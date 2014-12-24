« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October  (Read 14399 times)

Offline 12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 07:22:40 PM »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:08:08 PM
Fat ass Shaw, can't even be bothered to get to the byline.

Too much time in the pie line
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 07:22:43 PM »
Wow, another disgrace from the officials. I can't believe they neglected to give United their normal penalty quota.

Outrageous stuff.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 07:22:46 PM »
Bizarre match.

VAR decision appalling.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online whtwht

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 07:22:54 PM »
Leeds look like they could take these two apart lol
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 PM
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AM
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 07:22:58 PM »
Haha face on Ole at the end there. Delighted with the draw at home.

15th place  :lmao :lmao
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 07:23:12 PM »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 07:13:13 PM


Doesn't stop the fact he's been disappointing. Both those things can be true, that he needs time to develop but that he's been a bit crap anytime he's played. You can also forgive his lack of impact on the ball but not the (imo anyway) lack of effort he seems to be putting in.

He has a goal and an assist in the league and a hattrick in the league cup; whilst that's not loads, it is not terrible - Bobby F has 2 assists in the league in a similar number of mins, and nothing outside of that, for instance, and he is playing for a miles better manager and with better players.  That's better than Hazard has done for Real, for instance - 1 goal and 3 assists in about 1100 mins, and Hazard was meant to be the best player in the Premier League. 
Offline Slippers

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 07:23:29 PM »
Full time whistle was the highlight of the match.
Offline oxenstierna

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 07:23:34 PM »
Manc goalless without pens, who knew
Offline wampa1

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 07:23:36 PM »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 07:22:14 PM
Haha. Ole looks delighted with that.
I saw that.  Compare with Rashford who booted the ball away in frustration at not winning at home.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 07:23:40 PM »
Both sets of players look like they can't cope with playing on cold rainy night in Stoke.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 07:23:59 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:21:42 PM
What a complete bag of shite that game was.

Penalty trudges off looking inconsolable.
He really should be quizzing the officials over their inactions today.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online him_15

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 07:24:26 PM »
City, United and Chelsea all dropped pointed today, and most importantly Fulham dropped point as well. Time to create a gap to them now.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 07:24:41 PM »
Now, that was some shit football by two super expensive teams ...
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 07:26:35 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 07:22:58 PM
Haha face on Ole at the end there. Delighted with the draw at home.

15th place  :lmao :lmao
Offline wampa1

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 07:26:42 PM »
Ajax winning 13-0 whilst Van der Beek is on the United bench.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 07:27:52 PM »
What's the common denominator here why United dropped points? Could it be no penalty was given? I could be on to something here.
Online Lastrador

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 07:28:02 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:07:37 PM
It's amazing how many people write off young foreign players.

It used to be a cliche to say foreign players need a season to adapt but they don't even get a month now.
Yeah, spot on. I think it mostly because of the ridiculously high fees paid for largely unproven young players. It still boggles my mind the fee paid for Joao Felix for example. Players used to have to play consistently at a high level before that kind of fees were paid. Nowadays, a player has a couple of promising seasons, and some club bought him like he's prime Zidane.
Offline markedasred

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 07:31:21 PM »
Here's something I've never noticed happening before. Match of the Day will come on very soon after we finish playing. By the time the managers interviews are over, the starting music will nearly be on. Some awful Manc action to be tolerated if we are not on early.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 07:32:22 PM »
Between the game today and the Sevilla game it's clear Fat Frank has no idea how to balance his team.  Maybe that will change but playing this defensively they are completely toothless.

For ManU, more of the same garbage where they can't create unless you give Rashford room to run into.  How Ole still has a job while Poch is available is baffling but long may it continue.
Offline Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 07:32:39 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:27:52 PM
What's the common denominator here why United dropped points? Could it be no penalty was given? I could be on to something here.

