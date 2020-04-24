« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 80's Draft Selection Thread  (Read 981 times)

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,986
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:37:29 PM »
Ricardo Giusti
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/59XUnkK2tpM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/59XUnkK2tpM</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:43:04 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,783
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:48:48 PM »
Peter Beardsley

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,977
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:57:38 PM »
Emilio Butragueño

Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • Yes lad!
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:58:50 PM »
Mark Lawrenson

Logged

Offline ubb! please

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,285
  • He asked for it!
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:21:41 PM »
Sangria selects Careca

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline ubb! please

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,285
  • He asked for it!
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:22:45 PM »
Alan Kennedy

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,470
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:25:30 PM »
Enzo Francescoli

Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,629
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:35:35 PM »
Mauro Tassotti
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,357
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:03:44 PM »
Jan Mølby

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:51:28 PM »
Bryan Robson
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,639
  • JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:05:09 PM »
Bruno Conti

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:42:17 PM »
Karlheinz Forster and Guido Buchwald

Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,639
  • JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:51:58 PM »
Phil Neal


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,493
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:35:03 PM »
João Pinto

Mario Kempes
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:26:18 AM »
Paulo Futre
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 