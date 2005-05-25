This is getting embarrassing now.



They are two totally different uses of VAR.



Line decisions such as offside, whether the ball has crossed the line or whether an event happened in or out the penalty area or field of play are binary decisions. It is either black or white. There is no discretion.



Subjective decisions such as whether Fabinho committed a foul or not are judgement decisions. They can be only overruled if the threshold for a clear and obvious mistake has been made.



Binary decisions need to give the same result 100/100 times. That's why goal line technology is so accepted. That's why there was no outrage over us not scoring against city two seasons ago due to millimetres. No matter who was playing, that would have been ruled no goal every single time.For these marginal offside decisions, can you say every single official, would come to the same decision? cause I can't, and if they can't, then it isn't black or white, rather subjective. Even Fabinho's "foul" today, what frame or point of contact do you take? Var was focusing on where the attackers heel, but that's irrelevant as he didn't make contact with that, rather with his leg on the opposite side to the camera. And as the VAR what frame do you take? The moment he actually won the ball, as that's presumably what Dean blew up for and imagine connect with the foot, or a split second later when he actually makes contact with the leg, but then I want to see lines to exactly see if it was on or outside of the box, or with the follow through, which could be more credibly argued to be a foul?And just generally if you asked fans if they wanted VAR to be prominently used to rule if armpits are offside, or if goalies are millimetres off the line despite there literally being an official yards away who already had this job, or if they should be used so that officials can have a second view of some of the games key events such as our penalty today, and the non-penalty earlier today, then I think it's pretty clear what the overwhelming majority of fans would want