He never got a chance to get on the pitch. Injured in the warm up.
Offline ShrewKop

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 07:34:42 PM »
Awful game. Just looked at the table, such a weird and scruffy start to the season. Everton must be licking their lips  ;D
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #701 on: Yesterday at 07:35:48 PM »
Looking at Uniteds run of games, West Brom at home apart, they may need to get used to the bottom half.
Offline red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #702 on: Yesterday at 07:42:03 PM »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Yesterday at 07:34:42 PM
Awful game. Just looked at the table, such a weird and scruffy start to the season. Everton must be licking their lips  scrotums ;D

Yes. Yard dogs do that.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #703 on: Yesterday at 07:43:24 PM »
Get this absolute helmet off our screens.
Offline Trotterwatch

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #704 on: Yesterday at 07:46:00 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:43:24 PM
Get this absolute helmet off our screens.


Evra?  Was thinking the same.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #705 on: Yesterday at 07:53:27 PM »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:28:02 PM
Yeah, spot on. I think it mostly because of the ridiculously high fees paid for largely unproven young players. It still boggles my mind the fee paid for Joao Felix for example. Players used to have to play consistently at a high level before that kind of fees were paid. Nowadays, a player has a couple of promising seasons, and some club bought him like he's prime Zidane.

It's also to the detriment of a lot of young footballers, who simply aren't ready to take the step up. Either mentally or physically. Those extra years in a league familiar to them, amongst friends, with family close by, are so crucial in their development. Plucking 17-21 year olds out of their homes and expecting them to instantly hit the ground running is madness. I barely had my shit together late-20s, let alone when I was still a teenager. But you can't blame these kids for jumping at the chance to play for a bigger club either.

It's funny when you look back at a player like Hagi who didn't leave Romania until 1990 when he was 25. By the time he moved he'd already been in a European Cup final and a European Cup top goal scorer (both in different seasons), and twice hit 30+ goals from midfield in the Romanian top flight. In modern times, he'd have been snapped up the moment he hit 20 goals age 20 and who knows whether he'd have gone on to become the player he was.
Offline John C

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #706 on: Yesterday at 07:55:01 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:43:24 PM
Get this absolute helmet off our screens.
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Yesterday at 07:46:00 PM
Evra?  Was thinking the same.
Seriously? You couldn't be more wrong imo. That was a superb discussion delivered by two football people.
 
Online oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #707 on: Yesterday at 07:55:09 PM »
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #708 on: Yesterday at 07:55:12 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:35:48 PM
Looking at Uniteds run of games, West Brom at home apart, they may need to get used to the bottom half.
They will probably win against Everton as they always do and i won't mind it actually.
Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #709 on: Yesterday at 08:17:50 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:06:53 PM
SKY should be be paying me £15 to watch this fucking garbage.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Lastrador

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #710 on: Yesterday at 09:09:41 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:53:27 PM
It's also to the detriment of a lot of young footballers, who simply aren't ready to take the step up. Either mentally or physically. Those extra years in a league familiar to them, amongst friends, with family close by, are so crucial in their development. Plucking 17-21 year olds out of their homes and expecting them to instantly hit the ground running is madness. I barely had my shit together late-20s, let alone when I was still a teenager. But you can't blame these kids for jumping at the chance to play for a bigger club either.

It's funny when you look back at a player like Hagi who didn't leave Romania until 1990 when he was 25. By the time he moved he'd already been in a European Cup final and a European Cup top goal scorer (both in different seasons), and twice hit 30+ goals from midfield in the Romanian top flight. In modern times, he'd have been snapped up the moment he hit 20 goals age 20 and who knows whether he'd have gone on to become the player he was.
Agree with every word mate, but I would add it's to the detriment of the sport as a whole. I can't help to think there's an overall lack of quality in football nowadays, compared to past decades anyway, and for me it's because of the centralization of young talent by the biggest clubs. So much young talent goes to waste these days because, as you said, they are plucked at such a young age with such high expectations, that they are almost doomed to fail, and that can shatter their confidence. Some can move to more favorable situations and reach their potential, like KDB, Salah, and others, but others can't. Markovic always comes to my mind when I think of this. He was clearly a player that wasn't ready to make the step up, either mentally or physically, but he was thrown into such a difficult situation that it completely derailed his career. Who knows what could have happened if he continued playing at Benfica for a couple more years. I don't think he would have made it at a big club, but if he had developed correctly, I think he had the talent to be starting for a middling club in one of Europe's biggest leagues. Instead, he's back playing in Serbia at 26, and football is worse for it.
Offline PIPA23

