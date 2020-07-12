« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: 80's Draft Thread  (Read 4693 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,669
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #360 on: Today at 01:27:31 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:21:16 AM
So you know more than the club that scouted and signed him?

I don't think so pal!

They didn't sign him from Flamengo directly, they signed him from Benfica.

Iny any case, we're using either wiki or transfermarkt. and neither have enough information.

Logged

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,996
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #361 on: Today at 01:28:43 AM »
                       Trend's Team of the 80's



                                          GK


      M Amoros      P Thompson     D Passarella         LB


                            R Giusti          DM               
 

         R Donadoni       M Laudrup        G Hagi


                                 Santillana

« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:10 AM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #362 on: Today at 01:29:55 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:27:31 AM
They didn't sign him from Flamengo directly, they signed him from Benfica.

Iny any case, we're using either wiki or transfermarkt. and neither have enough information.

I looked it up and there were 27ish league games.

I still think you've fucked me and will be holding this against you next time I run a draft
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #363 on: Today at 01:31:51 AM »
I took Danny Blind
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,996
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #364 on: Today at 01:36:54 AM »
Changing my pick lads... sorry if it affected anyone doubt it did....
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,669
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #365 on: Today at 01:38:05 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:29:55 AM
I looked it up and there were 27ish league games.

I still think you've fucked me and will be holding this against you next time I run a draft

If it was on Flamengo's website anywhere, I'd OK it.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,669
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #366 on: Today at 01:38:33 AM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:36:54 AM
Changing my pick lads... sorry if it affected anyone doubt it did....

Who did you change?
Logged

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,996
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #367 on: Today at 01:40:21 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:38:33 AM
Who did you change?

Santillana for Keegan (like for like) --- thought KK was good but more of a 70's player where as Santillana had more goals and success in the 80's
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,669
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #368 on: Today at 01:42:50 AM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:40:21 AM
Santillana for Keegan (like for like) --- thought KK was good but more of a 70's player where as Santillana had more goals and success in the 80's

Good move because the 80's certainly weren't the best for Keegan
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,657
  • JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #369 on: Today at 01:45:20 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:42:50 AM
Good move because the 80's certainly weren't the best for Keegan

Yeah, Keegan spent 2 of his 4 seasons in the 80s in division 2!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 