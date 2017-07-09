« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League  (Read 3896 times)

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:42:40 AM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:15:41 AM
Who gives a fuck about all that though? Stay off twitter and you avoid the majority of that.

The magic has gone because there are no fans and we have not been able to properly celebrate our title triumph in the face of all that internet-cess pool shite. That will not last forever.

It is zero reason to be supporting this. We'll be putting on home game exhibition matches in Qatar before you know it.

I am not claiming the league is great as it is now. It clearly needs massive structural change. But I don't see how going down the rabbit hole of further stratification of football into the haves and have nots is going to do anything to bring back the magic of the game. Quite the opposite in my eyes.

I don't do social media, so missed all the twattishness.

I feel out of love with footy in this country a long time ago, the hype of a league with poor teams, teams qualifying for Europe and then not trying, the destruction of the FA Cup, away fans from shitholes standing in the Anny giving it the sign on, feed the scousers, all the same small time songs.  I still didn't want a Euro League, then all the null and void shit started from clubs and I just thought fuck off.

Love LFC, hate the game
Logged

Online redtel

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,981
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:58:30 AM »
When the PBP was announced it didnt seem to have a chance of winning as it needed 14 clubs to pass it.
Now I can see why. Suddenly it seems the lesser of two evils and the 14 clubs who stood to lose have asked for more talks on it!

Im hoping the the big 6 led by Us and Manu prefer a reformed PL to the uncertainties of a Euro Super League.
They would increase their turnover and introduce a form of FFP for the clubs participating and hopefully reform so many of footballs broken parts.

Just how they bring the FA into the 21st century I dont know but it has to happen if the game is to prosper and improve. Its not been doing that and future proposals for more international fixtures and summer tournaments means something has to give with the fixture calendar.

I think the power grab proposal where just a few clubs have total control may be something they can give up if it means the Big Picture change happens. In other words its a bargaining tool?

« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:55 AM by redtel »
Logged

Offline Klopites

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:01:29 AM »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 10:32:17 AM

Not sure you got what I meant

I dont expect you to get super emotional against West Ham . Were not local or trophy challenging rivals but

Liverpool have a big global support and I grew up in Essex around shit loads of Liverpool fans who had family or friends who were West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Ipswich, Crystal Palace, Charlton , Norwich or QPR fans etc etc etc

Those games by default have an emotion attachment ( Your not all Scousers 😁) . Its not just the big 4/5 teams that everyone only cares about

Of course your champions league games will bring emotions as they can be great games leading to a potential trophy win . Its the tournament and Liverpool legacy within the European Cup/Champions League thats driving your emotions. Not the team Bayern Munich or PSG etc .

You play Everton your could be 5th they could be 16th in a league game there might not be as much officially riding on the game but 99% of Liverpool fans would be bang up for that game with a roller coaster of emotions
Purely down to the team your playing and history

My point being lets say you left the premier league playing approx 14-18 same clubs each year with no emotional connection ( plus no guarantee youd be top 4 club ) I think most would want to go back to the premier league

The premier league is shit in many aspects, I dont need convincing I support a team that only by a miracle could finish in the top 6 let alone higher. Hows that for a good product in reality thats ridiculous  . Thats no fun believe me but that emotional attachment since 1981 stupidly keeps me interested some how despite my interest in the peripheral bullshit within the game is dead

Be careful what you wish for though

We play the same 14-18 clubs every year already and have done for decades, hence why now the only emotions attached to games from my perspective beyond passion for my team and wanting to see us do well and win are as you rightly pointed out against Everton and of course United who more than likely we would still be playing anyway.

You're wrong it's the legacy, the competition and the club faced that drive the emotions on a European stage. If you think the club Bayern, Juve etc brings out no emotions you are wrong the clubs of those magnitude bring out admiration, respect, aniexty, tension, sometimes fear which when combined make the game automatically a different level of exciting and adrenaline fueled. Not being guaranteed top 4 would bring another layer of excitement and a different kind of challenge.

So considering all that I'd rather play the likes of Juve & Bayern twice a season which would for a decent amount of time have a lot of emotions, than continue to play for another 50 years West Ham and Crystal Palace twice a season which have no emotions attached beyond wanting us to win and who's football is just not great to watch. So even after years or a decade when the emotions of facing teams like Bayern is eroded away or faded atleast there's a level of football worth watching to watch.

My only negative point about it is potential unaffordable cost to fans.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:19:48 AM »
Quote from: Klopites on Today at 11:01:29 AM
My only negative point about it is potential unaffordable cost to fans.

