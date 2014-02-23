« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October

Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1320 on: Today at 07:58:31 PM
Can anyone  explain what Rodgers setup his team to do?  I honestly cant figure out their plan other than just losing with as minimal amount of effort possible .
oxenstierna

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:00:16 PM
Vardy is his Suarez
gaztop08

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1322 on: Today at 08:00:42 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:58:31 PM
Can anyone  explain what Rodgers setup his team to do?  I honestly cant figure out their plan other than just losing with as minimal amount of effort possible .

Well in this game they just seem a bit slow
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1323 on: Today at 08:04:33 PM
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 08:00:42 PM
Well in this game they just seem a bit slow

They are playing 4 midfielders and a winger up top yet are trying to play a contain and counter but Barnes isnt running into space so what exactly is the point? 
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1324 on: Today at 08:04:47 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:58:31 PM
Can anyone  explain what Rodgers setup his team to do?  I honestly cant figure out their plan other than just losing with as minimal amount of effort possible .

Hang on for 0-0 until Vardy comes on and then try and snatch it? From what I've managed to watch, they seem fairly comfortable.
Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1325 on: Today at 08:10:37 PM
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 07:26:36 PM
No, for being offside - "near to the keeper to impede him" - I think on balance its the right decision, as otherwise you'd just put someone 2m offside in front of him and as long as they didn't touch it you'd be ok
:lmao
Seen the replay - he was in no way impeded
VAR fails again! Arsenal screwed by VAR! Missed another one the dumb fucks

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Wrighty calling for the ref who made the call to come and explain his thinking

:lmao :lmao
Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1326 on: Today at 08:24:12 PM
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:10:37 PM
:lmao
Seen the replay - he was in no way impeded
VAR fails again! Arsenal screwed by VAR! Missed another one the dumb fucks

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Wrighty calling for the ref who made the call to come and explain his thinking

:lmao :lmao

Yeah, after a couple more views he wasn't in the keepers eyeline so was unfair on Arsenal.  Luiz off now, who has been very good I thought today - his passing has been great.  Not 100% sold on why bring on Mustafi instead of someone more attacking, given how comfortable Arsenal have been
koptommy93

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1327 on: Today at 08:31:18 PM
We get 85 points we win this league
RedForeverTT

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1328 on: Today at 08:32:31 PM
Shouldnt Lacazette be done for persistent fouling?
newterp

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1329 on: Today at 08:35:11 PM
Why are the refs in the PL the worst???
Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1330 on: Today at 08:36:08 PM
Now Bellerin gets away with a 2nd yellow

Officials eh!
newterp

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1331 on: Today at 08:36:13 PM
I recall the good old days when I was told Tierney was the best Scottish left back
gaztop08

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1332 on: Today at 08:36:46 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:32:31 PM
Shouldnt Lacazette be done for persistent fouling?
Well he has a card now for his troubles
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1333 on: Today at 08:51:45 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:35:11 PM
Why are the refs in the PL the worst???

Probably because they are arrogant pricks and don't learn hard enough.
Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1334 on: Today at 08:52:56 PM
Vardy, 1-0.
gaztop08

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1335 on: Today at 08:53:41 PM
Oh dear Arsenal
newterp

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1336 on: Today at 08:53:53 PM
Wow!
Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1337 on: Today at 08:53:58 PM
:lmao
Vardy scores
0-1
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1338 on: Today at 08:53:58 PM
 ;D ;D
gaztop08

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1339 on: Today at 08:54:28 PM
Aftv after
newterp

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1340 on: Today at 08:54:28 PM
That was a great break
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1341 on: Today at 08:54:38 PM
Comical
FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1342 on: Today at 08:54:49 PM
Arfnal
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1343 on: Today at 08:55:15 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:58:31 PM
Can anyone  explain what Rodgers setup his team to do?  I honestly cant figure out their plan other than just losing with as minimal amount of effort possible .
You were saying!
gaztop08

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1344 on: Today at 08:55:17 PM
Game waking up now
oxenstierna

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1345 on: Today at 08:55:34 PM
Vardy is so good, one of my favorite players, despite the diving
whtwht

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1346 on: Today at 08:56:05 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:35:11 PM
Why are the refs in the PL the worst???

Starts from the top. Mike Riley, incompetence at its finest
Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1347 on: Today at 08:56:43 PM
Vardy is genuinely lethal
Can't say I'm sorry to see Arteta being beaten by a team who has used the same tactics he used against us in the last 4 or 5 games.

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1348 on: Today at 08:57:03 PM
Oh Arsenal, guffaw
Mr_Shane

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1349 on: Today at 08:57:38 PM
Blimey ;D
