« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League  (Read 12445 times)

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
  • 19:06
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #360 on: Today at 12:21:01 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:18:40 AM
Has.

 :-* :-*



You are going to forensically examine my posts now, aren't you?  :D
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
  • YNWA
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #361 on: Today at 12:21:34 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:21:01 AM


You are going to forensically examine my posts now, aren't you?  :D

Would I be such a pedantic little twat and do such a thing....


 :-X :-X
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
  • 19:06
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:22:35 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:21:34 AM
Would I be such a pedantic little twat and do such a thing....


 :-X :-X
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
  • YNWA
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #363 on: Today at 12:26:47 AM »
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
  • 19:06
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #364 on: Today at 12:31:23 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:26:47 AM
Its spelt yes.

 :)

I think I've killed the thread, though.  :-[

My name is not Jordan Pickford, so I will apologise in person.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
  • YNWA
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #365 on: Today at 12:32:54 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:31:23 AM
I think I've killed the thread, though.  :-[

Dont worry, everyone ignore the above and discuss....


Quote from: matt_lfc on Yesterday at 09:45:37 PM
Another way to look at it is did Pickford concede the goal no, done his job, just happend to catch the player, a second either way and they dont colied or theres a goal or Pickford saves it, there both going for a ball thats there to be won.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #366 on: Today at 12:33:17 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:31:23 AM
:)

I think I've killed the thread, though.  :-[
I think its killed off the same way this European Premier League thing is after Infantino today said it wasn't happening.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Reds4Wolves2

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #367 on: Today at 01:32:03 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:32:54 AM
Dont worry, everyone ignore the above and discuss....

That comment shows hes a fishing/a troll/an attention seeker, Craig. (Not Spion!)

Speaking of ignoring, Ive now added a 2nd person to my ignore list. Interestingly, it shows the people on your ignore lists status and I havent seen matt and Al signed in at the same time yet. Hmmm.

Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
  • YNWA
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #368 on: Today at 01:48:39 AM »
Quote from: Reds4Wolves2 on Today at 01:32:03 AM
That comment shows hes a fishing/a troll/an attention seeker, Craig. (Not Spion!)

Speaking of ignoring, Ive now added a 2nd person to my ignore list. Interestingly, it shows the people on your ignore lists status and I havent seen matt and Al signed in at the same time yet. Hmmm.

Honestly, in my time here and other places Ive come across plenty of WUMs and plenty of, well, idiots.

Genuinely think he falls into the latter after seeing him in multiple threads.

Hes def not Al. Ive debated with Al plenty enough over the years to know that  :D Plus to be fair to Al he 100% would not have said anything like that, hed have had our players back totally.
Logged

Online matt_lfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #369 on: Today at 01:58:35 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:48:39 AM
Honestly, in my time here and other places Ive come across plenty of WUMs and plenty of, well, idiots.

Genuinely think he falls into the latter after seeing him in multiple threads.

Hes def not Al. Ive debated with Al plenty enough over the years to know that  :D Plus to be fair to Al he 100% would not have said anything like that, hed have had our players back totally.

😂 just my opinion and hate it being used as an excuse to leave a league its took 30 years to win once.
Logged

Offline Reds4Wolves2

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #370 on: Today at 01:59:31 AM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:33:17 AM
I think its killed off the same way this European Premier League thing is after Infantino today said it wasn't happening.

I dont think its killed off, Infantino isnt going to say anything different until and unless the major players are all aboard, financing is lined up, the contracts are signed, and everyone involveds concerns have been addressed to their satisfaction.

He has to worry about keeping the national Federations who voted him into office behind him, and this early in the game being noncommittal wont stop the press hounding him on the topic, so he has to say something. Nothing he said means it cant or wont happen. He said hes not interested, then went on about the Club World Cup. Thats him promoting his pet project and deflecting the question. He wants Flamengo and Boca to be more like Liverpool and Bayern. He wants 50 clubs and 50 national teams who can become world champions. Nothing there says a European super league isnt a step towards his goals. Hes not saying he wants 50 European clubs who can become world champions. The super league would give him 18 clubs, and the other 32 will come from CONMEBOL and the other associations.

If, there are a lot if ifs here, the billions of debt financing is in place; the clubs involved have all signed off on joining- have gotten assurances from FIFA that pissing off UEFA isnt going to make them pariahs etc., or maybe UEFA even kills the Champions League and jumps on board with this if they get their pound of flesh for their national associations; the TV deals really do dwarf the current ones, even for the English clubs; and umpteen other things that have to happen all line up, at that point Mr. Not interested is not going to say No, I want to protect the smaller clubs in Europe! He might ask for his pound of flesh to sanction it along with UEFA, but it could still happen.

It might happen some day. If it happens soon it will have been precipitated by COVID and the revenue losses weve seen. It might not happen because the smaller clubs will fold and give the big clubs a bigger share of the pie to avert the big clubs leaving or because of any one of numerous other things that could kill it. But Infantinos statement today hasnt materially changed a thing, IMO.

I dont want it to happen. But I fear its inevitable, and that the financial losses from COVID will make club owners and executives whove been reluctant to become Public Enemy #1 to a large proportion of their home countries football supporting population by creating this league will now feel forced to make the leap.

I also think people are way overestimating the value of the Premier Leagues non-England appeal coming from it being a competitive league where the little guys can upset the big clubs. The viewing figures, some of which have been posted in the thread, show that the appeal to the global audience is the big clubs playing, and not the fact that the big club might lose to a small club.

