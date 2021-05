Thanks JP. Interesting that no-one else in the top 7 has declined on like for like results on last season. Obviously some from a low starting point, but all have progressed or stayed consistent in this season



Leicester are going to be interesting on this run in, think they took 8 points from their last 8 games last season, and with only 7 from their last 5, I wouldn't be surprised to see them within sights for us and others looking to get into the top 4.