« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'  (Read 11426 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #440 on: Today at 08:00:49 AM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 10:29:52 PM
United get that every day of the week.

As was said the night before
Definitely a pen Fletch - theres contact

in a contact sport.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,997
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #441 on: Today at 08:10:12 AM »
Loved that performance in so many ways.

It wasnt perfect but it was still great.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Free at last!
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #442 on: Today at 08:14:23 AM »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:05:15 PM
I thought it was a certain penalty when Firmino was pulled back.

It was crazy wasn't it.
Commentary saying it wasn't enough! He clearly grabbed his shirt and pulled him back... a prime example of a blatant penalty.
Logged

Offline Shankly!Shankly!

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 428
  • JUSTICE
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #443 on: Today at 08:23:07 AM »
Perfect start to the group and a good win for the back 5 after the VVD horror new. A bit messy 1st half but we were always a threat, Hendo come on and done what he usually does, organise us and generally raise everyones game with his enegery and work rate. Fabinho was fantastic again. Adrian made a couple decent saves and generally kept it simple after a nervy start, to be fair to him he just kept it simple then too. Robbo was Robbo, one of out most consistent performers for a long time now.

We played in a slightly different way which helped as there was space around the pitch. Ajax pressing high and not sitting back certainly was a big part of that but I always expect us to outscore teams with Mane and Mo. Solid win to build on, Thiago and Matip will only make us more assured. Sheff Utd will not give us the same space but they are in horrible for so its a good game for us.

Special mention for Jota who I thought was sublime.
Logged
'At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques.'

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,624
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:03:17 AM »
Second string front three were a right handful when they came on. Pretty much any other team would give their eye teeth to be able to start with them.

Ground out a great result. Mentality monsters building back up to strength. Must have done wonders for everyone's confidence.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:19:19 AM »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:14:23 AM
It was crazy wasn't it.
Commentary saying it wasn't enough! He clearly grabbed his shirt and pulled him back... a prime example of a blatant penalty.
Not that I listen to the boring bastards these days, but I'd love to know the fine line between there was contact so its a pen and not enough contact no pen.

Anyway, missed bits of this, but enjoyed what I saw, apart from lack of crowd it felt like an old school European Cup tie. Ajax looked a good well coached side and apart from a couple of exceptions it was a game largely free of the cynicism that has dominated the headlines in the run up to the game.

Thought we played pretty well but didn't expect a clean sheet after the first 10 minutes when there were a couple of misunderstandings at the back. Loved the 3 attacking subs too, thought it worked well and wonder whether they see it working best as a 3 for 3 or whether bits are interchangeable. Would minamino work with Mo and Mane? Could Jota work with one of the wide men plus Firmino? It's an interesting one, but imagine defending the first 3 for an hour then a fresh 3 come on?

Back to the coverage, I wonder whether the TV companies realise that a significant chunk of viewers completely avoid before, HT and after (possibly with the exception of player interviews) and switch the comms off.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:22:20 AM by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #446 on: Today at 09:22:55 AM »
As I said after the game Fab and Robbo were stand outs in a tricky fixture that we could have done without in all honesty. So difficult to maintain intensity with so many demands being made of players, especially with all the fallout from Saturday still front of mind. Having a player like Jimmy Milner is so important for games like this. May be past his prime, but an absolute rock in this sort of game. Street smarts in abundance and a great benchmark for the younger player. Also, mention of Joe. He is the future of the club and I really don't get the constant criticism this season. Thought he was a little bit uncertain first five mins as the team adapted to not having two world class players at the back. Definite change of tac and a bit more safety first, which is not our current style. He must be missing Virgil (his friend and mentor) more than anyone, but I thought he did well and is a top class player. If Fab and Gomez are the new CB pairing, I'm ok with that. Once Alli is back, we can go again I think.

