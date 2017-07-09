And the solution to that is just to continue down the path of unaffordability and further distancing of the club from the community that made it?



I agree it is shite the way it is. It needs to change. The amount of TV money in the Prem already we could absolutely afford to cut ticket prices. The proof of that is that we are not selling any tickets at the moment and yet the club is still in a position to invest. What more proof do we need? And yet jumping into a super-league is suddenly going to persuade the money men to cut ticket prices?



Rather then jumping on board with this billionaires idea of our game, why are we as a fan base not pushing for the opposite? More fairly distributed proceeds? Government intervention if needs be? Removing the game from the control of elite clubs and into a more 'non-partisan' decision making body? Partial fan ownership? Cheaper tickets? etc.



Regardless of how achievable that looks at this time, that is surely where we should be putting our focus and support? Otherwise how else do you ever hope to put things moving in that direction?





And how is this the solution? This is a solution aimed primarily at TV revenue - because that is where the money is. Stadium revenue will barely be a consideration. Do we really think that post-Covid people are going to be racing from around the world to come to Liverpool, when it is clear that international travel is going the opposite way?



And if we were to go down this route, it wouldn't surprise me to start seeing 'home' games played abroad. Liverpool in name only. And even more depressing there would probably be significant portions of our fan base arguing it is a great idea, or at least 'inevitable'. Got to get with the times don't we?



I understand what you are saying we are however already in a billionaire idea one that has an undeniable status quo, there is a lot of money in the game as it stands and that has been trending upwards for years and years along with ticket prices. There has been ample opportunity down the years for a cap on prices or a reduction in prices to be introduced from either a club or league level or even a government level. This hasn't happened during periods of time in the past 3 years when there has been the most amount of money in the game ever and now with massive gaps to plug in clubs finances and cash flow due to covid its even less likely than ever that ticket prices will be reduced or capped in the future in the current setup with the current status quo.At the moment there is no chance of ticket prices ever being reduced or capped, so how do you change the status quo? One way is a completely new setup, one that provides our club with so much money that looking into the cost of tickets is actually taken into consideration, it's very unlikely but there's a chance, more of a chance than in the current setup. In addition as one of the major advocates it seems in a new setup the club and other clubs may have the desire but also the ability upon formation of a new setup to from the outset define rules for ticket price costing and caps, again its unlikely but atleast there is a chance.At the moment in the current setup it's impossible to implement change as no club nevermind 14 clubs are going to vote for reform on ticket prices when they are all bleeding money and have gaps to plug money wise there's no chance of change there. The government are bleeding money they won't be drafting legislation to lower or cap ticket prices, the lower ticket prices, the less money club makes the less money government makes from tax. There's no driver for change and no ability to force or implement it in a well established, well defined structure and status quo. From the onset of something new however its easier and there's a chance.Unfortunately the owners position on any kind of fan ownership even partial is well established so there's absolutely no chance with that under the current owners.International travel will be back by summer 2022 I don't think anyone is advocating home games abroad however.All very interesting to think about and discuss.