Nah, probably Sancho.
Son is far better.
No way.
Well that is a bad tackle by Lamela that isn't punished
Oliver having another shit game.
Lamela is one of the dirtier players in the league IMO.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Apparently bad tackles are part of the game, thats the latest opinion. There do seem to be more and more bad tackles and a lot are not being punished.
Spurs winning the league again now then?
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
He's already got 9 goals and 3 assists in 8 games all competitions this season. He's world class.
He's a horribly snidey twat. He leaves the boot in constantly and goes down like he's shot if someone so much as breathes on him. Call me old fashioned but I don't really mind 'hard' players if they can take as good as they give. Players like Lamela are a bane on the game.
Agree. Barnes and Wood, for example, dish it out. But they take it too without complaint.
Wood maybe. Barnes is a snidey twat and one of the worst divers in the league.
He's had a good start..Sancho had 17 league goals last season Son's highest is 14 at Spurs and he's 28 years old and never matched it, he may do that this season but Sancho has a much bigger ceiling and is 8 years younger. Son has been good for Spurs but World class nooo.....that's Salah and Mane.
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]