Yeah, spot on. I think it mostly because of the ridiculously high fees paid for largely unproven young players. It still boggles my mind the fee paid for Joao Felix for example. Players used to have to play consistently at a high level before that kind of fees were paid. Nowadays, a player has a couple of promising seasons, and some club bought him like he's prime Zidane.



It's also to the detriment of a lot of young footballers, who simply aren't ready to take the step up. Either mentally or physically. Those extra years in a league familiar to them, amongst friends, with family close by, are so crucial in their development. Plucking 17-21 year olds out of their homes and expecting them to instantly hit the ground running is madness. I barely had my shit together late-20s, let alone when I was still a teenager. But you can't blame these kids for jumping at the chance to play for a bigger club either.It's funny when you look back at a player like Hagi who didn't leave Romania until 1990 when he was 25. By the time he moved he'd already been in a European Cup final and a European Cup top goal scorer (both in different seasons), and twice hit 30+ goals from midfield in the Romanian top flight. In modern times, he'd have been snapped up the moment he hit 20 goals age 20 and who knows whether he'd have gone on to become the player he was.