It's also to the detriment of a lot of young footballers, who simply aren't ready to take the step up. Either mentally or physically. Those extra years in a league familiar to them, amongst friends, with family close by, are so crucial in their development. Plucking 17-21 year olds out of their homes and expecting them to instantly hit the ground running is madness. I barely had my shit together late-20s, let alone when I was still a teenager. But you can't blame these kids for jumping at the chance to play for a bigger club either.



It's funny when you look back at a player like Hagi who didn't leave Romania until 1990 when he was 25. By the time he moved he'd already been in a European Cup final and a European Cup top goal scorer (both in different seasons), and twice hit 30+ goals from midfield in the Romanian top flight. In modern times, he'd have been snapped up the moment he hit 20 goals age 20 and who knows whether he'd have gone on to become the player he was.



Agree with every word mate, but I would add it's to the detriment of the sport as a whole. I can't help to think there's an overall lack of quality in football nowadays, compared to past decades anyway, and for me it's because of the centralization of young talent by the biggest clubs. So much young talent goes to waste these days because, as you said, they are plucked at such a young age with such high expectations, that they are almost doomed to fail, and that can shatter their confidence. Some can move to more favorable situations and reach their potential, like KDB, Salah, and others, but others can't. Markovic always comes to my mind when I think of this. He was clearly a player that wasn't ready to make the step up, either mentally or physically, but he was thrown into such a difficult situation that it completely derailed his career. Who knows what could have happened if he continued playing at Benfica for a couple more years. I don't think he would have made it at a big club, but if he had developed correctly, I think he had the talent to be starting for a middling club in one of Europe's biggest leagues. Instead, he's back playing in Serbia at 26, and football is worse for it.