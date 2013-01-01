I really don't think we ever play well when we play Salah as the striker and Firmino with a deeper starting position, I feel like Firmino is a brilliant false 9 where his starting position is up top and then drops deeper allowing the space in behind but he's not suited to another position, btw I am huge Firmino fan and chuffed he scored tonight but its just something I've noticed when Klopps tried this before.



Worried by our lack of aerial power, shithouses lack Burnley will be rubbing their hands, I think we need matip back asap.



Thats the negatives out of the way, tonight was all about the 3 points with city, chelsea and utd losing, we have that wonderfiul habit / mentality of coming from behind and winning those games we dont play well in.



Trent was somewhere near back to his best tonight some brilliant cross field balls and crosses, Henderson was excellent and mane and salah are playing at a very high level which is massive for us, as is the return of allison.



matip and thiago to return soon with the return of a fabinho henderson thiago midfield will have us looking much more solid and controlled, that was a big 3 points tonight after another huge kick in the bollocks from var.