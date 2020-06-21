« previous next »
80's Draft Thread

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:15:27 PM
He wanted to pick Guti but Gusti was close enough
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:16:23 PM
Oi dickwad, update the OP int the selection thread.
Trendisdestiny

  Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:17:15 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:19:11 PM
Who is Ricardo Gusti by the way? Literally never heard of him.

Its Giusti... not Gusti (Argentian DM played on Argentina's World Cup Team with Maradona)...  Independiente
BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 08:18:50 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 08:17:15 PM
Its Giusti... not Gusti (Argentian DM played on Argentina's World Cup Team with Maradona)...  Independiente

I dont care which political party he stood for, Im not voting for him.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 08:41:34 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:16:23 PM
Oi dickwad, update the OP int the selection thread.

I'll do it when I get home you tart  :D
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 08:47:33 PM
Has Sleepy Gerry gone to bed again already? Clocks up. Over to Viva now.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:30:18 PM
To Fatty:

Butragueno >>>> Sanchez
fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:47:09 PM
I always get confused which way those arrows should be...but if its the way I think you intended then :lmao

Hugo Sanchez was probably like 3 or 4 times better
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 09:49:23 PM
One was nicknamed "The Vulture" the other was just a short fat man.
BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:49:23 PM
One was nicknamed "The Vulture" the other was just a short fat man.

Ive got a Quasimodo in my team pal, youre nothing special.
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:55:01 PM
No signs of Bobby? I'll pick in 5.
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 11:49:50 PM
Loving the Romario wind up, Claus 🐳
Something Worse

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #252 on: Today at 12:17:50 AM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:49:50 PM
Loving the Romario wind up, Claus 🐳


 8)

The best thing for me was Trend mentioning Maldini - I didn't even think of him!

Started and win two European Cups in that decade. Lovely pickup.
Elzar

  train station gate frustration
  Bam!
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #253 on: Today at 12:25:47 AM
I'm struggling already. Glad I ducked out of this one
Something Worse

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #254 on: Today at 12:31:35 AM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:25:47 AM
I'm struggling already. Glad I ducked out of this one

Pick your best 70s and 90s players and find a technicaliteh
Trendisdestiny

  Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #255 on: Today at 12:33:45 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 12:17:50 AM

 8)

The best thing for me was Trend mentioning Maldini - I didn't even think of him!

Started and win two European Cups in that decade. Lovely pickup.

Beware of da fromage Clausinho :)

The votes may or may not be in your favor --- remember the orange crush of Lobo day --- when you convinced a group of us, that Barca's midfield would get run over.

Paybacks are, you know.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #256 on: Today at 12:39:01 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 12:17:50 AM

 8)

The best thing for me was Trend mentioning Maldini - I didn't even think of him!

Started and win two European Cups in that decade. Lovely pickup.

Extremely shit move by Trend
Something Worse

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #257 on: Today at 12:44:53 AM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 12:33:45 AM
Beware of da fromage Clausinho :)

The votes may or may not be in your favor --- remember the orange crush of Lobo day --- when you convinced a group of us, that Barca's midfield would get run over.

Paybacks are, you know.

Until the rule is "played in 80/81 and 89/90" I think these are valid picks.

Really, who isn't taking a 23 year old Maldini or Romario even if their best is ahead of them?

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:39:01 AM
Extremely shit move by Trend

He passed on him too haha
Trendisdestiny

  Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #258 on: Today at 02:22:17 AM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:39:01 AM
Extremely shit move by Trend

Apologies deFacto.... thought the cheese would drip on whomever picked him up -- really did not think he was a viable option for those who wanted to win, but alas --- here we are...
Something Worse

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #259 on: Today at 04:19:24 AM
My picks are with my assistant, Betty
BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #260 on: Today at 08:32:35 AM
I see Gerry has gone back to the Futre.
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #261 on: Today at 11:38:15 AM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 02:22:17 AM
Apologies deFacto.... thought the cheese would drip on whomever picked him up -- really did not think he was a viable option for those who wanted to win, but alas --- here we are...

It's all good.  :D
ubb! please

  Not on my watch.
  He asked for it!
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #262 on: Today at 11:42:06 AM
There's going to be quite a few borderline cheese picks in this one.
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #263 on: Today at 12:03:15 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 04:19:24 AM
My picks are with my assistant, Betty

Aaaaaand they're gone. One of them was actually ineligible too.

Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 11:42:06 AM
There's going to be quite a few borderline cheese picks in this one.

Borderline? We've pretty much reached fondue levels already.

However, I definitely echo what Hazell and Samie were talking about earlier in the thread. The 80s is an odd decade. Very very few players were stars through the whole decade. Most were either brilliant coming from the 70s into the early 80s or young stars in the late 80s who went onto to be bigger stars in the 90s. It's a tricky balancing act. There have definitely been some warranted picks that fit this criteria, but also some highly sketchy ones.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #264 on: Today at 12:06:17 PM
The greatest Yugoslav midfielder has been picked once again by moi. Defacto will tell you all about his status.  8)
fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #265 on: Today at 12:08:02 PM
Prosinecki doesnt look like he has 150 appearances in the 80s
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #266 on: Today at 12:08:33 PM
you sure?  ;D
Lastrador

  Yes lad!
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #267 on: Today at 12:10:44 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:17 PM
The greatest Yugoslav midfielder has been picked once again by moi. Defacto will tell you all about his status.  8)
His status: Ineligible.
fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #268 on: Today at 12:11:25 PM
Now get that pick out of my sight
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: 80's Draft Thread
« Reply #269 on: Today at 12:12:15 PM »
Eh, my numbers tells me he makes the cut.  ???
