that officials can have a second view of some of the games key events such as our penalty today, and the non-penalty earlier today, then I think it's pretty clear what the overwhelming majority of fans would want
Offline Gaz75

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #401 on: Today at 12:33:30 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:05:35 AM
Working on the basis that youre taking the piss. If not...........
😂😂 in a giddy mood
Offline Schmarn

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #402 on: Today at 12:36:06 AM »

If I can briefly interrupt this discussion on VAR, remember how our season was over a week ago?

Two tough wins, our squad showing their strength in depth and were just going to get better once Thiago is back. Not to mention our main rivals all dropping points. I just love the way this team never let their heads drop.

That game at City in two weeks is huge.
Offline Tony19:6

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:44:44 AM »
Struggling to think of a decision where the referee has been asked to go to VAR - and he hasn't gone with the VAR decision ?

Which if true means that as soon as he goes to his pitch side monitor means his original decision will be overturned?

Anyone confirm otherwise (I'm sure there must be examples, but I only give a shit about Liverpool)
Offline buttersstotch

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:50:57 AM »
Sheffield Utd were physically stronger and taller than us and they tried to make that advantage pay. I thought Gomez/Fabinho were fine, 1st half we lost a lot of 2nd and 3rd balls. We definitely look far less controlling without that 3rd extra midfield in there. Obviously they tweaked a few things around at half time as we look far more in control and worked the ball better in the second half.

Wish people would stop having a go at Gomez, he's not Van Dijk and he was fine today on the whole. We're not going to keep as many clean sheets and teams are going to continue to target us aerially in the short term. It's up to us to turn that in to an advantage.

It wasn't a perfect performance but the other teams involved in Europe dropped points and we're missing key players. All in all I'll take the 3 points.
Offline Jm55

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:54:14 AM »
City have Sheffield United away next week, and if either of those two sides play the way they did today, its going to be a tough one for City.

Given our record at the Ethiad, Id bite your fucking hand off for us beating West Ham, City drawing at Bramall Lane and us shithousing a point at the Ethiad.
Offline idontknow

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #406 on: Today at 12:55:47 AM »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:36:06 AM
If I can briefly interrupt this discussion on VAR, remember how our season was over a week ago?

Two tough wins, our squad showing their strength in depth and were just going to get better once Thiago is back. Not to mention our main rivals all dropping points. I just love the way this team never let their heads drop.

That game at City in two weeks is huge.

That's a good post to come in on the thread on  :)
We are playing bad, everything is going against us it feels like, but we suck it up and spit it out and gather up the points, thorns n all.
Our Rolls Royce has 2 flat tyres, a wonky aerial, and the chauffeur's left contact lens has fallen out.
We are tootling along, making headway as best we can.
Dick Dastardly is out in front, throwing out pintacks, dreaming of his parade.
We all know how this ends. :)

Offline thx in advance

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:59:44 AM »
That was not a foul! Fab got the ball and McBurnie just screamed and launched himself in the air (surprise, surprise). Then whoever was in the VAR room was not looking to decide if it was a foul or not but just if it was inside the penalty area or outside (like WTF??). Then they decide it was IN (even though the challenge was clearly outside) just because one foot of the attacker while the challenge was made was slightly touching the line. The problem here is not VAR guys, the problem is the ignorant people using the technology.
The way it has been implemented in Premier League has been so poor it raises the question do the officials really want to make it work or are they intentionally sabotaging it as they feel it undermines their decisions and authority?? I suspect it is the latter as I just cant see how they can be so clueless and we all know their accountability issues.  So glad we won this match because it feels like we are playing against more than eleven for most of the games.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:05:22 AM »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 12:55:47 AM
That's a good post to come in on the thread on  :)
We are playing bad, everything is going against us it feels like, but we suck it up and spit it out and gather up the points, thorns n all.
Our Rolls Royce has 2 flat tyres, a wonky aerial, and the chauffeur's left contact lens has fallen out.
We are tootling along, making headway as best we can.
Dick Dastardly is out in front, throwing out pintacks, dreaming of his parade.
We all know how this ends. :)
Depends what you mean by playing bad. Today, okay not great. Midweek, Ive seen that game so many times before, its a classic away European performance. Last Saturday, we were fantastic, despite the shite that went on.
Offline Morgana

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:05:34 AM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:26:28 AM
He still plays well? I didn't say he could only play with a dominate player in the air, just he's the perfect partner for one. It also hasn't really stopped Laporte for example being seen as a top class defender in his own right, it shouldn't stop Gomez either.

