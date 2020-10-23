Its an interesting thought to predict property markets. I can see houses that have a bit of a garden and more space but in unpopular areas of the country increasing in price. If that house has an internet connection then a young family can move from a city to the country and live much cheaper. Thats the only trend I see.



Its difficult to say when were in different domestic markets as it were. Its predicted that here in the UK, rural and semi-rural housing will continue to climb in price because of the lifestyle it offers - city housing is always going to go up.My thoughts about anticipating the market change come from the fact there was (and still is to an extent) a post- lockdown property bubble due to the UK stamp duty exemptions and half a years house sales and purchases being compressed into a couple of months. The economy has taken some staggering hits and that usually tends to show in the typical property market - houses between £130k - £300k or so in the UK.It was more of a jumping off point - my partner and I will be thinking of moving next year and she is more inclined to spend a lot less than we can afford - keep the mortgage cheap, spend a smaller deposit and have spare cash to travel etc. Im on board with it but do see the benefit of spending a bit more - if we get something closer to what we can borrow - 7% - 20% under market based on some predictions - then surely when we come to go for our final move, in maybe 7-10 years, that will pay back far far more assuming the market has bounced back in that time.Any other soon to be buyers with any thoughts?