« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marcus Rashford  (Read 2633 times)

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:02:02 PM »
fight the powers!
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,665
  • Truthiness
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:12:07 PM »
He's a remarkable person. He's so single minded and determined. The morning after the PSG game (where he scored the winner), you or me if we were in his position might think 'I've deserved some me time, relax, read the reports from the game' etc. Nope, he was on Twitter at 9am, shaming the Tories and pushing, pushing, pushing.

The Tories gave him an MBE, probably in the hope that he'd think his work is done, or that he had won.  He's only getting started. 
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,613
  • JFT96.
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:19:06 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:12:07 PM
He's a remarkable person. He's so single minded and determined. The morning after the PSG game (where he scored the winner), you or me if we were in his position might think 'I've deserved some me time, relax, read the reports from the game' etc. Nope, he was on Twitter at 9am, shaming the Tories and pushing, pushing, pushing.

The Tories gave him an MBE, probably in the hope that he'd think his work is done, or that he had won.  He's only getting started.

Indeed. We dislike Sterling for footballing reasons but look how the press have repeatedly taken him apart. I was listening to the radio this morning and they were talking about Mason Greenwood perhaps being a trouble causer and having discipline issues. Paul Pobga is often cited as having a bad attitude and is a disruptive influence. Rashford now is being singled out as a virtue-signalling hypocrite and how his PR team is behind this campaign and he's just getting the credit.

I could go on and on. Make no bones about it, the press in this government will turn Rashford into a villain soon enough. They'll find out that he has 3 cars or something and run a headline to the tune of 'Hypocrite Rashford has 200k worth of cars in garage... could the money be put to better use?'

The establishment don't like young black footballers earning the money they do. The press don't like young black footballers full stop. We must rally behind Rashford in the long run too because the smear campaign will start soon.
Logged

Offline NealFrom25Yards

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:20:40 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:14:01 PM
Not sure it is him doing it or his PR team but using his voice to get this all out there is good nonetheless.

It is PR, but that's not a bad thing. This particular campaign has become a force for societal good. People in the PR industry, media outlets in the industry, are absolutely falling over themselves about what great PR it is.



Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:23:34 PM »
Its pretty cool because if attitudes towards poverty are going to change it has to be ingrained at a young age and who do youngsters look to? Footballers. Itd be cool if other players joined together with him and absolutely ram this home. Ive seen support from other clubs Twitter but it still feels like hes on his own quite a bit with this and getting it in the medias focus.
Logged

Online oxenstierna

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 04:35:49 PM »
Good lad. Think he is a very good player too, shame about his back injury
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,153
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 04:52:47 PM »
Fantastic individual, utmost respect for him.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,566
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:11:56 PM »
Maybe he'll get his club's supporters to stop singing songs ala ''In your Liverpool slums'',etc...
Logged

Offline planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,102
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 05:21:18 PM »
Big fan. We should sign him.
Logged
bollocks

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,158
  • YNWA
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 05:29:32 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Yesterday at 05:21:18 PM
Big fan. We should sign him.

I mean he seems a decent fella, but he's no where near good enough for us footballing wise.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,533
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:54:08 PM »
Some great comments in this thread, thought provoking stuff. He will fully deserve a warm reception the next time he is at Anfield and fans are present, because it doesn't matter how high profile or rich a person is, any act of selflessness, of standing up for those who need help, should be rewarded.

COVID has just amplified by a thousand times what was already bubbling away under the surface of far too many communities. The work being done by SOS and the other fan groups in encouraging the PPV boycott and donating the £14.95 to local food banks is inspiring, and reinforces the message that guys like Rashford and our very own Robbo are bringing to the forefront of the national debate. That they earn phenomenal amounts of money should matter not a jot; they are using their profile to make a difference. Kids look up to these fellas, so a positive message can only be a good thing in my book. What's that old-fashioned word again? Oh yes, role model, that's the one.

The biggest issue is that society these days tends to want to knock them down rather than encourage them. As one poster noted earlier, the press will be after him, the agenda will simply recycle itself, the mutants of society will buy the shitty tabloids and recycle their bullshit, tell their mates and kids to not believe it, etc etc, repeat ad infinitum. Yes a PR firm is helping him, and the many others with a high profile looking to make a difference. So fucking what? It's not to make money, it's to engineer social change. We have a distinct lack of role models in Parliament (cheers for the petition link BTW, will be getting signed) nor in the gutter press, so it's up to us to make a difference.

