As I said after the game Fab and Robbo were stand outs in a tricky fixture that we could have done without in all honesty. So difficult to maintain intensity with so many demands being made of players, especially with all the fallout from Saturday still front of mind. Having a player like Jimmy Milner is so important for games like this. May be past his prime, but an absolute rock in this sort of game. Street smarts in abundance and a great benchmark for the younger player. Also, mention of Joe. He is the future of the club and I really don't get the constant criticism this season. Thought he was a little bit uncertain first five mins as the team adapted to not having two world class players at the back. Definite change of tac and a bit more safety first, which is not our current style. He must be missing Virgil (his friend and mentor) more than anyone, but I thought he did well and is a top class player. If Fab and Gomez are the new CB pairing, I'm ok with that. Once Alli is back, we can go again I think.Also, thought Ajax were decent all things considered. Must be a struggle being their coach. Build a quality side around exciting prospects before the big bully clubs come and dismantle the squad and you start again. Maybe why I'm a bit "meh" about this super league talk, as in if it comes off it comes off. It is what it is. The damage to the game has already been done. Ajax are a massive club; tremendous stadium, big support, superb history in the game, but discarded by the modern big league carve up. Any expanded European league should have Dutch clubs as part of it. The fact it doesn't tells me everything I need to know.Anyways, up the mentality monsters!