I think the Premier League caught on globally for a number of reasons, and Its a Big Six and even a Leicester City can win it, Id rather watch this than Bayern or Real/Barca, or Juve because of the uncertainty the PL provides! is way way down the list of reasons why its the dominant league for TV deals.

Edited to correct typos and hopefully avoid Spion and Craigs opprobrium.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:10:13 AM by Reds4Wolves2 »
Logged

Online matt_lfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #371 on: Today at 02:10:13 AM »
As a poster further up has said, ive always liked the idea of Celtic and Rangers joining the Premiership, we have 3 Welsh sides so why not. Would give them abit more competition instead of there dominance and 9 in a row must get boring as fans.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
  • YNWA
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #372 on: Today at 02:17:17 AM »
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 02:10:13 AM
As a poster further up has said, ive always liked the idea of Celtic and Rangers joining the Premiership, we have 3 Welsh sides so why not. Would give them abit more competition instead of there dominance and 9 in a row must get boring as fans.

*their
Logged

Offline Reds4Wolves2

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #373 on: Today at 02:18:28 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:48:39 AM
Ive debated with Al plenty enough over the years to know that  :D

*makes note in my RAWK posters Excel sheet*

Craig = masochist
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
  • YNWA
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #374 on: Today at 02:18:35 AM »
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 01:58:35 AM
😂 just my opinion and hate it being used as an excuse to leave a league its took 30 years to win once.

Im sorry, but your defence of Pickford is not really an alternative argument to anything any actual Liverpool fan would come out with.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
  • YNWA
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #375 on: Today at 02:19:06 AM »
Quote from: Reds4Wolves2 on Today at 02:18:28 AM
*makes note in my RAWK posters Excel sheet*

Craig = masochist

50,000+ posts confirms this  :D
Logged

Online matt_lfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #376 on: Today at 02:19:32 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:17:17 AM
*their

Spell checkers here again 😂
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
  • YNWA
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #377 on: Today at 02:20:31 AM »
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 02:19:32 AM
Spell checkers here again 😂

Its grammar rather then spelling, mate.

Also, checkers.
Logged

Online matt_lfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #378 on: Today at 02:21:03 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:20:31 AM
Its grammar rather then spelling, mate.

😂 it amuses me anyway.
Logged

Offline Reds4Wolves2

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #379 on: Today at 02:27:40 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:20:31 AM
Its grammar rather then spelling, mate.

Also, checkers.

Keep it up, Craig, you never know when being the Grammar police will come in handy. After wife v1.0 and I split up, when I was having my midlife crisis dating attractive coeds less than half my age, I asked one of them, What was it that attracted you to me, given our age difference- well, aside from the red Italian sports car etc.? She replied, I liked that you used complete sentences and proper grammar in texts and all of our communication. Guys my age seem to largely be illiterate, even the ones at uni with me. The fact that youd correct my grammar and usage didnt annoy me, I liked it! In fact I think Ive learned at least one new word every day Ive known you!  ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:34:56 AM by Reds4Wolves2 »
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
  • 19:06
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #380 on: Today at 02:35:42 AM »
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 02:10:13 AM
As a poster further up has said, ive always liked the idea of Celtic and Rangers joining the Premiership, we have 3 Welsh sides so why not. Would give them abit more competition instead of there dominance and 9 in a row must get boring as fans.
But why would anyone that's against Liverpool and the other big clubs jumping ship to be part of a European 'Super League' be in favour of Celtic and Rangers jumping ship from their own league? Wouldn't that be a hypocritical stance to take? Genuine question, and not meant as a dig towards you personally.

Personally, I wouldn't want them or their sectarianism in this league, but that's another topic. Also, if they were to up sticks and come to the English leagues, they should start at the bottom and work their way up to the top tier. I mean what gives them the right to leapfrog four leagues?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:42:10 AM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,137
  • YNWA
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #381 on: Today at 02:36:29 AM »
Quote from: Reds4Wolves2 on Today at 02:27:40 AM
Keep it up, Craig, you never know when being the Grammar police will come in handy. After wife v1.0 and I split up, when I was having my midlife crisis dating and attractive coeds less than half my age, I asked one of them, What was it that attracted you to me, given our age difference- well, aside from the red Italian sports car etc.? She replied, I liked that you used complete sentences and proper grammar in texts and all of our communication. Guys my age seem to largely be illiterate, even the ones at uni with me. The fact that youd correct my grammar and usage didnt annoy me, I liked it! In fact I think Ive learned at least one new word every day Ive known you!  ;)

Coincidentally, I go out with a girl 8 years my younger who teaches English and starts a PhD at the Shakespeare Institute in Jan.

So it worked for me.
Logged

Online matt_lfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #382 on: Today at 02:45:42 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:35:42 AM
But why would anyone that's against Liverpool and the other big clubs jumping ship to be part of a European 'Super League' be in favour of Celtic and Rangers jumping ship from their own league? Wouldn't that be a hypocritical stance to take?

Personally, I wouldn't want them or their sectarianism in this league, but that's another topic. Also, if they were to up sticks and come to the English leagues, they should start at the bottom and work their way up to the top tier. I mean what gives them the right to leapfrog four leagues?


More as we have 3 Welsh sides in our leagues so its not out the norm, what gives them the right to be in our leagues.

They set the presidence when they kept MK Dons as a league club when changing and moving a club to Milton Keynes from Wimbledon so they've done it once.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 