It brings to mind the Steinbeck quote from The Grapes of Wrath - "If you're in trouble or hurt or needgo to poor people. They're the only ones that'll helpthe only ones."
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:55:11 PM »
Omfgg just been discussing this in work and someone actually stood up for government saying why should they pay for kids to eat when their parents spend on booze, fags and sky tv instead of feeding them properly.

Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,909
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:08:32 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:55:11 PM
Omfgg just been discussing this in work and someone actually stood up for government saying why should they pay for kids to eat when their parents spend on booze, fags and sky tv instead of feeding them properly.



Some people just need shooting :butt
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,073
  • 19:06
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:41:20 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:55:11 PM
Omfgg just been discussing this in work and someone actually stood up for government saying why should they pay for kids to eat when their parents spend on booze, fags and sky tv instead of feeding them properly.


I've also seen people suggesting we should get off the government's back because Rashford ''hasn't put his hand in his own pocket.''
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,909
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:57:51 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:41:20 PM
I've also seen people suggesting we should get off the government's back because Rashford ''hasn't put his hand in his own pocket.''

Selfish bastards, its not about whether he does or doesn't give money, his pushing the campaign has a far far bigger long term impact than say giving £1 million

He was at Fareshare in Manchester today volunteering and they have said they have had a record number of food donations, people all across the country are suddenly waking up to the levels of child poverty in the UK and hopefully this will all make a change, both in the next election when people are reminded of what heartless bastards this lot are and more importantly, in making kids lives better. I was in the Asda last night and its the first time ive ever seen the foodbank trolley full to the brim

Covid initially brought the country together, the Tories now are running a campaign of dividing us again, seeing everyone pulling together to help the poor will hopefully pull us together again.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,078
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:05:34 PM »
Sidebar:  As much as I am grateful to cafes and community centres pulling together in Liverpool to help kids, you just know the government will now laud this great community spirit and saying something along the lines of, "you see?  you didn't need us after all!"

twats.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:15:06 PM »
It would not surprise me in the slightest if MPs made this claim.

Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,909
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:17:58 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:05:34 PM
Sidebar:  As much as I am grateful to cafes and community centres pulling together in Liverpool to help kids, you just know the government will now laud this great community spirit and saying something along the lines of, "you see?  you didn't need us after all!"

twats.

I hope they do. The more they remove the mask and show their true colours, the sooner we get rid of them. If we can get a proper community spirit, these will be gone next GE
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,613
  • JFT96.
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:18:33 PM »
Let's not forget that poor old Captain Tom was fucking knackered from doing laps in the garden to raise money for the NHS. People championed it - and rightly so - but it hinted at something much deeper. These acts of charity shouldn't be needed the way they seem to be. We shouldn't be relying on safety nets to get what should be given.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,073
  • 19:06
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:32:13 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 07:57:51 PM
Selfish bastards, its not about whether he does or doesn't give money, his pushing the campaign has a far far bigger long term impact than say giving £1 million

He was at Fareshare in Manchester today volunteering and they have said they have had a record number of food donations, people all across the country are suddenly waking up to the levels of child poverty in the UK and hopefully this will all make a change, both in the next election when people are reminded of what heartless bastards this lot are and more importantly, in making kids lives better. I was in the Asda last night and its the first time ive ever seen the foodbank trolley full to the brim

Covid initially brought the country together, the Tories now are running a campaign of dividing us again, seeing everyone pulling together to help the poor will hopefully pull us together again.

I completely agree.

And yes, Tories rely on a divided country. It's what helps put them in power and keep them in power. It was so ironic that this Tory government had to push socialist principles in the early days of the pandemic. When humanity is truly tested, it's socialist principles that get you through. Pulling together is what's necessary and, in fact, crucial. The right wing / Tory principle of everyone for themselves is disastrous in a crisis. Further down the line, it's in Tory interests to divide once more, though.

As far as Rashford is concerned, credit where it's due. He's doing a good thing and also embarrassing a cruel government and its approach to the people it's supposed to serve. It would also be fantastic if the fans of his club followed his excellent example and stopped revelling in poverty porn once fans are back in stadiums. That would be a big step forward and help to show that when push comes to shove, we all stand together on this kind of issue.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:33:48 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:34:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:05:34 PM
Sidebar:  As much as I am grateful to cafes and community centres pulling together in Liverpool to help kids, you just know the government will now laud this great community spirit and saying something along the lines of, "you see?  you didn't need us after all!"

twats.

