More and more houses sell then are back on within weeks round here, it really does seem that covid is ruining many people's long term plans.
I'm just baffled as to why the market seems to keep on climbing though. 2 bed terraces near me (North West Cheshire) are going on for north of £160k, which I just don't understand. They seem overpriced by about £40k to me and just sit on the market for months. Sales seem to have slowed down massively, but the prices keep on climbing. We're a semi-rural area (30 mins into Chester, 40 mins to Liverpool) but not particularly fashionable or stacked with amenities.
Waiting to see what happens in the next 9 months before committing to selling this or renting it when I move. If it does look like I can get the stupid prices that some of my neighbours are trying to sell at, it will be far more worth my time just to take the equity and run that rent it out, even though that was my long term plan.