We looked a bit flakey defensively at times, especially in the first half but that's understandable given the recent changes with VVD and Becker out. Fabinho was great though, looks like he's been playing at centre half all his life.



Thought we managed the game well in the 2nd half. Hendo's introduction helped and having a v experienced midfield late in the game was a great benefit.



Was v impressed with the reserve front 3. There wasn't a massive drop off when they came on, and wouldn't be surprised if they all start the next European game to give Salah and co a rest before the City match.



Overall , we rode our luck at times but one of our better recent European aways.

