80's Draft Thread

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 04:07:10 PM
Hazell
Nick
Claus

and we are done.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 04:16:51 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 04:06:08 PM
Brady was an attack mid who also played on the right side of midfield or the right wing.... beginning of inverted wingers
Yeah, wasn't Graeme Rix the left winger for Arsenal in the 70's? As far as I can tell Brady played as a 10 at both Juventus and Sampdoria and then in midfield behind Altobelli and Rummenigge at Inter.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 04:35:00 PM
Hazell said I could pick.

44fucking2

Schumacher

Pearce
Goikoextea
Miller
Nicol

Sheedy
Falcao
Thijssen
Waddle

Beardsley
Rush

Brexit Lads on Tour.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 04:55:57 PM
Okay, who's the Wikipedia editor on here?  :lmao :lmao

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefan_Reuter
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 05:27:31 PM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:16:51 PM
Yeah, wasn't Graeme Rix the left winger for Arsenal in the 70's? As far as I can tell Brady played as a 10 at both Juventus and Sampdoria and then in midfield behind Altobelli and Rummenigge at Inter.

kneejerk reaction to left footedness often - modern game sorted this much more.  But you can see why you would not want to venture into Souness land without clearance, passport, and your blood type on file
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 05:58:17 PM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:55:57 PM
Okay, who's the Wikipedia editor on here?  :lmao :lmao

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefan_Reuter

Hahahahaha great spot!

I wish I could say it was me  :lmao
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 06:12:26 PM
Hahahahahah that's brilliant
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:09:21 PM
 :wave
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:24:25 PM
So, the great Piksi Stojkovic went undrafted, for shame. An uproar emerging from DeFacto motherland.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:27:46 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:24:25 PM
So, the great Piksi Stojkovic went undrafted, for shame. An uproar emerging from DeFacto motherland.

Problem is he came to the fore in 1990 World Cup. I'm sure he was great for Red Star, but how many people had truly known about him before that World Cup?
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:33:42 PM
Hazell picking The Phantom of the Opera to close proceedings.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:41:01 PM
;D

I made sure I picked a player people had heard of this time.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:45:41 PM
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:47:09 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:27:46 PM
Problem is he came to the fore in 1990 World Cup. I'm sure he was great for Red Star, but how many people had truly known about him before that World Cup?
That's probably true, but still, his best years were all in the '80s. Although a bit under the radar, he still was the most talented player in Yugoslavia, playing internationally for club and country; So while not a household name, he surely was well known at the time, being the crowning moment his performance in the 1990 World Cup. He pretty much disappeared from the radar after that.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 07:55:53 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:47:09 PM
That's probably true, but still, his best years were all in the '80s. Although a bit under the radar, he still was the most talented player in Yugoslavia, playing internationally for club and country; So while not a household name, he surely was well known at the time, being the crowning moment his performance in the 1990 World Cup. He pretty much disappeared from the radar after that.

Yeah fair enough I guess, I was thinking about him but thought I would run the risk of the wrath of the RAWK drafting fraternity.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 08:04:58 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:47:09 PM
That's probably true, but still, his best years were all in the '80s. Although a bit under the radar, he still was the most talented player in Yugoslavia, playing internationally for club and country; So while not a household name, he surely was well known at the time, being the crowning moment his performance in the 1990 World Cup. He pretty much disappeared from the radar after that.

Thanks to Betty, I was able to find his appearances and he was eligible. I was thinking hard about picking him, but I went with natural width, as opposed to playing a diamond . Unfortunately for Piksi, he had bad injuries once he moved to Marseille, and it took him a couple of years to shake it off before he ended up spending several years in Japana. But you're right, the 80's were his decade.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 08:06:12 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:55:53 PM
Yeah fair enough I guess, I was thinking about him but thought I would run the risk of the wrath of the RAWK drafting fraternity.
Nah, you would had wrapped the hipster vote for sure. But again, when Sonny Silooy is on the table you just have to take him.  ;D
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 08:57:48 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:06:12 PM
Nah, you would had wrapped the hipster vote for sure. But again, when Sonny Silooy is on the table you just have to take him.  ;D

He had me at Sonny...
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 09:02:20 PM
O another hipster note, I watched the 1st half United Leipsig. Not a bad game, two decent sides tbf
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 09:28:47 PM
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 09:49:12 PM
Reuter at centerback? I knew you would screw up at some point Sammuel.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 09:49:57 PM
He could play at Right Back and Centre Back.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 09:53:24 PM
I might misremember, but always thought of him as kind of a wingback/fullback.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 09:56:55 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:49:57 PM
He could play at Right Back and Centre Back.

He was an average right back and an even worse centre back, Samie my boy
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yesterday at 11:05:59 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:49:12 PM
Reuter at centerback? I knew you would screw up at some point Sammuel.

This is why Ive kept it basic and largely picked players Ive seen or remember (mainly through some notoriety!).
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 12:15:10 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:05:59 PM
This is why Ive kept it basic and largely picked players Ive seen or remember (mainly through some notoriety!).

Your memory may have faded with this one, tricky, nicky...
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 12:22:34 AM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:15:10 AM
Your memory may have faded with this one, tricky, nicky...

How so diva viva?
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 12:42:34 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:22:34 AM
How so diva viva?

 ;D

cheap laugh...

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 12:45:59 AM
Your team is marvellous mate and I wish you every success
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 01:25:59 AM
If you haven't sent me your line ups, please do so, with the graphic please


The match ups:


Big Small Dick Nick  v Fat Ass Uub

deFacto v Hazell

Lobo Appalled v Viva Bobs

Sleepy Gerry v Drinks Sangria

Trend v Claus

Betty v Sheer

Labrador v Samwise
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 01:27:25 AM
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 01:43:22 AM
Fix your lineups, get your lineups, get your shit together. We start tomorrow during the day.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 01:55:10 AM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:25:59 AM
If you haven't sent me your line ups, please do so, with the graphic please


The match ups:

Betty v Sheer

Fuuuuuuuu

This is revenge for McMahon isn't it?
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 02:15:57 AM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:55:10 AM
Fuuuuuuuu

This is revenge for McMahon isn't it?

Revenge for McMahon and beating Boca the other day you sly fox!!  ;D


Of course not, shit draw, wasn't even paying attention until i pasted it on here
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 03:22:14 AM


A wee write up:

Seaman - the soon-to-be top keeper of the 90s. Had to wait for old man Shilton to fuck off to get his deserved recognition, but once he did he was unmatched.

Stevens - A very good right back for the entire decade, despite his poor career choices.
Sanchis and Blind - two very good defenders who won everything there is to win at club level
Maldini - a two time European Cup winner before the end of the decade, starting both finals.

Popescu/Dunga - My shield, two of the premiere defensive midfielders of their day. And yes, Popescu was a defensive midfielder before you wiki virigins get all roiled up.
Platini - The greatest attacking midfielder of the decade, bar none.

Romario - 1000 goals: say no more
Voller - the greatest German striker ever
Pruzzo - Serie A top scorer in three of his nine active years (ahead of the likes of Mancini, Tardelli, Cabrini, Rumenigge and Maradona), only the Reds stopped him from European glory. In this formation he's my target man, smacking around these soft defenses and leaving tasty knock downs for Romario and Rudi.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 03:51:58 AM
Check out this shit :)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lN7WHk-NQBw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lN7WHk-NQBw</a>

Lest we forget how much skill players were battered during this era
but the music sure was tubular
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QtrdAZJtVHk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QtrdAZJtVHk</a>
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Today at 03:53:29 AM
