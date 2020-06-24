I do not like Richard Keys or Andy Gray but at least they are fucking calling out this embarrassment. Sky and Ratboy and Carragher brush over it time and time again along with the sky presenters but it's truly pathetic.



The discussion at half time on Sly said that was a '100% Penalty'What fucks me off with the officials is that they aren't accountable at all. Atkinson and the VAR official should be officially getting suspended for 6 months after missing that.But absolutely nothing happens to them. The fucking Nottingham Manc that was on VAR for the Derby got dropped from a game but on full pay. No investigation. No one to answer to.It should be mandatory after the game where the referee has to justify their shite.