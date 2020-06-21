The issue, for me, is lack of competitiveness in the current league structure all over Europe. Almost every league that I know of is getting dominated by a monopoly or a duopoly, and the main reason that the Premier League is so competitive is because of artificial financing. Free, unregulated markets err towards monopoly, and I fear that the end of the road for every league structure is a Bayernesque dominance. So the status quo doesn't work, it's tedious and predictable.



So when I look for alternatives, I envy especially the American leagues because in the NHL, for example, they have 31 teams all with a very reasonable chance to win the championship. How amazing is that? Even the most competitive league of the big five can only boast with six in the long term, but usually only two or three in any given season.



So, as we all know, what they have is a wage cap that every team can meet. This evens the playing field, and makes it hugely competitive. However, you can't do that in the current European setup because if you set a wage cap that every team can meet, then the league as a whole will fall behind. To successfully implement it, you have to be completely dominant. And such a dominant league will likely have to be a European Premier League of some sort.



If we can have one league dominant enough (and with no fucking playoff) to impose a wage cap, then I'm for it, even if slightly reluctantly. I believe you could impose some sort of league pyramid to make it possible for the winners of the national leagues to join it, which in turn would remove the monopoly problem you have in so, so many leagues. I'm sick and tired of the same teams winning over and over again, and it will only get worse so long that the free market rules football.



On a side note, though, this is only my second favorite option, really. I would prefer transfers being banned completely. Clubs should work as regional teams and nothing more. But alas, I find no allies in that opinion.