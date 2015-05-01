Hendo's sub changed the game, we looked comfortable once he came on.
When was the last time we beat the one of the other top teams away in the group stages? Ill probably be totally wrong but Id guess its over a decade?
Great question. We beat Madrid away 1-0 didnt we about 10 years or so ago I think
I've just given out to another poster about having an agenda, so I'm about to throw stones in my glass house, but honestly, Adrian was not fine. And I will never for the life of me understand why so much of the fanbase are so desperate to praise him (while being happy to slaughter great servants like Gomez). He was on the verge of having a kick blocked into our goal in the first half, looked shakey several times. His coming and failing to punch in injury time nearly cost us after a great defensive second half. Any saves he made were utterly routine (the offside one in the first half was good, but doesn't count, and he knew nothing about it anyway). When Adrian gets away with murder, people are desperate to say he was fine. He really wasn't. The guy might not get punished every game, but he's absolutely on the verge of a calamity in every game. A total, total liability.
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites. Fact.
In the last 16. Not the groups.Genuinely the last one I can think of was Deportivo in 2004 and I cant even remember if they ended up qualifying?
I think they're just trying to focus on the positive aspects of the game rather than worrying about something that can only be fixed with Ali's return. They're not saying he was great but 'fine'. I understand why they can't be bothered discussing it, it's been done to death because he makes the same mistakes in every game and he's not going to change. I'm trying to focus on how big a boost it's going to be when Alisson comes back.
the rainy conditions were atrocious at times, not an easy night at all for us.
Just reading about them, in the Spanish third tier (which is 102 teams in 4 groups!)https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/21/hope-joy-and-tetris-a-new-start-after-fall-of-deportivo-la-coruna-third-tier
