« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: 80's Draft Thread  (Read 4407 times)

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:34:47 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:31:55 PM
As Defacto and many know on here, My guy is Savicevic if we're going down to the Balkans but he's not eligible I don't  think.  ;D

Wiki says 171?
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,009
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:34:55 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:31:55 PM
As Defacto and many know on here, My guy is Savicevic if we're going down to the Balkans but he's not eligible I don't  think.  ;D
The only admittedly poor source I could find had him making nearly 180 appearances 85 - 90.

I can change if its deemed unfair?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:36:37 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:34:55 PM
The only admittedly poor source I could find had him making nearly 180 appearances 85 - 90.

I can change if its deemed unfair?

If we can't use wiki I'm super fucked - wiki says Prosinecki is under 150 fwiw
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,011
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:37:33 PM »
I'd let you keep it mate but no idea how this lot would go.  :D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,660
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:37:52 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:31:55 PM
As Defacto and many know on here, My guy is Savicevic if we're going down to the Balkans but he's not eligible I don't  think.  ;D

130 appearances for Titograd, 82-88
3 appearances for Red Star in 88/89
12 appperances for Yugoslavia in the 80's

Now it comes down to the 89/90 season. Wikipedia has him down for 38 appearances overall. Using transfermarkt, I was able to narrow down which ones occurred in 1989 as opposed to 1990. The only information available is pertaining to his UEFA Cup appearances.

He had six of them

https://www.transfermarkt.com/dejan-savicevic/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/35894/plus/0?saison=1989&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=&pos=&trainer_id=

So he literally barely qualifies with 151.



Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,011
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:39:16 PM »
 ;D

Fuckin' Hell!
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:39:55 PM »
1990 should be in the 80s, since there was no year zero though.

The first decade was 1-10AD, not 0-9AD
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline ubb! please

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,306
  • He asked for it!
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #327 on: Today at 08:40:49 PM »
I thought the deal was that it starts in the 80/81 season and goes through to the 89/90 one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,660
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #328 on: Today at 08:41:22 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 08:40:49 PM
I thought the deal was that it starts in the 80/81 season and goes through to the 89/90 one.

That's what I've always thought as well.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,372
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #329 on: Today at 08:42:00 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:37:52 PM
130 appearances for Titograd, 82-88
3 appearances for Red Star in 88/89
12 appperances for Yugoslavia in the 80's

Now it comes down to the 89/90 season. Wikipedia has him down for 38 appearances overall. Using transfermarkt, I was able to narrow down which ones occurred in 1989 as opposed to 1990. The only information available is pertaining to his UEFA Cup appearances.

He had six of them

https://www.transfermarkt.com/dejan-savicevic/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/35894/plus/0?saison=1989&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=&pos=&trainer_id=

So he literally barely qualifies with 151.

He was boss for Titograd, as I'm sure we can all attest to.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,011
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #330 on: Today at 08:44:10 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:42:00 PM
He was boss for Titograd, as I'm sure we can all attest to.

Absolutely! I was watching with my mate Dave and I said to him "This lad going to win the European Cup and play for the mighty AC Milan within a decade".
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,652
  • JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #331 on: Today at 08:46:13 PM »
Ah yes, Kohler's infamous days at Waldhof Mannheim.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline ubb! please

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,306
  • He asked for it!
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #332 on: Today at 08:47:33 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:46:13 PM
Ah yes, Kohler's infamous days at Waldhof Mannheim.

That's a relief, thought I was going to be the only one who remembered.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,009
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #333 on: Today at 08:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:44:10 PM
Absolutely! I was watching with my mate Dave and I said to him "This lad going to win the European Cup and play for the mighty AC Milan within a decade".
Id lie and say I had some form of knowledge of him prior to CM 98 where he could be picked up on a free and was quality - I wasnt even born when he won the European Cup  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,652
  • JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #334 on: Today at 08:49:13 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 08:47:33 PM
That's a relief, thought I was going to be the only one who remembered.

We should just go the whole hog and rename this the 'not really the 80s draft'.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,011
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #335 on: Today at 08:50:17 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:49:13 PM
We should just go the whole hog and rename this the 'not really the 80s draft'.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:48:21 PM
Id lie and say I had some form of knowledge of him prior to CM 98 where he could be picked up on a free and was quality - I wasnt even born when he won the European Cup  ;D


We've all got cheese to be fair.  :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,652
  • JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #336 on: Today at 08:55:07 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:50:17 PM

We've all got cheese to be fair.  :D

Not all. Not yet anyway.

As a side note, I got absolutely crucified in the 90s draft for picking Sheva even though he'd already twice finished third in the Ballon d'Or that decade. Some of these picks are just getting a bit silly now. There are better 80s players being overlooked for players who barely even did anything of note in the 80s but were stars in the 90s.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,011
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #337 on: Today at 09:38:25 PM »
Defacto please update the OP in selection thread you fucker.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,660
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #338 on: Today at 09:47:43 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:38:25 PM
Defacto please update the OP in selection thread you fucker.

I will once I finish with work.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,011
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #339 on: Today at 09:53:55 PM »
To Trend:

Battiston >>>>> Amoros
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #340 on: Today at 10:27:58 PM »
Just need SHIT PICK NICK and Trendisnotgoodatpostinggifs to not pick my guys and I can relax for the night.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,652
  • JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #341 on: Today at 10:41:31 PM »
Giannini's a really nice pick, Hazell  :thumbup
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,011
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #342 on: Today at 10:43:40 PM »
Betts please respond to the Draft Towers thread query.  ;D
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,498
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #343 on: Today at 10:49:25 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:50:17 PM

We've all got cheese to be fair.  :D

Yes, but there is dairylea and then there is Pule...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,011
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #344 on: Today at 10:51:42 PM »
 :D

And some of them are just plain old stinky.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 