Also, thought Ajax were decent all things considered. Must be a struggle being their coach. Build a quality side around exciting prospects before the big bully clubs come and dismantle the squad and you start again. Maybe why I'm a bit "meh" about this super league talk, as in if it comes off it comes off. It is what it is. The damage to the game has already been done. Ajax are a massive club; tremendous stadium, big support, superb history in the game, but discarded by the modern big league carve up. Any expanded European league should have Dutch clubs as part of it. The fact it doesn't tells me everything I need to know.

Anyways, up the mentality monsters!  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #447 on: Today at 09:22:58 AM »
Nice to win the first game of the group stage, especially against the second seeded team. Takes a bit of pressure of us straight away. Hopefully bag 3 points next week and suddenly we're half way to qualifying from the group.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,521
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #448 on: Today at 09:25:37 AM »
Ajax fans in work all felt they where the better team and should have won..annihilated us according to one.

I pointed out they are all in the Football fan world of ' would have , could have, should have , but didnt'

Improved my enjoyment of our win
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #449 on: Today at 09:27:26 AM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:04:38 PM
Not that.

He palmed the ball to an Ajax player in the last minute.

The sooner he never plays for us again the better to be honest.

He seems a decent guy & he does make some decent saves at times too but he is capable of doing anything.
Im scared when he has the ball at feet.

He's like a bomb scare all the time. You can't have a keeper who is capable of anything. We need more calm and assurance.

Mignolet was too timid and scared of his own shadow, Adrian is too erratic.  Both bring too much uncertainty to the defence.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #450 on: Today at 09:31:13 AM »
No Becker, VVD, Thiago, Keita, and Henderson only fit enough for 45 mins of football and yet we battled to a win. Great show of strength and a willingness to battle to the final whistle in a tough European away fixture.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,096
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #451 on: Today at 09:31:57 AM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 09:25:37 AM
Ajax fans in work all felt they where the better team and should have won..annihilated us according to one.

I pointed out they are all in the Football fan world of ' would have , could have, should have , but didnt'

Improved my enjoyment of our win
You could argue that they had the better chances on the whole, but we had five quality breaks where we were at least 3 on 3 that we should have scored from but the final ball was awful.

That was the only downside for me - the choice and execution of the killer pass was not there. Other than that, we carved them apart on those occasions but didn't complete, but there was no way that they were the better team.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,159
  • Yeah right..
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #452 on: Today at 09:32:00 AM »
 :o
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,094
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #453 on: Today at 09:44:07 AM »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 09:31:57 AM
You could argue that they had the better chances on the whole, but we had five quality breaks where we were at least 3 on 3 that we should have scored from but the final ball was awful.

That was the only downside for me - the choice and execution of the killer pass was not there. Other than that, we carved them apart on those occasions but didn't complete, but there was no way that they were the better team.

deffo - loads of final balls were missing

it was a grinding win and overall we deserved it but they had chances too

Adrian was okay-ish but looked miles behind Alisson

away from home at Ajax can't argue with a win after all we've been through

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #454 on: Today at 09:44:48 AM »
It's so nice having the ability to use a completely new front 3 partway into the game. Not only does it provide some fresh legs and introduce players who are chomping at the bit, but it pretty effectively nullifies the opposition for a period as they back off trying to figure out the best course of action with a completely different attack to play against.
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #455 on: Today at 09:46:19 AM »
I still can't get my head around Mane's "offside".

When Ajax had that chance before we scored - I was thinking it doesn't matter if Adrian didn't save it, because surely the guy was offside like Mane was.
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,173
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #456 on: Today at 09:48:17 AM »
Logged

Offline IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #457 on: Today at 09:52:50 AM »
Brych is several tiers above any ref I've seen in the PL this season. He just knows how to run a game, when to play advantage and when to stop play. So refreshing to see.
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,813
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #458 on: Today at 09:56:16 AM »
You can all fuck off whining about Adrian. He made a couple of mistakes but also kept us in the game.

He's not as good as Allisson (Who is?!) but he's done pretty well for us so fuck you.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Kenrick_66

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #459 on: Today at 09:57:58 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:48:47 PM
In the last 16. Not the groups.

