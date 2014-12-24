« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October

John C

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #680 on: Today at 07:22:13 PM
Neither of them would play like that against us, shitbags.
Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #681 on: Today at 07:22:14 PM
Haha. Ole looks delighted with that.
12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #682 on: Today at 07:22:40 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:08:08 PM
Fat ass Shaw, can't even be bothered to get to the byline.

Too much time in the pie line
Son of Spion＊

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #683 on: Today at 07:22:43 PM
Wow, another disgrace from the officials. I can't believe they neglected to give United their normal penalty quota.

Outrageous stuff.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #684 on: Today at 07:22:46 PM
Bizarre match.

VAR decision appalling.
whtwht

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #685 on: Today at 07:22:54 PM
Leeds look like they could take these two apart lol
Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #686 on: Today at 07:22:58 PM
Haha face on Ole at the end there. Delighted with the draw at home.

15th place  :lmao :lmao
Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #687 on: Today at 07:23:12 PM
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 07:13:13 PM


Doesn't stop the fact he's been disappointing. Both those things can be true, that he needs time to develop but that he's been a bit crap anytime he's played. You can also forgive his lack of impact on the ball but not the (imo anyway) lack of effort he seems to be putting in.

He has a goal and an assist in the league and a hattrick in the league cup; whilst that's not loads, it is not terrible - Bobby F has 2 assists in the league in a similar number of mins, and nothing outside of that, for instance, and he is playing for a miles better manager and with better players.  That's better than Hazard has done for Real, for instance - 1 goal and 3 assists in about 1100 mins, and Hazard was meant to be the best player in the Premier League. 
Slippers

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #688 on: Today at 07:23:29 PM
Full time whistle was the highlight of the match.
oxenstierna

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #689 on: Today at 07:23:34 PM
Manc goalless without pens, who knew
wampa1

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #690 on: Today at 07:23:36 PM
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:22:14 PM
Haha. Ole looks delighted with that.
I saw that.  Compare with Rashford who booted the ball away in frustration at not winning at home.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #691 on: Today at 07:23:40 PM
Both sets of players look like they can't cope with playing on cold rainy night in Stoke.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #692 on: Today at 07:23:59 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 07:21:42 PM
What a complete bag of shite that game was.

Penalty trudges off looking inconsolable.
He really should be quizzing the officials over their inactions today.
him_15

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #693 on: Today at 07:24:26 PM
City, United and Chelsea all dropped pointed today, and most importantly Fulham dropped point as well. Time to create a gap to them now.
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #694 on: Today at 07:24:41 PM
Now, that was some shit football by two super expensive teams ...
Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #695 on: Today at 07:26:35 PM
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:22:58 PM
Haha face on Ole at the end there. Delighted with the draw at home.

15th place  :lmao :lmao
wampa1

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #696 on: Today at 07:26:42 PM
Ajax winning 13-0 whilst Van der Beek is on the United bench.
Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #697 on: Today at 07:27:52 PM
What's the common denominator here why United dropped points? Could it be no penalty was given? I could be on to something here.
Lastrador

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #698 on: Today at 07:28:02 PM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:07:37 PM
It's amazing how many people write off young foreign players.

It used to be a cliche to say foreign players need a season to adapt but they don't even get a month now.
Yeah, spot on. I think it mostly because of the ridiculously high fees paid for largely unproven young players. It still boggles my mind the fee paid for Joao Felix for example. Players used to have to play consistently at a high level before that kind of fees were paid. Nowadays, a player has a couple of promising seasons, and some club bought him like he's prime Zidane.
markedasred

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #699 on: Today at 07:31:21 PM
Here's something I've never noticed happening before. Match of the Day will come on very soon after we finish playing. By the time the managers interviews are over, the starting music will nearly be on. Some awful Manc action to be tolerated if we are not on early.
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #700 on: Today at 07:32:22 PM
Between the game today and the Sevilla game it's clear Fat Frank has no idea how to balance his team.  Maybe that will change but playing this defensively they are completely toothless.

For ManU, more of the same garbage where they can't create unless you give Rashford room to run into.  How Ole still has a job while Poch is available is baffling but long may it continue.
Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #701 on: Today at 07:32:39 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 07:27:52 PM
What's the common denominator here why United dropped points? Could it be no penalty was given? I could be on to something here.

He never got a chance to get on the pitch. Injured in the warm up.
ShrewKop

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #702 on: Today at 07:34:42 PM
Awful game. Just looked at the table, such a weird and scruffy start to the season. Everton must be licking their lips  ;D
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #703 on: Today at 07:35:48 PM
Looking at Uniteds run of games, West Brom at home apart, they may need to get used to the bottom half.
red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #704 on: Today at 07:42:03 PM
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 07:34:42 PM
Awful game. Just looked at the table, such a weird and scruffy start to the season. Everton must be licking their lips  scrotums ;D

Yes. Yard dogs do that.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #705 on: Today at 07:43:24 PM
Get this absolute helmet off our screens.
Trotterwatch

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #706 on: Today at 07:46:00 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:43:24 PM
Get this absolute helmet off our screens.


Evra?  Was thinking the same.
Betty Blue

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #707 on: Today at 07:53:27 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:28:02 PM
Yeah, spot on. I think it mostly because of the ridiculously high fees paid for largely unproven young players. It still boggles my mind the fee paid for Joao Felix for example. Players used to have to play consistently at a high level before that kind of fees were paid. Nowadays, a player has a couple of promising seasons, and some club bought him like he's prime Zidane.

It's also to the detriment of a lot of young footballers, who simply aren't ready to take the step up. Either mentally or physically. Those extra years in a league familiar to them, amongst friends, with family close by, are so crucial in their development. Plucking 17-21 year olds out of their homes and expecting them to instantly hit the ground running is madness. I barely had my shit together late-20s, let alone when I was still a teenager. But you can't blame these kids for jumping at the chance to play for a bigger club either.

It's funny when you look back at a player like Hagi who didn't leave Romania until 1990 when he was 25. By the time he moved he'd already been in a European Cup final and a European Cup top goal scorer (both in different seasons), and twice hit 30+ goals from midfield in the Romanian top flight. In modern times, he'd have been snapped up the moment he hit 20 goals age 20 and who knows whether he'd have gone on to become the player he was.
John C

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #708 on: Today at 07:55:01 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:43:24 PM
Get this absolute helmet off our screens.
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 07:46:00 PM
Evra?  Was thinking the same.
Seriously? You couldn't be more wrong imo. That was a superb discussion delivered by two football people.
 
oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #709 on: Today at 07:55:09 PM
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #710 on: Today at 07:55:12 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:35:48 PM
Looking at Uniteds run of games, West Brom at home apart, they may need to get used to the bottom half.
They will probably win against Everton as they always do and i won't mind it actually.
