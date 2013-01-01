I think its killed off the same way this European Premier League thing is after Infantino today said it wasn't happening.



I dont think its killed off, Infantino isnt going to say anything different until and unless the major players are all aboard, financing is lined up, the contracts are signed, and everyone involveds concerns have been addressed to their satisfaction.He has to worry about keeping the national Federations who voted him into office behind him, and this early in the game being noncommittal wont stop the press hounding him on the topic, so he has to say something. Nothing he said means it cant or wont happen. He said hes not interested, then went on about the Club World Cup. Thats him promoting his pet project and deflecting the question. He wants Flamengo and Boca to be more like Liverpool and Bayern. He wants 50 clubs and 50 national teams who can become world champions. Nothing there says a European super league isnt a step towards his goals. Hes not saying he wants 50 European clubs who can become world champions. The super league would give him 18 clubs, and the other 32 will come from CONMEBOL and the other associations.If, there are a lot if ifs here, the billions of debt financing is in place; the clubs involved have all signed off on joining- have gotten assurances from FIFA that pissing off UEFA isnt going to make them pariahs etc., or maybe UEFA even kills the Champions League and jumps on board with this if they get their pound of flesh for their national associations; the TV deals really do dwarf the current ones, even for the English clubs; and umpteen other things that have to happen all line up, at that point Mr. Not interested is not going to say No, I want to protect the smaller clubs in Europe! He might ask for his pound of flesh to sanction it along with UEFA, but it could still happen.It might happen some day. If it happens soon it will have been precipitated by COVID and the revenue losses weve seen. It might not happen because the smaller clubs will fold and give the big clubs a bigger share of the pie to avert the big clubs leaving or because of any one of numerous other things that could kill it. But Infantinos statement today hasnt materially changed a thing, IMO.I dont want it to happen. But I fear its inevitable, and that the financial losses from COVID will make club owners and executives whove been reluctant to become Public Enemy #1 to a large proportion of their home countries football supporting population by creating this league will now feel forced to make the leap.I also think people are way overestimating the value of the Premier Leagues non-England appeal coming from it being a competitive league where the little guys can upset the big clubs. The viewing figures, some of which have been posted in the thread, show that the appeal to the global audience is the big clubs playing, and not the fact that the big club might lose to a small club.I think the Premier League caught on globally for a number of reasons, and Its a Big Six and even a Leicester City can win it, Id rather watch this than Bayern or Real/Barca, or Juve because of the uncertainty the PL provides! is way way down the list of reasons why its the dominant league for TV deals.Edited to correct typos and hopefully avoid Spion and Craigs opprobrium.