Camerons Big Society finally coming together 10 years on.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:36:47 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:05:34 PM
Sidebar:  As much as I am grateful to cafes and community centres pulling together in Liverpool to help kids, you just know the government will now laud this great community spirit and saying something along the lines of, "you see?  you didn't need us after all!"

twats.
"Make no mistake, this plan is all about saving money," Dave Prentis, general secretary of Unison, said.
"The government is simply washing its hands of providing decent public services and using volunteers as a cut-price alternative.

That was ten years ago

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-10680062

Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 08:38:00 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 08:34:36 PM
Camerons Big Society finally coming together 10 years on.

Your correct Beat me to it while I was finding the article
Logged

Online arthur sarnoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 08:47:28 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 07:57:51 PM
Selfish bastards, its not about whether he does or doesn't give money, his pushing the campaign has a far far bigger long term impact than say giving £1 million

He was at Fareshare in Manchester today volunteering and they have said they have had a record number of food donations, people all across the country are suddenly waking up to the levels of child poverty in the UK and hopefully this will all make a change, both in the next election when people are reminded of what heartless bastards this lot are and more importantly, in making kids lives better. I was in the Asda last night and its the first time ive ever seen the foodbank trolley full to the brim

Covid initially brought the country together, the Tories now are running a campaign of dividing us again, seeing everyone pulling together to help the poor will hopefully pull us together again.

There will be a campaign in the newspapers soon about how he earns x amount a week.  That if he cared so much, he'd give it all away.

Never forget that we have arseholes in charge of government and media.  He's doing a tremendous job, and he doesn't plan on shutting up.  Nor should he.  He's shining a light on what our government really think of us.  Forget tribal rivalries about football, this is something we should all get behind.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:47:31 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 04:19:06 PM
Indeed. We dislike Sterling for footballing reasons but look how the press have repeatedly taken him apart. I was listening to the radio this morning and they were talking about Mason Greenwood perhaps being a trouble causer and having discipline issues. Paul Pobga is often cited as having a bad attitude and is a disruptive influence. Rashford now is being singled out as a virtue-signalling hypocrite and how his PR team is behind this campaign and he's just getting the credit.

I could go on and on. Make no bones about it, the press in this government will turn Rashford into a villain soon enough. They'll find out that he has 3 cars or something and run a headline to the tune of 'Hypocrite Rashford has 200k worth of cars in garage... could the money be put to better use?'

The establishment don't like young black footballers earning the money they do. The press don't like young black footballers full stop. We must rally behind Rashford in the long run too because the smear campaign will start soon.
Thank you. So true.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,607
  • The first five yards........
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:44:38 PM »
I don't wear a hat but if I did I'd tip it to Marcus Rashford.

There'll probably be no supporters present at Anfield when Man United visit. It's a shame. They won't get to see the boys annihilate them. But the Kop won't get the chance to show its appreciation to Marcus Rashford either. It would be a great moment.

Maybe next season (if they're still in the Premier League).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:33:42 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:44:38 PM
I don't wear a hat but if I did I'd tip it to Marcus Rashford.

There'll probably be no supporters present at Anfield when Man United visit. It's a shame. They won't get to see the boys annihilate them. But the Kop won't get the chance to show its appreciation to Marcus Rashford either. It would be a great moment.

Maybe next season (if they're still in the Premier League).
Maybe someone can rustle up a banner/flag for the game to show our support?
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #67 on: Today at 07:48:33 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:14:01 PM
Not sure it is him doing it or his PR team but using his voice to get this all out there is good nonetheless.

Fair play to him.

It is him doing it. The lad is boss.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:51:31 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:55:11 PM
Omfgg just been discussing this in work and someone actually stood up for government saying why should they pay for kids to eat when their parents spend on booze, fags and sky tv instead of feeding them properly.



Yeah, I heard something similar. No wonder the country is fucked.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,097
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #69 on: Today at 10:46:15 AM »
Funny how many Tory MP's are struggling with context this week.

Apparently not wanting to provide a meal to child in need of one needs context
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marcus Rashford
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:48:38 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:44:38 PM
I don't wear a hat but if I did I'd tip it to Marcus Rashford.

There'll probably be no supporters present at Anfield when Man United visit. It's a shame. They won't get to see the boys annihilate them. But the Kop won't get the chance to show its appreciation to Marcus Rashford either. It would be a great moment.

Maybe next season (if they're still in the Premier League).
Literally just a "Marcus Rashford Is Sound" banner.  Nothing more, nothing less.  His efforts shouldn't go unnoticed and, honestly, if it heals stuff and cuts down on the vile Hillsborough/Munich stuff when fans return I'm all for bridges being built in any way, shape, or form.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 