

We've all got cheese to be fair.



Not all. Not yet anyway.As a side note, I got absolutely crucified in the 90s draft for picking Sheva even though he'd already twice finished third in the Ballon d'Or that decade. Some of these picks are just getting a bit silly now. There are better 80s players being overlooked for players who barely even did anything of note in the 80s but were stars in the 90s.