Genuinely the last one I can think of was Deportivo in 2004 and I cant even remember if they ended up qualifying?
We beat Marseilles 4-0 in a must win group game in 07/08? I think we beat them 2-1 the following season as well.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #460 on: Today at 10:05:13 AM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 09:52:50 AM
Brych is several tiers above any ref I've seen in the PL this season. He just knows how to run a game, when to play advantage and when to stop play. So refreshing to see.

It almost looked like a 90s match at times, in terms of pace and how much the game flowed. Brych clearly didn't have any time for players going down soft or trying to "buy" a foul when pressed or cornered but his interpretation was extremely solid and consistent throughout the match. Might have been frustrating at times, cause we're so used to see those free kicks given nowadays, but I thought it was a top drawer referee performance. Worlds above anything the PL has to offer, refereeing wise.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:16:10 AM »
Just wanna talk Gomez for a bit. Alright, his 50-70 yard passing game wasn't quite at the level of world class. He maybe was a bit tentative in the early stages - highlighted with the mixup with Adrian. After that though I thought he was superb. Recovery pace is exceptional. He was very strong in the tackle, at worst competitive in the air (actually think he won most aerial challenges). As the game wore on he was the standout defender on the pitch. Between around 75-90 he won pretty much everything he was involved in.

There seems to be a narrative developing, or developed, that he's been dodgy or not great, and I honestly don't see it. For the vast majority of his minutes on the pitch he's been good or better. Yes - he's had a bad game here and there, but nothing worthy of some of the nonsense I've seen written, reported and said ( :wave @ Mister Men)

From his thread, courtesy of Opta/Samie:

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:43:12 PM
From Opta

Joe Gomez vs Ajax:

 11 recoveries - [most for LFC]
 4 interceptions
 10 clearances, 4 headed
 86% duel success
 4 aerial duels won
 50 successful passes

 
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:29:44 AM »
A performance full of character and endeavour but lacking in quality at times. Few players plus Klopp commented on the conditions and pitch so must have been tough out there.

Sometimes football is about grinding out the wins and last night was one of those. Got to be happy to get 3 points in what looks like, on paper at least, to be one of the hardest 2 fixtures in the CL group.

Fabinho and Gomez were big positives from last night. Both full backs defended well and Robertson was a threat going forward. Also thought the performance of the front 3 subs was hugely encouraging on an individual and collective level. The fact we could swap out our front 3 at once and we didn't lose anything on or off the ball was a great sign. Henderson was excellent too when he came on. Made a massive difference to the midfield performance and shape.

Thought Adrian was a mixed bag again. Some nervy, unnecessary moments but also some good saves (Promes one particularly). Midfield as a whole struggled in the 1st half. Much too easy for Ajax to play through the lines and get at our back 4. Unlucky for Jones to be hooked at half-time but it needed Henderson in there. Hopefully a good learning experience fro Curtis. Milner worked really hard but wasn't great. Positionally in the 1st half (and that could be due to the general midfield shape) and on the ball throughout he was below his usual level. Unusual for him so it's probably a minor blip.

All in all a good result. Puts us in a good position in the group that we can hopefully build on in the next 2 CL fixtures before the November international break.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:33 AM by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #463 on: Today at 10:35:13 AM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:16:10 AM
Just wanna talk Gomez for a bit. Alright, his 50-70 yard passing game wasn't quite at the level of world class. He maybe was a bit tentative in the early stages - highlighted with the mixup with Adrian. After that though I thought he was superb. Recovery pace is exceptional. He was very strong in the tackle, at worst competitive in the air (actually think he won most aerial challenges). As the game wore on he was the standout defender on the pitch. Between around 75-90 he won pretty much everything he was involved in.

There seems to be a narrative developing, or developed, that he's been dodgy or not great, and I honestly don't see it. For the vast majority of his minutes on the pitch he's been good or better. Yes - he's had a bad game here and there, but nothing worthy of some of the nonsense I've seen written, reported and said ( :wave @ Mister Men)

From his thread, courtesy of Opta/Samie:
 

I agree with you here in general - people saying he's a wink link are wide of the mark.

