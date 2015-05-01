« previous next »
CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'

12C

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
Reply #440 on: Today at 08:00:49 AM
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 10:29:52 PM
United get that every day of the week.

As was said the night before
Definitely a pen Fletch - theres contact

in a contact sport.
Nick110581

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
Reply #441 on: Today at 08:10:12 AM
Loved that performance in so many ways.

It wasnt perfect but it was still great.
vicar

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
Reply #442 on: Today at 08:14:23 AM
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:05:15 PM
I thought it was a certain penalty when Firmino was pulled back.

It was crazy wasn't it.
Commentary saying it wasn't enough! He clearly grabbed his shirt and pulled him back... a prime example of a blatant penalty.
Shankly!Shankly!

Reply #443 on: Today at 08:23:07 AM
Perfect start to the group and a good win for the back 5 after the VVD horror new. A bit messy 1st half but we were always a threat, Hendo come on and done what he usually does, organise us and generally raise everyones game with his enegery and work rate. Fabinho was fantastic again. Adrian made a couple decent saves and generally kept it simple after a nervy start, to be fair to him he just kept it simple then too. Robbo was Robbo, one of out most consistent performers for a long time now.

We played in a slightly different way which helped as there was space around the pitch. Ajax pressing high and not sitting back certainly was a big part of that but I always expect us to outscore teams with Mane and Mo. Solid win to build on, Thiago and Matip will only make us more assured. Sheff Utd will not give us the same space but they are in horrible for so its a good game for us.

Special mention for Jota who I thought was sublime.
Dr. Beaker

Reply #444 on: Today at 09:03:17 AM
Second string front three were a right handful when they came on. Pretty much any other team would give their eye teeth to be able to start with them.

Ground out a great result. Mentality monsters building back up to strength. Must have done wonders for everyone's confidence.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Reply #445 on: Today at 09:19:19 AM
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:14:23 AM
It was crazy wasn't it.
Commentary saying it wasn't enough! He clearly grabbed his shirt and pulled him back... a prime example of a blatant penalty.
Not that I listen to the boring bastards these days, but I'd love to know the fine line between there was contact so its a pen and not enough contact no pen.

Anyway, missed bits of this, but enjoyed what I saw, apart from lack of crowd it felt like an old school European Cup tie. Ajax looked a good well coached side and apart from a couple of exceptions it was a game largely free of the cynicism that has dominated the headlines in the run up to the game.

Thought we played pretty well but didn't expect a clean sheet after the first 10 minutes when there were a couple of misunderstandings at the back. Loved the 3 attacking subs too, thought it worked well and wonder whether they see it working best as a 3 for 3 or whether bits are interchangeable. Would minamino work with Mo and Mane? Could Jota work with one of the wide men plus Firmino? It's an interesting one, but imagine defending the first 3 for an hour then a fresh 3 come on?

Back to the coverage, I wonder whether the TV companies realise that a significant chunk of viewers completely avoid before, HT and after (possibly with the exception of player interviews) and switch the comms off.
Andypandimonium

Reply #446 on: Today at 09:22:55 AM
As I said after the game Fab and Robbo were stand outs in a tricky fixture that we could have done without in all honesty. So difficult to maintain intensity with so many demands being made of players, especially with all the fallout from Saturday still front of mind. Having a player like Jimmy Milner is so important for games like this. May be past his prime, but an absolute rock in this sort of game. Street smarts in abundance and a great benchmark for the younger player. Also, mention of Joe. He is the future of the club and I really don't get the constant criticism this season. Thought he was a little bit uncertain first five mins as the team adapted to not having two world class players at the back. Definite change of tac and a bit more safety first, which is not our current style. He must be missing Virgil (his friend and mentor) more than anyone, but I thought he did well and is a top class player. If Fab and Gomez are the new CB pairing, I'm ok with that. Once Alli is back, we can go again I think.

Also, thought Ajax were decent all things considered. Must be a struggle being their coach. Build a quality side around exciting prospects before the big bully clubs come and dismantle the squad and you start again. Maybe why I'm a bit "meh" about this super league talk, as in if it comes off it comes off. It is what it is. The damage to the game has already been done. Ajax are a massive club; tremendous stadium, big support, superb history in the game, but discarded by the modern big league carve up. Any expanded European league should have Dutch clubs as part of it. The fact it doesn't tells me everything I need to know.

