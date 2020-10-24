« previous next »
Marcus Rashford

arthur sarnoff

Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 03:39:18 PM
It seems you can find a breakdown of her expenses.

Amongst them is £1 for 'cleaning services'.

https://www.theipsa.org.uk/mp-costs/interactive-map/
12C

Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 03:40:05 PM
Has anyone seen the MP defending Ben Bradley, who implied that a school he knows has kids living in a brothel and a crack den.
He goes on having a go at Rayner for being out of touch with her constituency, before telling everyone how in his constituency people swap food parcels for drugs.
Now Im a senior type of person, and may not be up on modern times, but even at the height of the bog roll and pasta shortage, I never heard of drug seizures worth 50,000 tins of Tesco value beans.
They really are trying too hard to defend their scummy beliefs.
Bradley is now whinging because the school in question had a go at him for saying their parents run crack dens and brothels. He is accusing them of not being apolitical. He was the c*nt who dragged the school into this to back up his bullshit.
« Last Edit: October 24, 2020, 03:42:45 PM by 12C »
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 03:43:31 PM
Quote from: 12C on October 24, 2020, 03:40:05 PM
Has anyone seen the MP defending Ben Bradley who implied that a school he knows has kids living in a brothel and a crack den.
He goes on having a go art Rayner for being out of touch with her constituency, before telling everyone how in his constituency people swap food parcels for drugs.
Now Im a senior type of person, and may not be up on modern times, but even at the height of the bog roll and pasta shortage, I never heard of drug seizures worth 50,000 tins of Tesco value beans.
They really are trying too hard to defend their scummy beliefs.

Yeah, I did see that.  Also a few folk from schools in his area asking him to shut the fuck up.  He's also asked people to delete his own words because they were, you guessed it, 'taken out of context.'
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 03:44:37 PM
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on October 24, 2020, 03:39:18 PM
It seems you can find a breakdown of her expenses.

Amongst them is £1 for 'cleaning services'.

https://www.theipsa.org.uk/mp-costs/interactive-map/

She claimed £3,136.00 on Advertising and contact cards in April, wtf is she advertising during lockdown?
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 04:05:15 PM


Quote from: 12C on October 24, 2020, 03:40:05 PM
Has anyone seen the MP defending Ben Bradley, who implied that a school he knows has kids living in a brothel and a crack den.
He goes on having a go at Rayner for being out of touch with her constituency, before telling everyone how in his constituency people swap food parcels for drugs.
Now Im a senior type of person, and may not be up on modern times, but even at the height of the bog roll and pasta shortage, I never heard of drug seizures worth 50,000 tins of Tesco value beans.
They really are trying too hard to defend their scummy beliefs.
Bradley is now whinging because the school in question had a go at him for saying their parents run crack dens and brothels. He is accusing them of not being apolitical. He was the c*nt who dragged the school into this to back up his bullshit.

I still don't get how anyone can think that, even if parents are spending all their money on drugs, the children should be punished for their parents' behaviour. What kind of reason is "we're not feeding poor kids cos their parents are druggies"? Surely they are the exact ones that need even MORE help?
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 04:07:06 PM
The thing that interests me (from afar) is how many of these people are "worried" that people will spend it on things other than food for their kids, or that better off people will abuse the system.

Telling on themselves a bit there, IMO.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 04:08:04 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 24, 2020, 04:05:15 PM

I still don't get how anyone can think that, even if parents are spending all their money on drugs, the children should be punished for their parents' behaviour. What kind of reason is "we're not feeding poor kids cos their parents are druggies"? Surely they are the exact ones that need even MORE help?
Exactly my response to the moron who brought it up at work yesterday.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 04:08:41 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 24, 2020, 04:05:15 PM

I still don't get how anyone can think that, even if parents are spending all their money on drugs, the children should be punished for their parents' behaviour. What kind of reason is "we're not feeding poor kids cos their parents are druggies"? Surely they are the exact ones that need even MORE help?

You'll get the hardcore Tories who will be going well said, but there will be hundreds of thousands who will be seeing them for the bastards they are. We need Labour to get into their heads and we also need them to get the youth and younger voters onside.