I've come to the conclusion that some people just don't like Joe Gomez. Maybe they have a problem with his face or it's some weird type of beard envy... So no matter how well he plays the good things are dismissed because he isn't Van Dijk. And when other people give penalties away or fullbacks are caught out of position, it's always always always Joe Gomez's fault. These people need to have somebody in the side to scapegoat at all times. And winning is never enough. We have to camp out in the opposition's half for 99% of the game, concede no chances and win by a 3 goal margin at all times. And if we don't it's likely because Joe Gomez screwed up and just isn't good enough to be playing in the side or to replace Saint VVD...

I could go on, but I'll spare you.
Offline Knickers

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #410 on: Today at 01:05:58 AM »
I think every VAR decision should have to be made by the on-field referee having a look at the monitor themselves. There could still be someone in Stockley Park alerting them if something seems worth looking at.

Would add some consistency, and I think it's more likely that a ref would change their mind after seeing a replay then it is that a VAR official would overrule the on-field ref.

Don't think decisions would really take any longer either.



Offline red mongoose

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #411 on: Today at 01:12:08 AM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:21:15 AM
These clowns are spoiling VAR. It's working okay in Germany.

And that's the whole difference, isn't it mate? They have competent officials, thus their VAR is functioning well. You can draw a direct line from one to the other.
Offline Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:20:06 AM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:29:43 PM
Then do you want to blame Fabinho for not winning headers that then spurred almost ever Sheffield chance??  At some point we need to admit that our CB's job sans VvD is to win headers and between Fabinho/Gomez we were really bad at that today.  Maybe it improves but that's never been Gomez's game and is going to hold him back ultimately in my opinion.
Both Fabinho and Gomez are only 6ft tall so they will.both struggle in the air against bigger forwards, Matip is 6'4" as is Virgil so should both are more dominant in the air.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:21:11 AM »
Quote from: Knickers on Today at 01:05:58 AM
I think every VAR decision should have to be made by the on-field referee having a look at the monitor themselves. There could still be someone in Stockley Park alerting them if something seems worth looking at.

Would add some consistency, and I think it's more likely that a ref would change their mind after seeing a replay then it is that a VAR official would overrule the on-field ref.

Don't think decisions would really take any longer either.



Sent from my SM-G950W using Tapatalk


that's what they are supposed to do, it's just they don't implement it
Offline ep1987

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:32:48 AM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 12:44:44 AM
Struggling to think of a decision where the referee has been asked to go to VAR - and he hasn't gone with the VAR decision ?

Which if true means that as soon as he goes to his pitch side monitor means his original decision will be overturned?

Anyone confirm otherwise (I'm sure there must be examples, but I only give a shit about Liverpool)

9/9 overturned over first 3 matchdays.
Offline oojason

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #415 on: Today at 01:36:26 AM »
Offline Robinred

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #416 on: Today at 01:43:54 AM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:36:26 AM
https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - £100,000 raised - https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks

Well done Jason. I did like most did, donated and watched a (lousy) stream which stuttered to a halt 6 minutes from time. But it matters not a jot. The message got out, we collectively did the right thing and the greedy bastards hopefully will eventually get the message.
Offline oojason

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #417 on: Today at 01:48:04 AM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:43:54 AM
Well done Jason. I did like most did, donated and watched a (lousy) stream which stuttered to a halt 6 minutes from time. But it matters not a jot. The message got out, we collectively did the right thing and the greedy bastards hopefully will eventually get the message.

