Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:36:08 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 09:34:19 PM
Can you guys do this for Ings on Sunday?

Noted. And Che Adams as well.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:36:53 PM »
hatrick Bamford
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:37:24 PM »
Go on Villa chase the game so Leeds can get more.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:37:52 PM »
Please score seven...
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:37:52 PM
Please score seven...

Four or five will do me fine.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:38:24 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:36:08 PM
Noted. And Che Adams as well.

 ;D YES
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:39:00 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:38:20 PM
Four or five will do me fine.

I was just being greedy.  :)
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:39:27 PM »
i hope Grealish wankfest in media is over at least for a week
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:39:54 PM »
surrounded by 4 villa defenders, and still found the net. Some goal that.

fantastic team work ethic from Leeds
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:40:37 PM »
Patrick fucking Bamford they said!  ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 PM »
Bamford for the national team?
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:42:44 PM »
Any part of the arm is the shoulder.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:44:52 PM »
Jack Harrison must've created a dozen chances tonight. What a pass from Rafinha!
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:46:58 PM »
Leeds have been great to watch tonight.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:47:32 PM »
Thank you to whoever something about Bamford at the start of the thread
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:35:20 PM
This season is mad. Bamford a Premier League hattrick scorer.

As many Premier League hat tricks as Kevin Lisbie now.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:50:19 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:48:44 PM
As many Premier League hat tricks as Kevin Lisbie now.

Grim day that
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:50:45 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:35:20 PM
This season is mad. Bamford a Premier League hattrick scorer.

And Calvert Lewin, this season is going through the Looking Glass.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:51:23 PM »
How these fuckers scored 7 against us would be the biggest mystery of 2020 for me.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:53:32 PM »
How we conceded 7 to this Villa side will end up being one life's great mysteries.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:51:23 PM
How these fuckers scored 7 against us would be the biggest mystery of 2020 the twenty-first century for me.
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 09:58:55 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:55:05 PM

Bigger than Bermuda triangle, who shot JFK, Loch Ness monster and Big Foot?
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:01:29 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:58:55 PM
Bigger than Bermuda triangle, who shot JFK, Loch Ness monster and Big Foot?

Yeah

The only bigger mystery is where's the Arteta money
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:03:23 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:01:29 PM
Yeah

The only bigger mystery is where's the Arteta money
;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:28:55 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:58:55 PM
Bigger than Bermuda triangle, who shot JFK, Loch Ness monster and Big Foot?

To be fair JFK was shot in the twentieth century  ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:54:23 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:01:29 PM
Yeah

The only bigger mystery is where's the Arteta money
Well that mystery's been solved mate.
They obviously spent it on a world class medical team.
I mean, how else can you explain the miraculous recovery Hamezzzzz has made?
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:58:55 PM
Bigger than Bermuda triangle, who shot JFK, Loch Ness monster and Big Foot?
Those aren't mysteries; in order: shit song, the guy with the camera of course, otters, ask Hendo
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:21:36 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 10:54:23 PM
Well that mystery's been solved mate.
They obviously spent it on a world class medical team.
I mean, how else can you explain the miraculous recovery Hamezzzzz has made?

I guess you're right

Makes my conspiracy theory of there being fuck all wrong with him and Ancelotti making it up so it seemed like we were trying to kick lumps out of them as well look like a right load of bollocks
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:08:18 AM »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 09:39:54 PM
surrounded by 4 villa defenders, and still found the net. Some goal that.

fantastic team work ethic from Leeds

two fantastic goals, quality finishing
Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:13:49 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:08:18 AM
two fantastic goals, quality finishing
I just had a look online. His second and third goals were wonderful.

Here they are if anyone missed it and wants to have a look. It's always nice seeing Villa get smashed.  :)

The video is only two minutes long.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L4MEZhhGNUw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L4MEZhhGNUw</a>
