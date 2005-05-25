Saturday 24 October 202020:00/pay-per-viewWhat we are asking fans to doDont sign up to the profiteering. Boycott. There is a humanitarian crisis in our country, which is only going to worsen. Fans Supporting Foodbanks have worked tirelessly during lockdown and restrictions, a task made harder by the loss of matchday collections aligned with the growth in demand  this has increased 130% in the five years they have been going.We are asking that those fans who support our boycott of PPV, make a donation, whatever is affordable, to Fans Supporting Foodbanks online here or Text: FOODBANKFC to 70460 to donate £5.Referee  Mike DeanAssistants  Darren Cann, Mark ScholesFourth Official  Andy MadleyVAR Official  Andre MarrinerAssistant VAR Official  Scott LedgerChampions  DLWWWSheffield United  DLLLL02/01/2020  Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United (Salah, Mane)28/09/2020  Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool (Wijnaldum)24/02/2007  Liverpool 4-0 Sheffield United (Hyypia, Gerrard, God x2)19/08/2007  Sheffield United 1-1 Liverpool (Hulse, God)The Champions suffered a devastating blow in the Goodison derby last week with the news that the imperious Virgil van Dijk would be ruled out for the majority, if not all of the season following a reckless challenge at best, and an assault at worst, from little arms Pickford. The days following the controversial Derby draw were dominated with headlines and pictures from the challenge, and how the Reds would cope without their star defender. Perhaps the answer has already been found; Fabinho partnered Joe Gomez in the win at Ajax and produced a commanding display, Virgil-esque in many ways. This will have encouraged many Reds, who will have recalled his expert shackling of the lively Timo Werner alongside van Dijk at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.Jurgen Klopp shuffled his pack throughout the victory in Amsterdam, starting with Curtis Jones and James Milner in a midfield three with Gini Wijnaldum, before introducing Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota for the famed front three of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane on the hour mark. A triple substitution you never thought youd see, which brought impressive cameos from Minamino and in particular Jota, who will be pushing for a start here. Despite the events at Goodison, the Champions have produced two positive performances since the 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa before the international break, and will be heavy favourites to pick up three points here.Sheffield United returned to the Premier League last season following a 12 year absence, bringing with them an unorthodox but hugely effective style. Much was made of the famous overlapping centre back system which helped cause problems for a number of teams, with the Blades securing points against Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal on their way to an impressive 9th placed finish. The Blades have found life more difficult this time around, beginning the season with four league defeats before opening their account with a draw at home to Fulham last time out. Injuries to key players have hampered their cause, but they were able to strengthen in the transfer window with the £23m signing of Rhian Brewster, a name all Reds fans will be aware of. Despite their impressive showing in their first season back in the Premier League, goals were often hard to come by, and they will be hoping the talented Brewster can fulfil his huge potential and score the goals to secure safety for another season.I will update this further following both managers press conferences, but the information is as accurate as it can be at the time of writing. Van Dijk (cruciate) is definitely out. Thiago (knee) is a doubt following a similar reckless lunge from Richarlison. Joel Matip missed the Ajax game but Klopp has indicated he may well be fit for this one. Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) remains out, whilst Alisson (shoulder) has returned to light training but this one may come too soon. Naby Keita travelled to Amsterdam but didnt feature in the matchday squad.The Blades have several injury problems of their own. John Fleck (back) definitely misses out, whilst Max Lowe (concussion) will unlikely make it due to concussion protocols. Lys Mousset (foot) has been out since pre-season, whilst one of last seasons mainstays Jack OConnell (knee) looks set to be ruled out for the majority of the season.Liverpool predicted line-up (4-3-3); Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Jota, SalahSheffield United dont look like the awkward, impressive outfit they were last season, and this one may well have come at a good time for the depleted Champions, following a hectic run of fixtures and a bruising derby at Goodison. Its a game where I expect us to impose ourselves early, get an early breakthrough and control possession through the match. I am going with a 2-0 victory, one each from Mo and Mane.Come on you Mighty Reds!YNWA