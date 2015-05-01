I've just given out to another poster about having an agenda, so I'm about to throw stones in my glass house, but honestly, Adrian was not fine. And I will never for the life of me understand why so much of the fanbase are so desperate to praise him (while being happy to slaughter great servants like Gomez).



He was on the verge of having a kick blocked into our goal in the first half, looked shakey several times. His coming and failing to punch in injury time nearly cost us after a great defensive second half. Any saves he made were utterly routine (the offside one in the first half was good, but doesn't count, and he knew nothing about it anyway). When Adrian gets away with murder, people are desperate to say he was fine. He really wasn't. The guy might not get punished every game, but he's absolutely on the verge of a calamity in every game. A total, total liability.



I think they're just trying to focus on the positive aspects of the game rather than worrying about something that can only be fixed with Ali's return. They're not saying he was great but 'fine'. I understand why they can't be bothered discussing it, it's been done to death because he makes the same mistakes in every game and he's not going to change. I'm trying to focus on how big a boost it's going to be when Alisson comes back.