Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.

Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 23, 2020, 12:58:10 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 23, 2020, 12:48:12 PM
The main thing about being a landlord is not to be a c*nt.

Totally agree with this. Just be honest and take care of the place and be a nice but not gullible person.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 24, 2020, 07:16:12 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 23, 2020, 12:55:01 PM
Well there's plenty of hills to choose from. In the past I've lived in the hills around Huddersfield / Halifax and there's some lovely little places around there. If that's too far east some of the places either side of the A59 east of Preston are good too and offer plenty of choice.
Depends how far you want to be from the Cities and how often you need to drive in.
Thanks for this.

It's kind of weird scouting around in the time of Corona and Tier 3 because all the things you would want in a city aren't available in the way that they were anyway. Strange times.

I was going to ask you landlords about the difference Corona has made but I think you all said you have secure sitting tenants?
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 24, 2020, 10:37:07 PM
Is anyone looking to buy in the not too distant future and waiting with the idea the property market may well dip for the next few years?
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 25, 2020, 09:09:05 AM
Its an interesting thought to predict property markets. I can see houses that have a bit of a garden and more space but in unpopular areas of the country increasing in price. If that house has an internet connection then a young family can move from a city to the country and live much cheaper. Thats the only trend I see.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 25, 2020, 09:28:23 AM
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 25, 2020, 09:09:05 AM
Its an interesting thought to predict property markets. I can see houses that have a bit of a garden and more space but in unpopular areas of the country increasing in price. If that house has an internet connection then a young family can move from a city to the country and live much cheaper. Thats the only trend I see.
Its difficult to say when were in different domestic markets as it were. Its predicted that here in the UK, rural and semi-rural housing will continue to climb in price because of the lifestyle it offers - city housing is always going to go up.

My thoughts about anticipating the market change come from the fact there was (and still is to an extent) a post- lockdown property bubble due to the UK stamp duty exemptions and half a years house sales and purchases being compressed into a couple of months. The economy has taken some staggering hits and that usually tends to show in the typical property market - houses between £130k - £300k or so in the UK.

It was more of a jumping off point - my partner and I will be thinking of moving next year and she is more inclined to spend a lot less than we can afford - keep the mortgage cheap, spend a smaller deposit and have spare cash to travel etc. Im on board with it but do see the benefit of spending a bit more - if we get something closer to what we can borrow - 7% - 20% under market based on some predictions - then surely when we come to go for our final move, in maybe 7-10 years, that will pay back far far more assuming the market has bounced back in that time.

Any other soon to be buyers with any thoughts?
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 25, 2020, 11:50:55 AM
I've never had any luck in the property market. 

I lost my first home due to the late 80s recession and a divorce and our current home is still about £20k down on it's pre crash value in 2006/7.

Judging the markets and balancing your needs at the right time is a tougher call than "the experts" would have you believe.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 25, 2020, 04:55:58 PM
Quote from: McrRed on October 24, 2020, 07:16:12 AM
Thanks for this.

It's kind of weird scouting around in the time of Corona and Tier 3 because all the things you would want in a city aren't available in the way that they were anyway. Strange times.

I was going to ask you landlords about the difference Corona has made but I think you all said you have secure sitting tenants?

Its made a massive difference. I had no rental income for the best part of 5 months.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 26, 2020, 12:01:40 PM
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 25, 2020, 09:09:05 AM
Its an interesting thought to predict property markets. I can see houses that have a bit of a garden and more space but in unpopular areas of the country increasing in price. If that house has an internet connection then a young family can move from a city to the country and live much cheaper. Thats the only trend I see.

Terraced houses in our area have been coming down in price for years,some are going for less than we got for ours in 2003.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 26, 2020, 03:32:37 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 24, 2020, 10:37:07 PM
Is anyone looking to buy in the not too distant future and waiting with the idea the property market may well dip for the next few years?

We were looking at buying in 2021 but we've put that on the back-burner for now. In the process of moving to a bigger 2 bed flat which should tide us over in the meantime.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 27, 2020, 04:58:42 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 26, 2020, 03:32:37 PM
We were looking at buying in 2021 but we've put that on the back-burner for now. In the process of moving to a bigger 2 bed flat which should tide us over in the meantime.
We had also planned to put my place on the market and look for somewhere else but it's been put on hold until spring next year.  We'll need to review that.  We saw the perfect house as well.  A little expensive but because it's in the area my partner really wants to live she'd be prepared to sell her flat to get it.  Just a shame it's come onto the market 6 months too soon!
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 28, 2020, 09:13:18 AM
Quote from: Mark Walters on October 27, 2020, 04:58:42 PM
We had also planned to put my place on the market and look for somewhere else but it's been put on hold until spring next year.  We'll need to review that.  We saw the perfect house as well.  A little expensive but because it's in the area my partner really wants to live she'd be prepared to sell her flat to get it.  Just a shame it's come onto the market 6 months too soon!
Timing is so crucial and such a bastard in these things. Recently, post lockdown, houses in my street were strangely selling at about 15-20% more than I bought mine for two years ago - maybe I shouldve jumped on that and moved back to my parents for a spell but the prices quickly settled. Im content to keep mine and rent it when the time comes. The prices quickly settled at what theyve been for some time anyway, I reckon one or two might have received inflated fees but thats it.