What I did notice last night was he seemed reluctant and hesitant with his passing and was too quick to go back to Adrian. This is strange as we've seen many times with Joe his ability to stride out from the back with the ball is exceptional and he can certainly pick out a pass. Maybe with Van Dijk/Alisson around him he's more comfortable doing these things and hopefully as the partnership develops with Fabinho he'll get that confidence back.

There were one or two times last night he went for a long ball but seemed to kick the ground/slice the ball though. I'm guessing this has something to do with conditions and the surface as he certainly wasn't the only player to do this.
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,842
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:45:38 AM »


Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #465 on: Today at 10:45:51 AM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 09:46:19 AM
I still can't get my head around Mane's "offside".

When Ajax had that chance before we scored - I was thinking it doesn't matter if Adrian didn't save it, because surely the guy was offside like Mane was.
Yeah but yesterday wasn't reffed by monkeys so who knows?

That Gravenberch fella from Ajax looked quite good didn't he? Think he will be signed by one of the top sides in a few years
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,094
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #466 on: Today at 10:46:19 AM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 10:35:13 AM
I agree with you here in general - people saying he's a wink link are wide of the mark.

What I did notice last night was he seemed reluctant and hesitant with his passing and was too quick to go back to Adrian. This is strange as we've seen many times with Joe his ability to stride out from the back with the ball is exceptional and he can certainly pick out a pass. Maybe with Van Dijk/Alisson around him he's more comfortable doing these things and hopefully as the partnership develops with Fabinho he'll get that confidence back.

There were one or two times last night he went for a long ball but seemed to kick the ground/slice the ball though. I'm guessing this has something to do with conditions and the surface as he certainly wasn't the only player to do this.

yeh noticed that too

maybe that's because he felt more responsibility than usual - given what's happened to big Virg - and decided the 'easy' option was better than making a drastic mistake and losing confidence throughout the defence

that didn't happen and he most probably grew in that game


Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,547
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #467 on: Today at 10:49:25 AM »
Poor commentary from BT Last night -
"9, 10 & J have gone off to be replaced by 3 jokers"
When the front 3 were swapped

Hardest group game out of the way and a decent performance to go with it. We looked very dangerous at times but just couldn't find the correct final ball. Adrian made some great saved which will hopefully give him a bit of confidence.

On to Saturday
Logged

Offline FTH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #468 on: Today at 11:14:16 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 09:56:16 AM
He's not as good as Allisson (Who is?!) but he's done pretty well for us so fuck you.
He's clinging on to those 8 games at the start of last season.

He's been absolutely pathetic since the atletico game and will cost us again soon
Logged

Online Greyfox

  • Silver Fox's less distinguished brother
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,674
  • Liverbird on my chest
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #469 on: Today at 11:16:44 AM »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 09:25:37 AM
Ajax fans in work all felt they where the better team and should have won..annihilated us according to one.

I pointed out they are all in the Football fan world of ' would have , could have, should have , but didnt'

Improved my enjoyment of our win
Home Team Ajax  Away Team Liverpool
Possession Home 49% Away 51%
Shots Home 12 Away 16
Shots on Target Home 5 Away 6
Corners Home 3 Away 9
Fouls Home 10 Away 9

from the BBC ...looks like they battered us
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #470 on: Today at 11:16:48 AM »
I know its all been said before but what an outstanding professional James Milner is, a truely elite mentality and example to everyone else at the club

You could put him any position 2 to 11 and you just know he wouldn't let you down

He's also up there with Drogba for me in terms of the best player I've seen close a tight game out for you when you are winning, it might be considered the dark arts by some but having that player who heads for the corner flag, that repeatedly wins throwing and corners with the seconds ticking away, the little time wasting tricks, feeling a knock, taking time over a throw in etc etc I think this is one of the reasons why Klopp always has Milner on the pitch at the end of a tight game, he sees it out.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #471 on: Today at 11:28:23 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:46:19 AM
yeh noticed that too

maybe that's because he felt more responsibility than usual - given what's happened to big Virg - and decided the 'easy' option was better than making a drastic mistake and losing confidence throughout the defence

that didn't happen and he most probably grew in that game
Gomez needed to step up and I think he did last night. Hope to see more of this courage in the future and grow into it. He is the boss now and he has the duty to direct his partner and full backs.