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #711 on: Yesterday at 09:47:36 PM »
Berge is a player we should be looking at...
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #712 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 PM »
Not sure what the fuss is over the Maguire non-penalty call. He was just demonstrating to Azpilicueta his love of Greek culture through some Greco-Roman style wrestling
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #713 on: Yesterday at 10:54:58 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:50:34 PM
Not sure what the fuss is over the Maguire non-penalty call. He was just demonstrating to Azpilicueta his love of Greek culture through some Greco-Roman style wrestling
It was criminal from Maguire and you know it.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #714 on: Yesterday at 11:01:04 PM »
Young Harry got out of jail big time there.


Oh, that matter is still pending, is it?
Well, never mind.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #715 on: Yesterday at 11:14:48 PM »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:09:41 PM
Agree with every word mate, but I would add it's to the detriment of the sport as a whole. I can't help to think there's an overall lack of quality in football nowadays, compared to past decades anyway, and for me it's because of the centralization of young talent by the biggest clubs. So much young talent goes to waste these days because, as you said, they are plucked at such a young age with such high expectations, that they are almost doomed to fail, and that can shatter their confidence. Some can move to more favorable situations and reach their potential, like KDB, Salah, and others, but others can't. Markovic always comes to my mind when I think of this. He was clearly a player that wasn't ready to make the step up, either mentally or physically, but he was thrown into such a difficult situation that it completely derailed his career. Who knows what could have happened if he continued playing at Benfica for a couple more years. I don't think he would have made it at a big club, but if he had developed correctly, I think he had the talent to be starting for a middling club in one of Europe's biggest leagues. Instead, he's back playing in Serbia at 26, and football is worse for it.

Really interesting points there, mate. I'd not considered the overall impact this has had on footballers across the board. I sometimes wonder whether it's my imagination there being less quality players across the board, but I think this could be one of the causes. I often think about a player like Alexander Isak, who was banging them in in the Swedish leagues age 16, scored on his debut for Sweden aged 17 and then got instantly snapped up by Dortmund on the basis of about 6 months of first team football! Utter madness. Not just from a player perspective of can he take the step up, but also utterly irresponsible to be disrupting a developing young player and throwing him into the fire. I think it totally destroyed the lad. He lost his place in the Swedish team, ended up playing reserve football for half a season, missed the World Cup, and then got carted off on loan. He's now at Real Sociedad rebuilding his career, but I still wonder what might have been had he stayed at his home club at least a year or two longer. Joao Felix, who you brought up before, is another excellent example. He showed sublime talent at Benfica, but it was very clear he needed more time to develop and bulk up. I would love to see some more protection for young players in football, but the fat cats and agents wouldn't like that. So I doubt we'll ever see it.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #716 on: Yesterday at 11:21:37 PM »
Some of that needs to come down to the players themselves too, they need to more self-aware and also be getting better advice for their long term prospects, not just blindly believing the first agent to promise them millions. Beyond more personal responsibility on their part, it'd also make sense to put more restrictions on transfers below a certain age, you could still allow them, but players would have to stay at the original club until a certain age or within the same country/league etc.
Online oojason

« Reply #717 on: Today at 01:50:20 AM »

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - £100,000 raised - https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks

all credit and kudos to people behind the foodbanks above - and everyone who donated too :)