Like you Mark, we saw a house we loved and were desperate to go for, but my partner is in the last year of a professional qualification which will see her wages jump by about 30-40%, but we couldnt quite stretch it on our existing income. A real shame because it was on at a great price for the house and area and we know in four or five months time we couldve comfortably afforded it. Happens though.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 28, 2020, 10:13:17 AM
Quote from: jackh on October 22, 2020, 12:42:26 PM
Thanks for the comments.

So I emailed & this morning I've spoken with the agents - they say they'll have a chat with the landlord for me.  Apparently they've asked after me a few times since March to check all is well and let the agents know that he's open to a chat if I need any support, amidst the context of Covid.  I've made it clear today that that's not the case - I'm fortunate enough to be fine for work & wages and have no intention of 'using' that.

The fact that they've asked after me sounds encouraging though - here's hoping they're open to exercising some flexibility for a period of time, as I feel at home here and want to stay until I can ensure that the next move is the right move.

The landlords have passed on a message via the agents saying that unfortunately a rent reduction for a temporary period isn't possible (I was hoping for 25% for four months whilst I was on my own, therefore equivalent to one empty month).  Apparently they've been hoping for some time to increase the rent, but had chosen not to do so during my tenancy because it was going so smoothly - apparently they "just about break even" with the mortgage, so couldn't be flexible, which is fair enough.

Gutted though really - it leaves me not really knowing what my next move is/should be.  Can't stay here alone; really don't want to take in a new housemate (I haven't enjoyed the last twelve months, having lived alone for most of the last six years); haven't seen (m)any interesting rents and that increases by rent costs significantly anyway.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
October 28, 2020, 10:52:25 AM
Quote from: jackh on October 28, 2020, 10:13:17 AM
The landlords have passed on a message via the agents saying that unfortunately a rent reduction for a temporary period isn't possible (I was hoping for 25% for four months whilst I was on my own, therefore equivalent to one empty month).  Apparently they've been hoping for some time to increase the rent, but had chosen not to do so during my tenancy because it was going so smoothly - apparently they "just about break even" with the mortgage, so couldn't be flexible, which is fair enough.

Gutted though really - it leaves me not really knowing what my next move is/should be.  Can't stay here alone; really don't want to take in a new housemate (I haven't enjoyed the last twelve months, having lived alone for most of the last six years); haven't seen (m)any interesting rents and that increases by rent costs significantly anyway.
Are you wedded to the area mate or can you broaden your search/ move area completely if you're WFH? It sounds a tough position to be in and I'm a bit surprised the landlord is so confident to get people in so quickly given the current climate, however it's obviously his prerogative to take that stance, as shit as it is.

I agree about having a housemate. When I first bought my place, I allowed a down-on-his-luck mate to stay with me for ridiculously cheap rent (probably ended up costing me having him) and things that didn't bother me as a mate as such (his hygiene, general tidiness, hours he kept) or I wouldn't have been aware of became big issues during him living here. He treated it as a doss house despite him being fortunate that I let him stay in the first place. An easy way to damage a friendship (we're still mates but not close any more). It's just easier and better living alone when you're single I find.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
November 8, 2020, 10:02:52 AM
Ive been keeping an eye on the market round my way. We wont be ready to buy for another 6-9 months in all likelihood, but it pays to be informed regarding areas and prices.

What Ive noticed a lot is houses going under offer and sold stc then being back on the market within a week or two, suggesting deals falling through. Pandemic related perhaps? Seems to be happening a hell of a lot.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
November 8, 2020, 10:29:51 AM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November  8, 2020, 10:02:52 AM
Ive been keeping an eye on the market round my way. We wont be ready to buy for another 6-9 months in all likelihood, but it pays to be informed regarding areas and prices.

What Ive noticed a lot is houses going under offer and sold stc then being back on the market within a week or two, suggesting deals falling through. Pandemic related perhaps? Seems to be happening a hell of a lot.

That's exactly what's happening here,'sold' signs are going up and coming back down within a fortnight.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
Yesterday at 12:43:37 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November  8, 2020, 10:02:52 AM
Ive been keeping an eye on the market round my way. We wont be ready to buy for another 6-9 months in all likelihood, but it pays to be informed regarding areas and prices.

What Ive noticed a lot is houses going under offer and sold stc then being back on the market within a week or two, suggesting deals falling through. Pandemic related perhaps? Seems to be happening a hell of a lot.
I haven't seen that in the areas I've been looking at.  What I have noticed though is that the asking price of many properties are being reduced after being listed for just a few weeks.  This suggests that either the asking price is too high to gain any interested buyers or that owners are desperate to sell because they cannot keep up with payments despite payment holidays being offered by mortgage lenders.