The more they speak the viler these tories look.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 04:51:39 PM
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on October 24, 2020, 03:44:37 PM
She claimed £3,136.00 on Advertising and contact cards in April, wtf is she advertising during lockdown?

But you didn't see that full advertising claim in context.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 05:51:09 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 23, 2020, 01:55:00 PM
And support your local food banks if you can, kids. Not just food, but hygiene and sanitary products - theyre always in short supply and tampons are pretty dear if youre on the bones of your arse. Look after each other.

This

Set up a standing order yesterday and our gym is doing a big collection. Rashford was absolutely the inspiration for it

For anyone interested in supporting in their own way, I set up a Google doc with some local foodbanks in and ways to donate - if you want any similar local NW good cause added just message me

http://shorturl.at/lzIRZ

Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 06:08:32 PM
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on October 24, 2020, 03:44:37 PM
She claimed £3,136.00 on Advertising and contact cards in April, wtf is she advertising during lockdown?

Brothel and a crack den?
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 24, 2020, 06:12:58 PM
I like him. He should come and play for a good team.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 11:02:16 AM
Quote from: 12C on October 24, 2020, 03:34:07 PM
Some Miss Marple on Twitter reckons she has seen people frequently buying booze and fags at the national supermarkets in her village using food vouchers.
State of these people
I don't know about frequently, but I can say while working in a supermarket, it has been happening.  Don't know about the cigs necessarily, but the booze yeah.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 11:49:20 AM
Hancock singled out footballers at the beginning of this crisis. They are nearly all working class lads who have worked their backsides off. Some of the African and South American lads lived in dire poverty. I cant praise Rashford enough and what I like most is that his focus is on government responsibility to feed those children...Not charity.  This government is a disgrace and Angela Rayner summed them up. He could do all the charity side for pr and avoid alienating a lot of people. He isnt he is taking them on and I dont care who he plays for the demonisation of the poor over the past 10 years needs calling out. He is taking the Tories on and I am made up to see Liverpool fans unequivocally behind him. Hancocks words biting him on the arse.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 12:08:45 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on October 25, 2020, 11:02:16 AM
I don't know about frequently, but I can say while working in a supermarket, it has been happening.  Don't know about the cigs necessarily, but the booze yeah.

People used to sell milk vouchers for cash at a discount because that week they had milk but not money for the leccy meter.  It might not be their own kids voucher they are spending on booze.  I watched my sisters juggling to manage with young kids on benefits . If you havent been there you would be surprised to learn there is a whole sub-economy based on getting by day to day.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 12:11:27 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on October 25, 2020, 11:02:16 AM
I don't know about frequently, but I can say while working in a supermarket, it has been happening.  Don't know about the cigs necessarily, but the booze yeah.

So what was done about the supermarket breaking the rules.
Because they were profiting from these vouchers.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 12:49:55 PM
Quote from: 12C on October 25, 2020, 12:11:27 PM
So what was done about the supermarket breaking the rules.
Because they were profiting from these vouchers.
The vouchers didn't specify what could and couldn't be bought.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/parents-trying-buy-beer-school-22021673

"But because the vouchers don't say it seems they're allowed to buy whatever they want."
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 01:36:50 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on October 25, 2020, 12:49:55 PM
The vouchers didn't specify what could and couldn't be bought.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/parents-trying-buy-beer-school-22021673

"But because the vouchers don't say it seems they're allowed to buy whatever they want."

Why dont you go and post this on the Daily Mail comments? They will lap this up.

BTW how Boss is Rashford.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 02:19:51 PM
Quote from: Redbonnie on October 25, 2020, 01:36:50 PM
Why dont you go and post this on the Daily Mail comments? They will lap this up.

BTW how Boss is Rashford.
Alright Karen, calm ya tits.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 02:53:00 PM
I shouldnt admit it but you did make me and the other half laugh with this ...   :)
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 03:08:12 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on October 24, 2020, 06:12:58 PM
I like him. He should come and play for a good team.

