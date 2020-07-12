« previous next »
80's Draft Thread

80's Draft Thread
Participants

-deFacto
-Lobo
-Samie
-Lastrador
-Claus
-Trend
-Hazell
-Viva
-fat Ubb
-Claus
-Sheer


We need a volunteer to run the draft and one more soul to get it going
Re: 80's Draft Thread
I'll run it, but I'm not entering it twice!

so two more
Re: 80's Draft Thread
I'll run it, but I'm not entering it twice!

so two more
I'll run it, but I'm not entering it twice!

so two more

Cheers grasshopper
Re: 80's Draft Thread
LIMP DICK NICK your number has been called.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:15:20 AM
LIMP DICK NICK your number has been called.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:15:20 AM
LIMP DICK NICK your number has been called.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
In - if there's space.

How are these players being judged then?

How good they were during the 80s?  Or throughout their career?
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Think it should be whole career, that's what people will judge on anyway.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Just during the decade surely since its the same thing as the one weve just done (I assume were doing the same 150 appearances rule too)
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Agree with having it just during the decade, and fine with an appearances minimum too.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Tremendo you're in. 1 more needed


Same rules will apply as this previous one
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Might have a few more mate. I did a few PM's.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:20:02 PM
Tremendo you're in. 1 more needed


Same rules will apply as this previous one

Excellent, thanks.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Ahh great Samies done one of his famous big reveal PMs ;D

Expect mike_lfc, PeterTheRed and hopefully Effes shortly
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Nah no surprises, it's from the usual stock.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:08 PM
Might have a few more mate. I did a few PM's.

Did I get one? Did I fuck. Disgusting behaviour. I get it, you fear me but stop embarrassing yourself.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
 :D

Well your bedtime is 7 pm these days, I didn't know if your ma would allow you computer access past that time.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:31:11 PM
:D

Well your bedtime is 7 pm these days, I didn't know if your ma would allow you computer access past that time.

Going to ask if I can read my bedtime stories on my kindle ;D
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Nick, pm your friend Capon. A draft with Capon in it will be one for the ages.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:34:56 PM
Going to ask if I can read my bedtime stories on my kindle ;D

You in or not Sleepy gerry?
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Of course the fucker is in, he's got the hump because I forgot to PM him.  ;D
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Yes, I shall participate.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:21:40 PM
Yes, I shall participate.

Stop taking sleeping pills.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Participants

-deFacto
-Lobo
-Samie
-Lastrador
-Claus
-Trend
-Hazell
-Viva
-fat Ubb
-Tremendo
-Sleepy G
-Sheer


Do you all want more lot to join or get it going as is, we have 12.
