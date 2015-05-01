« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'  (Read 8020 times)

Offline disgraced cake

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:36:23 PM »
Not vintage stuff by any means but great result to get things started. Thought the back 5 done very well. Nice to go to a big ground and win to hopefully start putting a rough couple of games behind us. Up the reds.
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:38:10 PM »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:33:42 PM
Hendo's sub changed the game, we looked comfortable once he came on.
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 PM »
When was the last time we beat the one of the other top teams away in the group stages? Ill probably be totally wrong but Id guess its over a decade?
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:46:03 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:42:16 PM
When was the last time we beat the one of the other top teams away in the group stages? Ill probably be totally wrong but Id guess its over a decade?

The last time we won our first away in the group stage was Marseille in 2008 when Gerrard scored that boss goal.

We havent beaten a better side away in the groups since I dont think. Depends whether you class Marseille as a top aide in that group but I cant really remember us ever really beating one?
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:47:02 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:42:16 PM
When was the last time we beat the one of the other top teams away in the group stages? Ill probably be totally wrong but Id guess its over a decade?

Great question. We beat Madrid away 1-0 didnt we about 10 years or so ago I think
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:48:47 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:47:02 PM
Great question. We beat Madrid away 1-0 didnt we about 10 years or so ago I think

In the last 16. Not the groups.

Genuinely the last one I can think of was Deportivo in 2004 and I cant even remember if they ended up qualifying?
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 PM »
Great result. Never seen Trent so quiet that I can remember. Fabinho & Gomez partnership looked promising.

Schuur looks a great prospect for Ajax.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:51:02 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:12:51 PM
I've just given out to another poster about having an agenda, so I'm about to throw stones in my glass house, but honestly, Adrian was not fine. And I will never for the life of me understand why so much of the fanbase are so desperate to praise him (while being happy to slaughter great servants like Gomez).

He was on the verge of having a kick blocked into our goal in the first half, looked shakey several times. His coming and failing to punch in injury time nearly cost us after a great defensive second half. Any saves he made were utterly routine (the offside one in the first half was good, but doesn't count, and he knew nothing about it anyway). When Adrian gets away with murder, people are desperate to say he was fine. He really wasn't. The guy might not get punished every game, but he's absolutely on the verge of a calamity in every game. A total, total liability.

I think they're just trying to focus on the positive aspects of the game rather than worrying about something that can only be fixed with Ali's return. They're not saying he was great but 'fine'. I understand why they can't be bothered discussing it, it's been done to death because he makes the same mistakes in every game and he's not going to change. I'm trying to focus on how big a boost it's going to be when Alisson comes back.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:48:47 PM
In the last 16. Not the groups.

Genuinely the last one I can think of was Deportivo in 2004 and I cant even remember if they ended up qualifying?

Yeah you're right. Bit mad that isnt it, we dont really do 1-0's
Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 PM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:51:02 PM
I think they're just trying to focus on the positive aspects of the game rather than worrying about something that can only be fixed with Ali's return. They're not saying he was great but 'fine'. I understand why they can't be bothered discussing it, it's been done to death because he makes the same mistakes in every game and he's not going to change. I'm trying to focus on how big a boost it's going to be when Alisson comes back.

This

We kept a cleansheet and Alisson's hopefully back soon, and Adrian will play until he is. We didn't even concede so it's really just wasted effort moaning about it.

I thought Adrian's distribution was sound today though. The mistake at the start obviously makes you worry for the rest of the game, but he seemed more accurate with his punts. Even had a great throw that set off a promising counter.
Offline Bjornar

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:58:43 PM »
Great result and good team performance.
Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 PM »
Offline latortuga

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #412 on: Today at 12:07:51 AM »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:42:16 PM
When was the last time we beat the one of the other top teams away in the group stages? Ill probably be totally wrong but Id guess its over a decade?

We really silenced that Amsterdam crowd.  ;D

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:23:25 AM »
Thought we played pretty well. Saw out the last 15 minutes really well too. Pleased for the lads, hopefully we'll look back at tonight and see it as an important win
Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #414 on: Today at 12:23:52 AM »
the rainy conditions were atrocious at times, not an easy night at all for us.
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #415 on: Today at 12:27:50 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:23:52 AM
the rainy conditions were atrocious at times, not an easy night at all for us.
Whoever decides to have the roof open or closed clearly neglected to check out the weather forecast before the game.  :)
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:35:58 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:59:21 PM
Just reading about them, in the Spanish third tier (which is 102 teams in 4 groups!)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/21/hope-joy-and-tetris-a-new-start-after-fall-of-deportivo-la-coruna-third-tier

Jesus.

I still remember being made up when Igor Biscan got the winner against them!
Offline ljycb

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:36:10 AM »
Thought we were poor in the first half but much better after Henderson was on. Jota was a brilliant outlet for us in the last 15 minutes - that nod-down and sprint out of our half with about eight to go was fantastic.
Offline ljycb

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:39:22 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:48:47 PM
In the last 16. Not the groups.

Genuinely the last one I can think of was Deportivo in 2004 and I cant even remember if they ended up qualifying?

They didnt score a goal in the group stage that season, but I do remember the 1-0 win being a fairly big one at the time.
Online na fir dearg

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #419 on: Today at 12:43:17 AM »
Brilliant win, 3 points in the bag - Fabinho absolutely immense at the back and Gomez was solid also, just a great all round performance from everyone, we even got away with bringing the front 3 off early, Jota was impressive again off the bench
Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #420 on: Today at 12:49:49 AM »
Good win under the circumstances, a clean sheet and also ensured the 3rd kit isn't a hex on us!

We defended as a team poorly but hopefully getting through will help rebuild confidence. Fabinho was brilliant, we probably just needed a bit more in midfield.

Taki & Diogo gave us good energy, I think they probably start one of the next 3 games.

Roll on Saturday.
Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #421 on: Today at 12:51:45 AM »
The five subs could help us a lot in the group stage. Great to keep all the squad involved.
Fixtures coming in thick and fast now, Midtjylland next week.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #422 on: Today at 12:53:53 AM »
Quick word for Gini who's energy in the last 15 minutes or so was incredible. May not have been his slickest game but he works so hard for the team, particularly when it's most needed.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 1 Tagliafico 35'
« Reply #423 on: Today at 12:56:02 AM »
Milner covered more ground than any player on the pitch from both sides :D