Seems like a good lad and a decent player. I'd have him in our squad as a good option off the bench. He's going to win fuck all with United anyway much like Kane at Spurs will eventually move on to a decent side.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 04:14:30 PM


^ https://twitter.com/shaun_vids (https://twitter.com/shaun_vids/status/1319926536116555776 for the whole thread)


...and also his superb youtube channel - where he takes down on some of absolute shite that appears on youtube and other social media - well worth a look at:-

https://www.youtube.com/c/ShaunandnotJen/videos

Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 04:15:10 PM
There will always be twats who abuse the system. One Christmas I volunteered to build kids bikes for a charity, they were brand new, just needed putting together. The guy who ran it said they have to be really careful which families they give them to, as they have had parents, usually Dads, taking the bike the pub and selling it.

Of course Tories are really honest people aren't they? I mean they'd never have an MP who got a caution for trying to steal money from a kids charity would they?

https://www.champnews.com/html/newsstory.asp?id=8135

Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 06:12:16 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 25, 2020, 04:15:10 PM
There will always be twats who abuse the system. One Christmas I volunteered to build kids bikes for a charity, they were brand new, just needed putting together. The guy who ran it said they have to be really careful which families they give them to, as they have had parents, usually Dads, taking the bike the pub and selling it.

Of course Tories are really honest people aren't they? I mean they'd never have an MP who got a caution for trying to steal money from a kids charity would they?

https://www.champnews.com/html/newsstory.asp?id=8135

Its not as if they were trying to swap them for a Duck House though is it?🤔
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 25, 2020, 06:33:27 PM
Quote from: Redbonnie on October 25, 2020, 02:53:00 PM
I shouldnt admit it but you did make me and the other half laugh with this ...   :)
I didn't agree with your mail comment but take a bow for this response.
Sometimes it really is the best medicine. 

I was wondering where the "Crack den" comment had come from on Friday when talking to a couple who became ex friends on Friday.
You'd think they'd never spent 15 of the last 20 years on benefits the "Why should I pay my taxes for... " pair of c*nts.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 26, 2020, 12:10:35 PM
Rashford is running rings round the Tory bastards, using the simple tactic , previously unknown in politics, of honesty.
Re: Marcus Rashford
October 26, 2020, 02:29:51 PM
He's alright for a manc isn`t he. In all seriousness, he has shown some people up for what they are. Good lad
Re: Marcus Rashford
Yesterday at 01:43:49 PM
I'm not going to link to it, just seen it on Twitter.  The Mail campaign starts as they point out the lad has invested in some property.  Backlash incoming for daring to take on the government.
Re: Marcus Rashford
Yesterday at 10:09:32 PM
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 01:43:49 PM
I'm not going to link to it, just seen it on Twitter.  The Mail campaign starts as they point out the lad has invested in some property.  Backlash incoming for daring to take on the government.
Rich man sensibly invests his own money for a house but doesn't forget his background.
Compared to,
Rich man selfishly invades tax payers money for a house and doesn't give a fuck about his background.

I think we all agree who the gobshites are.







Re: Marcus Rashford
Yesterday at 10:54:42 PM
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 01:43:49 PM
I'm not going to link to it, just seen it on Twitter.  The Mail campaign starts as they point out the lad has invested in some property.  Backlash incoming for daring to take on the government.
Saw the article as well and F365 are also talking about it. I wonder how many houses Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and his fat arse cronies have bought or inherited, not to mention what they're worth. Not that Fail readers care to hold the Tory gobshites swindling the country to the same standards as a footballer who came from poverty, made a success for himself, and chose to invest his money wisely. The fact that even a small fraction of the population see this media "campaign " exactly for what it is gives me a little hope for humanity.
Re: Marcus Rashford
Yesterday at 10:56:52 PM
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:09:32 PM
Rich man sensibly invests his own money for a house but doesn't forget his background.
Compared to,
Rich man selfishly invades tax payers money for a house and doesn't give a fuck about his background.

I think we all agree who the gobshites are.


Tories
Re: Marcus Rashford
Yesterday at 10:59:23 PM
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:09:32 PM
Rich man sensibly invests his own money for a house but doesn't forget his background.
Compared to,
Rich man selfishly invades tax payers money for a house and doesn't give a fuck about his background.

I think we all agree who the gobshites are.









Bang on. They'll be no consequences for this reguler bullshit either.
Re: Marcus Rashford
Today at 12:29:51 PM
The funny thing is, if he had pissed the money away they would have something to say as well.

Property is probably the biggest no brainer investment you can make
