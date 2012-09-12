« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:44:10 PM
Please be the season burnley actually get relegated. 
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:44:36 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:36:58 PM
Nah, probably Sancho.

We are not going to spend a fortune on an over-rated English player ...
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:45:21 PM
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:46:37 PM
Two corners straight into the hands of Lloris. Burnley are atrocious.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:48:32 PM
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:45:21 PM
No way.

He's already got 9 goals and 3 assists in 8 games all competitions this season. He's world class.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:48:54 PM
Well that is a bad tackle by Lamela that isn't punished
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:49:03 PM
It is bad news for Burnley when even their set pieces dont work. Is Dyche in danger of the sack if this run continues. A nasty challenge.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:49:05 PM
Oliver having another shit game.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:49:16 PM
Hojbjerg has low-key been a very decent signing for Spurs.  Does a solid job for them in the middle.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:49:58 PM
Don't want to get my hopes up too much, but this might actually be the year that these fucking grocks go down.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:50:45 PM
Lamela is one of the dirtier players in the league IMO.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:50:56 PM
'If it stays this way Spurs will move into the top 5'- why not just say fifth?
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:51:12 PM
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:48:54 PM
Well that is a bad tackle by Lamela that isn't punished

Apparently bad tackles are part of the game, thats the latest opinion. There do seem to be more and more bad tackles and a lot are not being punished.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:51:23 PM
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:49:05 PM
Oliver having another shit game.

Yup, a few years ago he looked like he could reach a decent level, but now he is as bad as the rest of them.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:51:52 PM
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:48:54 PM
Well that is a bad tackle by Lamela that isn't punished

Hes a nasty piece of work. He is also a serial diver.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:52:38 PM
Brighton and West Brom next 2 for Spurs but then they have City, Chelsea and Arsenal. That will be a test to see where they can finish this season. I have them 4th, think Chelsea will come good and get 3rd.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:52:47 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:50:45 PM
Lamela is one of the dirtier players in the league IMO.

He's a horribly snidey twat. He leaves the boot in constantly and goes down like he's shot if someone so much as breathes on him.

Call me old fashioned but I don't really mind 'hard' players if they can take as good as they give. Players like Lamela are a bane on the game.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:53:33 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:51:12 PM

Apparently bad tackles are part of the game, thats the latest opinion. There do seem to be more and more bad tackles and a lot are not being punished.
Dyche is a purveyor of good old English tackle. He will accept it is part of the game even if it means injuring his own players.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:53:44 PM
Spurs winning the league again now then?
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:55:04 PM
Burnley are going down. They can't even do the basics right anymore.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:55:28 PM
Undeserved
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:55:59 PM
Burnley unlucky but both teams were piss poor
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:56:48 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:53:44 PM
Spurs winning the league again now then?

If theyd beat West Ham and then beat Burnley, the reality is theyd have had as much chance as anyone
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:56:53 PM
We wouldn't even let Harry Wilson join Burnley..They're shocking.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:58:49 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:48:32 PM
He's already got 9 goals and 3 assists in 8 games all competitions this season. He's world class.
He's had a good start..Sancho had 17 league goals last season Son's highest is 14 at Spurs and he's 28 years old and never matched it, he may do that this season but Sancho has a much bigger ceiling and is 8 years younger.  Son has been good for Spurs but World class nooo.....that's Salah and Mane.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:59:28 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:52:47 PM
He's a horribly snidey twat. He leaves the boot in constantly and goes down like he's shot if someone so much as breathes on him.

Call me old fashioned but I don't really mind 'hard' players if they can take as good as they give. Players like Lamela are a bane on the game.

Agree. Barnes and Wood, for example, dish it out. But they take it too without complaint.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 09:59:47 PM
Spurs have City, Chelsea, Arsenal, us and Leicester all close to each other after the next international break
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 10:00:44 PM
They've gone 5th and Son is being asked "could this be Tottenham's year?"  ::)
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 10:03:12 PM
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:59:28 PM
Agree. Barnes and Wood, for example, dish it out. But they take it too without complaint.

Wood maybe. Barnes is a snidey twat and one of the worst divers in the league.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 10:07:53 PM
Quote from: momo22 on Yesterday at 10:03:12 PM
Wood maybe. Barnes is a snidey twat and one of the worst divers in the league.
Absolutely, but he's shit so most people won't notice
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 10:08:35 PM
Quote from: momo22 on Yesterday at 10:03:12 PM
Wood maybe. Barnes is a snidey twat and one of the worst divers in the league.

Sorry, but as much as I dislike Barnes, hes not in the same league as Lamela.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 10:09:15 PM
Yeah Barnes is a serial diver. He has a touch of the Lamelas about him. Can't say I've noticed Wood doing the same.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 10:56:50 PM
Carra letting his inner xenophobe come out on MNF
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Yesterday at 11:16:52 PM
Is the narrative that it's a typical "Mourinho performance leading to big things for Spurs" or "you got out shot by Burnley and without some pretty amazing luck with a header would have gotten nothing"?
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Today at 12:17:30 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 09:58:49 PM
He's had a good start..Sancho had 17 league goals last season Son's highest is 14 at Spurs and he's 28 years old and never matched it, he may do that this season but Sancho has a much bigger ceiling and is 8 years younger.  Son has been good for Spurs but World class nooo.....that's Salah and Mane.

Why are we comparing Bundesliga numbers to Premier League numbers as if they're equals?