Regardless of all the other points, that is surely a pretty huge negative? Not that it is affordable or accessible for many fans as it is
Logged

Offline Klopites

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:47:46 AM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:19:48 AM
Regardless of all the other points, that is surely a pretty huge negative? Not that it is affordable or accessible for many fans as it is

Of course, however its only going to get more and more unaffordable anyway in the current set up and more and more people will be priced out regardless, I was priced out years ago for regular attendance.

Atleast with this the club might make so much money that the income from tickets is deemed so neglible in comparison that the prices are lowered or price caps are introduced as part of a new setup. LOL unlikely I know but there is a chance, at the moment there is no chance ticket prices are lowered and they will only continue to rise.
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:47:55 AM »
Think of the tourism income for this city from foreign fans staying over? The business to Liverpool airport?  I am worried that students wont physically travel to university post Covid and degrees will move online. Remote working will lead to deurbinisation and the death of our city centre. You wouldnt know it from chippy you know whats but Liverpool is a big part of our economy and I want to see it grow as between Covid and Brexit we are heading for seriously bad times.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:28 AM by Redbonnie »
Logged

Offline oxenstierna

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:54:36 AM »
To those saying the magic has gone - you found no magic in the Barca comeback, winning the CL and the following parade? This place was giddy like never before
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:02:31 PM »
Mad how all the people complaining about having too many uncompetitive teams in the league think that the answer is to concentrate more money and power into an elite few rather than do a better job of sharing it out.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:08:35 PM »
Proper weird how some of ours keep on banging on about Gerrard on Naysmith as some sort of reason we can't talk about bad tackles in the derby. Says a lot about how good our conduct is though that our examples of bad is a tackle 18 years ago and a Kuyt one 13 years ago that didn't even connect. We could probably pick 10 horror tackles from Everton in the last 5 years alone.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:18:01 PM »
Quote from: Klopites on Today at 11:47:46 AM
Of course, however its only going to get more and more unaffordable anyway in the current set up and more and more people will be priced out regardless, I was priced out years ago for regular attendance.

Atleast with this the club might make so much money that the income from tickets is deemed so neglible in comparison that the prices are lowered or price caps are introduced as part of a new setup. LOL unlikely I know but there is a chance, at the moment there is no chance ticket prices are lowered and they will only continue to rise.

And the solution to that is just to continue down the path of unaffordability and further distancing of the club from the community that made it?

I agree it is shite the way it is. It needs to change. The amount of TV money in the Prem already we could absolutely afford to cut ticket prices. The proof of that is that we are not selling any tickets at the moment and yet the club is still in a position to invest. What more proof do we need? And yet jumping into a super-league is suddenly going to persuade the money men to cut ticket prices?

Rather then jumping on board with this billionaires idea of our game, why are we as a fan base not pushing for the opposite? More fairly distributed proceeds? Government intervention if needs be? Removing the game from the control of elite clubs and into a more 'non-partisan' decision making body? Partial fan ownership? Cheaper tickets? etc.

Regardless of how achievable that looks at this time, that is surely where we should be putting our focus and support? Otherwise how else do you ever hope to put things moving in that direction?


Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 11:47:55 AM
Think of the tourism income for this city from foreign fans staying over? The business to Liverpool airport?  I am worried that students wont physically travel to university post Covid and degrees will move online. Remote working will lead to deurbinisation and the death of our city centre. You wouldnt know it from chippy you know whats but Liverpool is a big part of our economy and I want to see it grow as between Covid and Brexit we are heading for seriously bad times.

And how is this the solution? This is a solution aimed primarily at TV revenue - because that is where the money is. Stadium revenue will barely be a consideration. Do we really think that post-Covid people are going to be racing from around the world to come to Liverpool, when it is clear that international travel is going the opposite way?

And if we were to go down this route, it wouldn't surprise me to start seeing 'home' games played abroad. Liverpool in name only. And even more depressing there would probably be significant portions of our fan base arguing it is a great idea, or at least 'inevitable'. Got to get with the times don't we?


« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:08 PM by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:24:18 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:08:35 PM
Proper weird how some of ours keep on banging on about Gerrard on Naysmith as some sort of reason we can't talk about bad tackles in the derby. Says a lot about how good our conduct is though that our examples of bad is a tackle 18 years ago and a Kuyt one 13 years ago that didn't even connect. We could probably pick 10 horror tackles from Everton in the last 5 years alone.