I just do the streams mate - all the credit goes to the people at https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks - and everyone who donated, of course ;D
Offline Tony19:6

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #418 on: Today at 01:49:52 AM »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 01:32:48 AM
9/9 overturned over first 3 matchdays.

Really? Please explain...
Offline jckliew

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #419 on: Today at 01:36:01 AM »
Strange season. Most of the top teams have not started well, while the mid teams are playing out of their skins.
Going to be an interesting season.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #420 on: Today at 02:01:59 AM »
 
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:12:08 AM
And that's the whole difference, isn't it mate? They have competent officials, thus their VAR is functioning well. You can draw a direct line from one to the other.

And one of the main reasons why, is that from the start, on field ref went to the monitor. Such a simple solution, but still they dont do it much here.

Also its not the old boys club in bundesliga, as it is in the prem, refs there have to retire earlier. Not a coincidence that prem refs average age is significantly older
Offline Beninger

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #421 on: Today at 02:12:31 AM »
Technology amplifies the system. If your system (refs) is faulty, technology will amplify that.
Offline ep1987

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #422 on: Today at 02:13:38 AM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 01:49:52 AM
Really? Please explain...

https://theathletic.co.uk/2106991/2020/10/03/referee-var-pitchside-monitor-premier-league/

Relevant snippets:

It is, as one well-placed source puts it, a fait accompli and is likely to continue to be because of the way the VAR protocol, which was devised and written by David Elleray, IFAB's technical director, works.

According to that protocol, on-field reviews should be mainly used for subjective decisions, such as the intensity of a foul challenge, interference at offside or handball considerations. The Premier League reinforces that message and, in many ways, raises the threshold. There will be a high bar for VAR intervention on subjective decisions to maintain the pace and intensity of Premier League matches, it notes in the Premier Leagues VAR guidelines.

A cornerstone of VAR is that it will only be used for clear and obvious errors or serious missed incidents. So the first thing that a referee thinks when the voice in his ear recommends the use of an on-field review is that his original decision was wrong.

It is possible, of course, that a referee will at some point go over to the pitchside monitor and stand by their original decision. By doing so, though, they will be openly casting doubt on the judgment of the VARs ability to identify a clear and obvious error.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #423 on: Today at 02:35:52 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:01:59 AM

And one of the main reasons why, is that from the start, on field ref went to the monitor. Such a simple solution, but still they dont do it much here.

Also its not the old boys club in bundesliga, as it is in the prem, refs there have to retire earlier. Not a coincidence that prem refs average age is significantly older

The PGMOL has somehow convinced everyone that the reason English referees are considered the worst in Europe was because they didn't have enough of them to fuck things up properly.

In every other organisation in the world, if a dept. is as abjectly underperforming as the ref's in this country, it would be defunded, disbanded and everyone in that department would be told not to ask for a reference.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #424 on: Today at 03:51:09 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:20:06 AM
Both Fabinho and Gomez are only 6ft tall so they will.both struggle in the air against bigger forwards, Matip is 6'4" as is Virgil so should both are more dominant in the air.
That's  a really good point.

Except that both Gomez and Fabinho are 6'2".
Online solidgold

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #425 on: Today at 03:59:40 AM »
I thought penalty is only given if the mistime tackle is made inside the box. Clearly everyone can see the tackle is made outside the box. Even if the attacker falls into the box, it doesnt count. Or if the Attacker got knocks by a trailing leg as he goes down in the box. Offence occur outside box is not a penalty. So how did VAR rule this one?
Online kavah

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #426 on: Today at 04:04:50 AM »
It's really good to see the Goalie back
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'
« Reply #427 on: Today at 04:09:12 AM »
Our starting lineup was leaked about 6 hours before kickoff.

That's not clever. Don't think it makes a massive difference, but it does give the opposition more chance to prepare, especially when Klopp had changed the formation.

Hope that stops.
