Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October

Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #520 on: Today at 06:22:43 PM
So Magure can kick players in the balls and can chokehold players in the box, and nothing from the officials or VAR officials  ::)
IanZG

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #521 on: Today at 06:22:56 PM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:13:59 PM
Maguire grabbing Azpilicueta in the area on 40' - https://streamja.com/zN2mq & https://streamable.com/r7w2aq

In the game against Brighton they scored after he threw down the Brighton defender, they just don't call them for anything unless it's beyond debatable. And often not even then...
Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #522 on: Today at 06:23:15 PM
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 06:15:49 PM
There is so much room for corruption with VAR its unreal. Between that and the PPV thing football is really losing its appeal for me.
Watch them eventually sneak in the "THIS VAR IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY BUD LIGHT!" nonsense. It's coming. It's part of what they're trying to do.
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #523 on: Today at 06:23:19 PM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:13:59 PM
Maguire grabbing Azpilicueta in the area on 40' - https://streamja.com/zN2mq & https://streamable.com/r7w2aq

The "Greek Plod Maneuver"

I stand corrected, he only has on hand around his waist. The other was locked around his neck.

fs
[new username under construction]

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #524 on: Today at 06:23:19 PM
So basically with Chelsea....Werner, Havertz and Pulisic don't bother defending at all?
duvva

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #525 on: Today at 06:23:37 PM
Even Evra gets the penalty calls correct.
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Bincey

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #526 on: Today at 06:24:01 PM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 06:19:00 PM
Not sure what you are watching. He played one good ball to Rasgford but apart from that was anonymous

I saw him do a nice flick and that's enough for me.
red mongoose

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #527 on: Today at 06:24:10 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:22:43 PM
So Magure can kick players in the balls and can chokehold players in the box, and nothing from the officials or VAR officials  ::)

We need to bring in some Greek officials, they'll sort him out.
Shady Craig

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #528 on: Today at 06:24:29 PM
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 06:15:57 PM
Detest Mr Fernandes but he is great on the ball.
And you started off so well.
Trotterwatch

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #529 on: Today at 06:24:30 PM
Again VAR being a joke, corrupt as fuck.
duvva

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #530 on: Today at 06:25:07 PM
Evra and JFH about to have a scrap
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #531 on: Today at 06:26:01 PM
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:23:37 PM
Even Evra gets the penalty calls correct.

I was about to say exactly the same thing - for an ex-utd player to come out and actually agree that the Chelsea pen was a stonewall, and the utd one "has never been a penalty ever" you know how poor the officials were
muszka

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #532 on: Today at 06:26:08 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:22:43 PM
So Magure can kick players in the balls and can chokehold players in the box, and nothing from the officials or VAR officials  ::)

Yes but the most important thing is 1mm offside by Mane's sleeve that was ruled out.
skipper757

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #533 on: Today at 06:26:18 PM
Scissor tackle to the knee.  That's ok.

Arms around someone's neck.  That's ok.

Attacker shirt sleeve 1 millimeter offside.  WE GOT 'EM BOYS!

Officiating and usage of VAR in the "Best League in the World" continues to be an embarrassment.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #534 on: Today at 06:26:19 PM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:23:19 PM
So basically with Chelsea....Werner, Havertz and Pulisic don't bother defending at all?

all down to coaching that. Havertz and Pulisic for sure didnt have a problem being defensively responsible when needed for their previous clubs. Dont recal Werner being too slack at that either.
jacobs chains

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #535 on: Today at 06:26:32 PM
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 03:28:59 PM
Which one, the one who plays for ManCity, or the imaginary one?

Got to be honest, as a non-religious person, until I read your post I assumed 'Jesus' eyebrows' was some sort of Catholic iconography reference.
Last Edit: Today at 06:29:09 PM by jacobs chains
Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #536 on: Today at 06:26:41 PM
To be fair to him, Maguire was just worried that Azpilicueta might have landed awkwardly after jumping, so he just grabbed him round the neck to stop him jumping in the first place to prevent any potential injury.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #537 on: Today at 06:27:07 PM
Until British broadcasters start calling out the impartiality of the decisions things won't change. We need them to basically say the officials are cheating without explicitly saying that but they need to know what everyone is getting at.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #538 on: Today at 06:27:15 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:19:38 PM
I do not like Richard Keys or Andy Gray but at least they are fucking calling out this embarrassment. Sky and Ratboy and Carragher brush over it time and time again along with the sky presenters but it's truly pathetic.

The discussion at half time on Sly said that was a '100% Penalty'

What fucks me off with the officials is that they aren't accountable at all. Atkinson and the VAR official should be officially getting suspended for 6 months after missing that.

But absolutely nothing happens to them. The fucking Nottingham Manc that was on VAR for the Derby got dropped from a game but on full pay. No investigation. No one to answer to.

It should be mandatory after the game where the referee has to justify their shite.
Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #539 on: Today at 06:27:45 PM
Say what you want about Owen, but he's ripping into the refs and VAR here. I don't think he's a bad pundit.
12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #540 on: Today at 06:28:06 PM
Martin Atkinson is like some mad uncle who no one feels able to correct.
That Maguire one was stone cold. Who is on VAR? Coote?
Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #541 on: Today at 06:28:23 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:23:15 PM
Watch them eventually sneak in the "THIS VAR IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY BUD LIGHT!" nonsense. It's coming. It's part of what they're trying to do.

True, or Etihad Airways. Think we've crossed a line now and the game is suffering in a big way. I think a lot of people I know anyway are falling out of love with football now in general.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #542 on: Today at 06:28:39 PM


🤔🤔
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob
I'm a knob

duvva

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #543 on: Today at 06:29:17 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:28:06 PM
Martin Atkinson is like some mad uncle who no one feels able to correct.
That Maguire one was stone cold. Who is on VAR? Coote?
Cootes on gardening leave this weekend
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #544 on: Today at 06:29:28 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:26:41 PM
To be fair to him, Maguire was just worried that Azpilicueta might have landed awkwardly after jumping, so he just grabbed him round the neck to stop him jumping in the first place to prevent any potential injury.

They were having a quiet chat about Mykonos and Harry said let me show you how the police arrested me?