Our perfect house has gone unfortunately.  I still have a very faint hope that it will fall through though.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
Yesterday at 01:26:47 PM
Quote from: jackh on October 28, 2020, 10:13:17 AM
The landlords have passed on a message via the agents saying that unfortunately a rent reduction for a temporary period isn't possible (I was hoping for 25% for four months whilst I was on my own, therefore equivalent to one empty month).  Apparently they've been hoping for some time to increase the rent, but had chosen not to do so during my tenancy because it was going so smoothly - apparently they "just about break even" with the mortgage, so couldn't be flexible, which is fair enough.

Gutted though really - it leaves me not really knowing what my next move is/should be.  Can't stay here alone; really don't want to take in a new housemate (I haven't enjoyed the last twelve months, having lived alone for most of the last six years); haven't seen (m)any interesting rents and that increases by rent costs significantly anyway.

at least you now know. you asked a polite question and sounds like you got a polite answer.  I think anyone in the same boat shouldn't worry too much and just ask a similar question.

it does really suck though that the landlord is so short sighted. if you leave it will cost more than one month in lost rent, cost money to clean the place and probably another agent fee for a new tenant. what an idiot
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
Yesterday at 03:23:53 PM
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 01:26:47 PM
at least you now know. you asked a polite question and sounds like you got a polite answer.  I think anyone in the same boat shouldn't worry too much and just ask a similar question.

it does really suck though that the landlord is so short sighted. if you leave it will cost more than one month in lost rent, cost money to clean the place and probably another agent fee for a new tenant. what an idiot

Yeah, still not really sure what to do since then - been sitting on minds hands a bit since posting.

I'm tired of moving to be honest - I must have moved most years since I started university back in 2014 (this is my 9th place I think, for the second longest time at just over two and a half years) - and the thought of moving on somewhere else that'll 'do for a bit' feels a bit depressing. 
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
Yesterday at 09:19:50 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November  8, 2020, 10:02:52 AM
Ive been keeping an eye on the market round my way. We wont be ready to buy for another 6-9 months in all likelihood, but it pays to be informed regarding areas and prices.

What Ive noticed a lot is houses going under offer and sold stc then being back on the market within a week or two, suggesting deals falling through. Pandemic related perhaps? Seems to be happening a hell of a lot.

I read that a lot of mortgage approvals are going tits up due to covid related job losses causing sales to fall through. Would make sense sadly.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
Today at 08:32:48 AM
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 09:19:50 PM
I read that a lot of mortgage approvals are going tits up due to covid related job losses causing sales to fall through. Would make sense sadly.
I feared this would be the case sadly. I know a few couples looking to buy for the first time, who could have got any number of mortgages but with Covid hitting, even with them having secure  jobs, all of a sudden 10% deposit wasnt enough.

Still now the big lenders seem to want 15% - 20%. Its a hell of a lot of money, asking for someone to on have somewhere between probably £20k - £50k in savings. I suppose they need to be risk averse for the time being, but they wont be able to for too long, the property sales market will be too damaged  if 20% becomes the new norm.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
Today at 09:43:27 AM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:32:48 AM
I feared this would be the case sadly. I know a few couples looking to buy for the first time, who could have got any number of mortgages but with Covid hitting, even with them having secure  jobs, all of a sudden 10% deposit wasnt enough.

Still now the big lenders seem to want 15% - 20%. Its a hell of a lot of money, asking for someone to on have somewhere between probably £20k - £50k in savings. I suppose they need to be risk averse for the time being, but they wont be able to for too long, the property sales market will be too damaged  if 20% becomes the new norm.

The lenders are needing extra up front because they probably have a shit load of high LVR loans on their books that are on deferred repayments. If things don't improve and furlough comes to an end, these loans will default. If there's a run on defaults and the property market crashes they're left with a bunch of properties worth less than what they're owed.

Having said that. Rental values have dropped massively and there's very good value in moving and using the extra cash to build up the extra equity and see what happens to property values after all of this.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
Today at 09:45:44 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:43:27 AM
The lenders are needing extra up front because they probably have a shit load of high LVR loans on their books that are on deferred repayments. If things don't improve and furlough comes to an end, these loans will default. If there's a run on defaults and the property market crashes they're left with a bunch of properties worth less than what they're owed.

Having said that. Rental values have dropped massively and there's very good value in moving and using the extra cash to build up the extra equity and see what happens to property values after all of this.

I cannot see property values dropping too much. There is still a lot of money sloshing about to keep purchases ticking along, albeit not as buoyantly as before. I wouldn't make a house move if the strategy was to rely on rising house prices but at the same time I wouldn't put off a move on the fear of any house price falls.
Re: Property Thread - Owners, Renters, Landlords, Buy to Lets etc.
Today at 10:16:22 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:45:44 AM
I cannot see property values dropping too much. There is still a lot of money sloshing about to keep purchases ticking along, albeit not as buoyantly as before. I wouldn't make a house move if the strategy was to rely on rising house prices but at the same time I wouldn't put off a move on the fear of any house price falls.

If prices are static and you can save some extra coin by getting a cheaper rental deal then you're going to end up with a larger deposit.