Generally I thought our whole defence did well. 2 nervous moments that I was glad Ajax didnt capitalise.

Cant blame Gomez for not passing the ball back to Adrian. Lesson learned from Villa game where Adrian just kick it straight at a villa player. So taking the safe option was the right one.
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #472 on: Today at 11:35:10 AM »
We rode our luck at times in the first half but we got the result in what I thought was a good away performance in Europe - just a shame we couldn't be there ourselves.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #473 on: Today at 11:41:08 AM »
Quote from: FTH on Today at 11:14:16 AM
He's clinging on to those 8 games at the start of last season.

He's been absolutely pathetic since the atletico game and will cost us again soon

As another poster said, there were three occasions where he fucked about erratically and nearly cost us. Maybe it focuses the defence's mind to keep the thing as far away from him as possible, although one thumped backpass had me missing a breath, can't remember who.

Anyway, impressed with our collective fight for a lot of this game.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,944
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #474 on: Today at 11:44:41 AM »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:49:25 AM
Poor commentary from BT Last night -
"9, 10 & J have gone off to be replaced by 3 jokers"
When the front 3 were swapped

Hardest group game out of the way and a decent performance to go with it. We looked very dangerous at times but just couldn't find the correct final ball. Adrian made some great saved which will hopefully give him a bit of confidence.

On to Saturday

That's actually clever, not poor.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #475 on: Today at 11:46:17 AM »
That was a vintage liverpool 17/18 performance. Shaky goalkeeping, brexit midfield and counter attacks. Loved it.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • Bam!
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #476 on: Today at 11:55:25 AM »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:49:25 AM
Poor commentary from BT Last night -
"9, 10 & J have gone off to be replaced by 3 jokers"
When the front 3 were swapped

Hardest group game out of the way and a decent performance to go with it. We looked very dangerous at times but just couldn't find the correct final ball. Adrian made some great saved which will hopefully give him a bit of confidence.

On to Saturday

Can see what you mean, but in card game terms it just means a wild card, not an actual "joker" as in someone shit as you'd think of it.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #477 on: Today at 11:59:35 AM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 10:35:13 AM
I agree with you here in general - people saying he's a wink link are wide of the mark.

What I did notice last night was he seemed reluctant and hesitant with his passing and was too quick to go back to Adrian. This is strange as we've seen many times with Joe his ability to stride out from the back with the ball is exceptional and he can certainly pick out a pass. Maybe with Van Dijk/Alisson around him he's more comfortable doing these things and hopefully as the partnership develops with Fabinho he'll get that confidence back.

There were one or two times last night he went for a long ball but seemed to kick the ground/slice the ball though. I'm guessing this has something to do with conditions and the surface as he certainly wasn't the only player to do this.

Covered the long passes at beginning of my post, and if you/anyone wants to point that out - it's fair. I'd argue that we're comparing him to probably the worlds best at those long, crossfield diagonals and therefore maybe not expect every one to fall on Salah's chest.

I thought both him and Fabinho were a little cautious early on, and the team itself was definitely a bit deeper, more protective - that seems sensible for an away match against a good European team in the first fixture of the group.

I think general criticism of his passing is wide of the mark though, there were more than a few times when he knocked those lovely balls through a line into the feet of a midfielder or forward.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #478 on: Today at 12:58:50 PM »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:14:23 AM
It was crazy wasn't it.
Commentary saying it wasn't enough! He clearly grabbed his shirt and pulled him back... a prime example of a blatant penalty.

The defender deliberately pulled Firmino back. If the defender didnt think he needed to then he wouldnt have done it. It was a foul and therefore a penalty.
Logged
#JFT96
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 