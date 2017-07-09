Of course, however its only going to get more and more unaffordable anyway in the current set up and more and more people will be priced out regardless, I was priced out years ago for regular attendance.
Atleast with this the club might make so much money that the income from tickets is deemed so neglible in comparison that the prices are lowered or price caps are introduced as part of a new setup. LOL unlikely I know but there is a chance, at the moment there is no chance ticket prices are lowered and they will only continue to rise.
And the solution to that is just to continue down the path of unaffordability and further distancing of the club from the community that made it?
I agree it is shite the way it is. It needs to change. The amount of TV money in the Prem already we could absolutely afford to cut ticket prices. The proof of that is that we are not selling any
tickets at the moment and yet the club is still in a position to invest. What more proof do we need? And yet jumping into a super-league is suddenly going to persuade the money men to cut ticket prices?
Rather then jumping on board with this billionaires idea of our game, why are we as a fan base not pushing for the opposite? More fairly distributed proceeds? Government intervention if needs be? Removing the game from the control of elite clubs and into a more 'non-partisan' decision making body? Partial fan ownership? Cheaper tickets? etc.
Regardless of how achievable that looks at this time, that is surely where we should be putting our focus and support? Otherwise how else do you ever hope to put things moving in that direction?
Think of the tourism income for this city from foreign fans staying over? The business to Liverpool airport? I am worried that students wont physically travel to university post Covid and degrees will move online. Remote working will lead to deurbinisation and the death of our city centre. You wouldnt know it from chippy you know whats but Liverpool is a big part of our economy and I want to see it grow as between Covid and Brexit we are heading for seriously bad times.
And how is this the solution? This is a solution aimed primarily at TV revenue - because that is where the money is. Stadium revenue will barely be a consideration. Do we really think that post-Covid people are going to be racing from around the world to come to Liverpool, when it is clear that international travel is going the opposite way?
And if we were to go down this route, it wouldn't surprise me to start seeing 'home' games played abroad. Liverpool in name only. And even more depressing there would probably be significant portions of our fan base arguing it is a great idea, or at least 'inevitable'. Got to get with the times don't we?