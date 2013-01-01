« previous next »
Happy with that. Good away win in Europe, onto a good start. Hopefully bring this momentum into Sheffield.
Happy with that. Good away win in Europe, onto a good start. Hopefully bring this momentum into Sheffield.

Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 09:25:37 AM
Ajax fans in work all felt they where the better team and should have won..annihilated us according to one.

I pointed out they are all in the Football fan world of ' would have , could have, should have , but didnt'

Improved my enjoyment of our win

Its what fans do.  They just didnt do enough to win it. Liverpool played it perfectly from the goal ownards really, bar that goal line clearance, one good save, that was it, and Liverpool likely should have scored a 2nd too late on, the chances where there to cement the result.

All in all, Ajax can have little complaint. They where well marshalled for most of the game.
Feel like the boys are still finding fitness levels after a disrupted pre season. Wasn't the best but job very much done and some positive early signs still.
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

I thought it was a proper accomplished performance. Fabinho and Gomez had a great game and Taki and Jota had lovely link up play. Ajax are no mugs.
We looked a bit flakey defensively at times, especially in the first half but that's understandable given the recent changes with VVD and Becker out. Fabinho was great though, looks like he's been playing at centre half all his life.

Thought we managed the game well in the 2nd half. Hendo's introduction helped and having a v experienced midfield late in the game was a great benefit.

Was v impressed with the reserve front 3. There wasn't a massive drop off when they came on, and wouldn't be surprised if they all start the next European game to give Salah and co a rest before the City match.

Overall , we rode our luck at times but  one of our better recent  European aways.
