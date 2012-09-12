Why are we comparing Bundesliga numbers to Premier League numbers as if they're equals?
Well, fortunately we can compare Bundesliga numbers with Bundesliga numbers.Song ( Last two seasons at Bayer Leverkusen)
31 league games 10 goals, 43games 12 goals total (2013-14)- Age 21
30 league games 11 goals, 42games 17 goals total (2014-15) Age 22Sancho ( last two seasons at Dortmund)
34 league games 12 goals, 43games 13 goals total (2018-19)- Age 18
30 league games 17 goals, 42games 20 goals total (2019-20) Age 19
At age 19, Song was playing for Hamburg and scored 5 goals all season (30 games)
Song is a good player, wouldn't classify him amongst the top goalscorers in the league, and certainly not world class. Would have probably fit well with our system, but I can think of numerous other forwards I'd put ahead of him. And considering the age, I'd rather have Jota than Song at the moment.
* excludes assists, which is really where Sancho is at another level.