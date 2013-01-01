« previous next »
Topic: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:15:00 PM
Thanks but its a no from me. Greedy fucks
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #41 on: Today at 03:15:16 PM
There seem to be conflicting views on what this actually means. This would replace the Champions League or the Premier League for the involved teams?
Sure no one likes the UEFA, FIFA, or the FA and Premier League but overall I don't have a problem with Champions League as an event. Sure it can always be improved. What we've seen over the weekend is another blow to the PL and the refs and governing body that represents it.

Not sure if this supposed league is an alternative to the PL? Or the CL?

At a first look, it's a no from me :)
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:15:20 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:28:02 PM
If only 5 English clubs get into it, which would be the funniest of the 6 to miss out?

For some reason, I think Daniel Levy would do a George Costanza and going back to the premier league saying 'You know I was joking about Spurs joining the super league, right?  Aren't I always joking about that, Steve Parrish? Anyway, what are the fixtures like now?'
My reaction was rather that it's unrealistic to have 5 English clubs, almost half of the total founding members. 
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:15:53 PM
It replaces the Champions League.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:16:36 PM
so a european premier league hmm...

all the cry babies that think the people in the Prem have got it in for us - just wait until we're unfairly treated by this league with dodgy reffing dodgy offside decisions and injuries to our players and hey ho here we go again

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #45 on: Today at 03:17:38 PM
It fucking stinks
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #46 on: Today at 03:18:07 PM
Quote from: plura on Today at 03:15:16 PM
There seem to be conflicting views on what this actually means. This would replace the Champions League or the Premier League for the involved teams?
Sure no one likes the UEFA, FIFA, or the FA and Premier League but overall I don't have a problem with Champions League as an event. Sure it can always be improved. What we've seen over the weekend is another blow to the PL and the refs and governing body that represents it.

Not sure if this supposed league is an alternative to the PL? Or the CL?

At a first look, it's a no from me :)

Given the volume of games, youd assume it would initially take precedence over the PL, then likely completely phase out the PL - which would die like a wet fart given it would be treated like the league cup in comparison, with TV rights and such things falling through the floor.
