80's Draft Selection Thread

80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 02:51:27 PM
- 150 appearances in the decade, club and country
- judged based on performances in said decade
- 1st round, no time limit, snake order
- 2nd round and onwards, one hour per pick
- Please PM the next person


1. Sheer :: 1.Maradona
2. Betty as Claus :: 1.Dalglish
3. Viva Bobby :: 1.Zico
4. Sleepy Gerry :: 1.Baresi 2.Koeman
5. deFacto :: 1.Matthaus 2.Tigana
6. Lobo is Appalled :: 1.Van Basten 2.Bergomi
7. fat Ubb :: 1.Socrates 2.Hugo Sanchez
8. Drinks Sangria :: 1.Barnes
9. Lastrador :: 1.Gullit 2.Rummenigge
10. Samie :: 1.Rijkard 2.Hansen
11. Hazell :: 1.Souness 2.Scirea
12. Nick :: 1.Rush 2.Falcao
13. Trend :: 1.M Laudrup 2.Passarella
14. Claus is Worse :: 1.Platini 2.Voller

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 04:49:50 PM
El Pibe de Oro, Diego Armando Maradona

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 05:20:20 PM
Kenny Dalglish

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 09:01:04 PM
Zico
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 09:18:20 PM
Franco Baresi
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 09:56:46 PM
Lothar Matthaus

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 10:09:10 PM
Marco Van Basten



Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 10:17:15 PM
Socrates

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 10:26:15 PM
John Barnes
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 10:41:34 PM
Ruud Gullit

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 10:46:43 PM
Frank Rijkaard

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Yesterday at 10:53:26 PM
Graeme Souness

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 12:01:56 AM
Ian Rush

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 12:18:36 AM
Michael Laudrup
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a4Np7OS5TAA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a4Np7OS5TAA</a>
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 12:21:22 AM
Michel Platini and Rudi Voller
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 12:22:37 AM
Daniel Passarella
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MjY2fINvMDo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MjY2fINvMDo</a>
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 12:30:46 AM
Falcao

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 12:42:49 AM
Gaetano Scirea

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 12:48:28 AM
Alan Hansen

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 12:52:02 AM
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 07:12:04 AM
Neville Southall
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 08:16:37 AM
Hugo Sanchez

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 08:20:31 AM
Giuseppe Bergomi

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 12:18:51 PM
Jean Tigana

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 12:19:13 PM
Ronald Koeman
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 01:50:53 PM

Claudio Gentile

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 01:53:21 PM
Gary Lineker


and

Marco Tardelli

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 02:41:08 PM
Bernd Schuster
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 03:04:08 PM
Ruggeri

Augenthaler
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 03:59:37 PM
Vierchowod
Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 04:13:41 PM
Toninho Cerezo

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 04:17:16 PM
Gerets

Re: 80's Draft Selection Thread
Today at 04:18:52 PM
Andreas Brehme