Well if you take the derby out of it then I doubt Dries Mertens or that kid at Tottenham are talking about how good our conduct is.  That's just off the top of my head in the last year or so.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:26:53 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:24:18 PM
Well if you take the derby out of it then I doubt Dries Mertens or that kid at Tottenham are talking about how good our conduct is.  That's just off the top of my head in the last year or so.

Getting a bit desperate with these examples aren't you?  ;D Which again says a lot about how well behaved we are.

Logged

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,511
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:45:28 PM »
Quote from: Klopites on Today at 11:01:29 AM
We play the same 14-18 clubs every year already and have done for decades, hence why now the only emotions attached to games from my perspective beyond passion for my team and wanting to see us do well and win are as you rightly pointed out against Everton and of course United who more than likely we would still be playing anyway.

You're wrong it's the legacy, the competition and the club faced that drive the emotions on a European stage. If you think the club Bayern, Juve etc brings out no emotions you are wrong the clubs of those magnitude bring out admiration, respect, aniexty, tension, sometimes fear which when combined make the game automatically a different level of exciting and adrenaline fueled. Not being guaranteed top 4 would bring another layer of excitement and a different kind of challenge.

So considering all that I'd rather play the likes of Juve & Bayern twice a season which would for a decent amount of time have a lot of emotions, than continue to play for another 50 years West Ham and Crystal Palace twice a season which have no emotions attached beyond wanting us to win and who's football is just not great to watch. So even after years or a decade when the emotions of facing teams like Bayern is eroded away or faded atleast there's a level of football worth watching to watch.

My only negative point about it is potential unaffordable cost to fans.


You could have saved yourself a lot of typing and just said  As long as the top 18 clubs in Europe are ok fuck the rest they dont matter  


We wont agree we come from polar opposites in football worlds . An example in my world the champions league is irrelevant Im not interested I dont ever watch it . West Ham never been in it and probably never likely . To a Liverpool fan its almost defines your club as European royalty so my thinking is Alien to yours

👍
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 PM
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #93 on: Today at 12:52:22 PM »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 12:45:28 PM

You could have saved yourself a lot of typing and just said  As long as the top 18 clubs in Europe are ok fuck the rest they dont matter  


We wont agree we come from polar opposites in football worlds . An example in my world the champions league is irrelevant Im not interested I dont ever watch it . West Ham never been in it and probably never likely . To a Liverpool fan its almost defines your club as European royalty so my thinking is Alien to yours

👍


I'd say your biggest worry right now is the shower that own your club.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:01:23 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:26:53 PM
Getting a bit desperate with these examples aren't you?  ;D Which again says a lot about how well behaved we are.



Not sure how that's desperate mate.  You seem to have some idea that we have always played the game according to some kind of corinthian ideals, and that is absolute bullshit.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:04:13 PM »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 09:10:52 AM
I saw some of the clubs being mentioned on Sky Sports news last night and they have no right even entering the conversation. Fucking Spurs and Man City, behave yourselves.
Only English sides that are big enough is us and United.

The lack of European pedigree is just one of the reasons that will make it difficult for the likes of Man City or Tottenham to be serious candidates for the Super League. When this type of league is established, the local market is always taken into consideration, and the league is always trying to avoid too many clubs from the same metropolitan area. In the case of UK, the 3 obvious candidates would be LFC, Man Utd and Arsenal. Chelsea might get in as the 2nd club from London, since it is a huge metropolitan area, but I think that Celtic would also be serious candidates.

Once the ESL is established with 16-18 clubs, we will very likely see the football capital moving to clubs/cities that will be next in line for the future expansion of the league. Clubs in cities like Moscow, Istanbul, Berlin, Rome, Brussels, Vienna or Stockholm will get new owners, and some of them already got new owners or are in the process. This is the harsh reality of sports business ...
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:07:57 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:04:13 PM
The lack of European pedigree is just one of the reasons that will make it difficult for the likes of Man City or Tottenham to be serious candidates for the Super League. When this type of league is established, the local market is always taken into consideration, and the league is always trying to avoid too many clubs from the same metropolitan area. In the case of UK, the 3 obvious candidates would be LFC, Man Utd and Arsenal. Chelsea might get in as the 2nd club from London, since it is a huge metropolitan area, but I think that Celtic would also be serious candidates.