Anyways, up the mentality monsters!  :scarf :scarf :scarf
jediwarrior

Reply #447 on: Today at 09:22:58 AM
Nice to win the first game of the group stage, especially against the second seeded team. Takes a bit of pressure of us straight away. Hopefully bag 3 points next week and suddenly we're half way to qualifying from the group.
FlashingBlade

Reply #448 on: Today at 09:25:37 AM
Ajax fans in work all felt they where the better team and should have won..annihilated us according to one.

I pointed out they are all in the Football fan world of ' would have , could have, should have , but didnt'

Improved my enjoyment of our win
Fromola

Reply #449 on: Today at 09:27:26 AM
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:04:38 PM
Not that.

He palmed the ball to an Ajax player in the last minute.

The sooner he never plays for us again the better to be honest.

He seems a decent guy & he does make some decent saves at times too but he is capable of doing anything.
Im scared when he has the ball at feet.

He's like a bomb scare all the time. You can't have a keeper who is capable of anything. We need more calm and assurance.

Mignolet was too timid and scared of his own shadow, Adrian is too erratic.  Both bring too much uncertainty to the defence.
mickeydocs

Reply #450 on: Today at 09:31:13 AM
No Becker, VVD, Thiago, Keita, and Henderson only fit enough for 45 mins of football and yet we battled to a win. Great show of strength and a willingness to battle to the final whistle in a tough European away fixture.
Kennys from heaven

Reply #451 on: Today at 09:31:57 AM
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 09:25:37 AM
Ajax fans in work all felt they where the better team and should have won..annihilated us according to one.

I pointed out they are all in the Football fan world of ' would have , could have, should have , but didnt'

Improved my enjoyment of our win
You could argue that they had the better chances on the whole, but we had five quality breaks where we were at least 3 on 3 that we should have scored from but the final ball was awful.

That was the only downside for me - the choice and execution of the killer pass was not there. Other than that, we carved them apart on those occasions but didn't complete, but there was no way that they were the better team.
Medellin

Reply #452 on: Today at 09:32:00 AM
 :o
liverbloke

Reply #453 on: Today at 09:44:07 AM
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 09:31:57 AM
You could argue that they had the better chances on the whole, but we had five quality breaks where we were at least 3 on 3 that we should have scored from but the final ball was awful.

That was the only downside for me - the choice and execution of the killer pass was not there. Other than that, we carved them apart on those occasions but didn't complete, but there was no way that they were the better team.

deffo - loads of final balls were missing

it was a grinding win and overall we deserved it but they had chances too

Adrian was okay-ish but looked miles behind Alisson

away from home at Ajax can't argue with a win after all we've been through

Stockholm Syndrome

Reply #454 on: Today at 09:44:48 AM
It's so nice having the ability to use a completely new front 3 partway into the game. Not only does it provide some fresh legs and introduce players who are chomping at the bit, but it pretty effectively nullifies the opposition for a period as they back off trying to figure out the best course of action with a completely different attack to play against.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Reply #455 on: Today at 09:46:19 AM
I still can't get my head around Mane's "offside".

When Ajax had that chance before we scored - I was thinking it doesn't matter if Adrian didn't save it, because surely the guy was offside like Mane was.
na fir dearg

Reply #456 on: Today at 09:48:17 AM
IanZG

Reply #457 on: Today at 09:52:50 AM
Brych is several tiers above any ref I've seen in the PL this season. He just knows how to run a game, when to play advantage and when to stop play. So refreshing to see.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Reply #458 on: Today at 09:56:16 AM
You can all fuck off whining about Adrian. He made a couple of mistakes but also kept us in the game.

He's not as good as Allisson (Who is?!) but he's done pretty well for us so fuck you.
Kenrick_66

Reply #459 on: Today at 09:57:58 AM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:48:47 PM
In the last 16. Not the groups.

Genuinely the last one I can think of was Deportivo in 2004 and I cant even remember if they ended up qualifying?
We beat Marseilles 4-0 in a must win group game in 07/08? I think we beat them 2-1 the following season as well.
