It was crazy wasn't it.
Commentary saying it wasn't enough! He clearly grabbed his shirt and pulled him back... a prime example of a blatant penalty.
Not that I listen to the boring bastards these days, but I'd love to know the fine line between there was contact so its a pen and not enough contact no pen.
Anyway, missed bits of this, but enjoyed what I saw, apart from lack of crowd it felt like an old school European Cup tie. Ajax looked a good well coached side and apart from a couple of exceptions it was a game largely free of the cynicism that has dominated the headlines in the run up to the game.
Thought we played pretty well but didn't expect a clean sheet after the first 10 minutes when there were a couple of misunderstandings at the back. Loved the 3 attacking subs too, thought it worked well and wonder whether they see it working best as a 3 for 3 or whether bits are interchangeable. Would minamino work with Mo and Mane? Could Jota work with one of the wide men plus Firmino? It's an interesting one, but imagine defending the first 3 for an hour then a fresh 3 come on?
Back to the coverage, I wonder whether the TV companies realise that a significant chunk of viewers completely avoid before, HT and after (possibly with the exception of player interviews) and switch the comms off.