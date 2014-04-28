Some great comments in this thread, thought provoking stuff. He will fully deserve a warm reception the next time he is at Anfield and fans are present, because it doesn't matter how high profile or rich a person is, any act of selflessness, of standing up for those who need help, should be rewarded.



COVID has just amplified by a thousand times what was already bubbling away under the surface of far too many communities. The work being done by SOS and the other fan groups in encouraging the PPV boycott and donating the £14.95 to local food banks is inspiring, and reinforces the message that guys like Rashford and our very own Robbo are bringing to the forefront of the national debate. That they earn phenomenal amounts of money should matter not a jot; they are using their profile to make a difference. Kids look up to these fellas, so a positive message can only be a good thing in my book. What's that old-fashioned word again? Oh yes, role model, that's the one.



The biggest issue is that society these days tends to want to knock them down rather than encourage them. As one poster noted earlier, the press will be after him, the agenda will simply recycle itself, the mutants of society will buy the shitty tabloids and recycle their bullshit, tell their mates and kids to not believe it, etc etc, repeat ad infinitum. Yes a PR firm is helping him, and the many others with a high profile looking to make a difference. So fucking what? It's not to make money, it's to engineer social change. We have a distinct lack of role models in Parliament (cheers for the petition link BTW, will be getting signed) nor in the gutter press, so it's up to us to make a difference.



It brings to mind the Steinbeck quote from The Grapes of Wrath - "If you're in trouble or hurt or needgo to poor people. They're the only ones that'll helpthe only ones."