Once the ESL is established with 16-18 clubs, we will very likely see the football capital moving to clubs/cities that will be next in line for the future expansion of the league. Clubs in cities like Moscow, Istanbul, Berlin, Rome, Brussels, Vienna or Stockholm will get new owners, and some of them already got new owners or are in the process. This is the harsh reality of sports business ...

The harsh reality of this particular form of "sports business" that we are currently engaged in. It is not a foregone conclusion that we have to go down this route. The reality is what we make of it. Which is why its so depressing to see so many fans throwing their support behind this as if it is a foregone conclusion or the only way.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:10:38 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:07:57 PM
The harsh reality of this particular form of "sports business" that we are currently engaged in. It is not a foregone conclusion that we have to go down this route. The reality is what we make of it. Which is why its so depressing to see so many fans throwing their support behind this as if it is a foregone conclusion or the only way.

Well, the European Super League will happen, for the same reason the Premier League happened in 1992. Of course, we can always decide to stay out of it ...
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:12:55 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:01:23 PM
Not sure how that's desperate mate.  You seem to have some idea that we have always played the game according to some kind of corinthian ideals, and that is absolute bullshit.

Robbo going in for a 50/50 after a shit touch as an example is desperate. And not really, just laughing at the absolute bollocks you've been spouting about how we can't moan about derby decisions as Gerrard did something in a derby 2 decades ago.
Logged

Offline BJ

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:27:45 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:55:44 PM
I mean youve simply just made that up without anything backing it up.

We played 57 games last season, 53 season before, 56 season before.... 63 in 15/16.

Dont see any reason, with added income, that we couldnt have a bigger squad and play 34 league games and 30 European games then play younger players in any domestic cups.
Isnt the proposal for the European Super League to be played in a round robin format? With 18 teams that would mean 17 games not 30, plus the games from top four teams play off to decide league winner.

As already mentioned this super league idea surfaces every year.  My view, it wont happen.  The game is already being taken away from the fans this accelerates that into warp speed.  Ive been following Liverpool for over 50 years you move with the times because you have to or you get left behind. This feels like a step too for. 
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:36:16 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:12:55 PM
Robbo going in for a 50/50 after a shit touch as an example is desperate. And not really, just laughing at the absolute bollocks you've been spouting about how we can't moan about derby decisions as Gerrard did something in a derby 2 decades ago.

OK mate.  We're the goodies and everyone else are the baddies.

Can't wait till the Super League comes and our little darlings never have to worry about the bullys down the road again.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,222
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:36:24 PM »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,979
  • 19:06
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:47:25 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 11:54:36 AM
To those saying the magic has gone - you found no magic in the Barca comeback, winning the CL and the following parade? This place was giddy like never before
You are confusing the magic of LFC/Klopp with the magic of the game itself.

The magic of the game itself died a long time ago for me. The game and many who follow it are rancid. I'm only in it for LFC and Klopp now, because they are the only things in the game worth sticking around for. Whereas I used to care about the game itself and the well-being of the 'football pyramid' these days I only care about LFC and Klopp.

The game is screwed. Those running it can't even get the basics right and they couldn't give a shit about improving on their monumental incompetence and laziness. It's a multi-billion pound dysfunctional product now. Although we are lucky that our club have provided us some real magic, but that magic is a diamond in a cesspit of rancid, stinking shite. The fact that Klopp and our club can pull off such magic whilst operating in this cesspit is remarkable.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline oxenstierna

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:00:37 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:47:25 PM
You are confusing the magic of LFC/Klopp with the magic of the game itself.

The magic of the game itself died a long time ago for me. The game and many who follow it are rancid. I'm only in it for LFC and Klopp now, because they are the only things in the game worth sticking around for. Whereas I used to care about the game itself and the well-being of the 'football pyramid' these days I only care about LFC and Klopp.

The game is screwed. Those running it can't even get the basics right and they couldn't give a shit about improving on their monumental incompetence and laziness. It's a multi-billion pound dysfunctional product now. Although we are lucky that our club have provided us some real magic, but that magic is a diamond in a cesspit of rancid, stinking shite. The fact that Klopp and our club can pull off such magic whilst operating in this cesspit is remarkable.
Im not confused, I still find enjoyment in professional football, both LFC and non-LFC, even though its hard with empty stands. I can agree with you that the game is going in the wrong direction with big money, pricing out fans and certain aspects of VAR, but I dont see the Glazers, Infantino, Perez and FSG fixing it
Logged

Offline Klopites

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:04:19 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:18:01 PM
And the solution to that is just to continue down the path of unaffordability and further distancing of the club from the community that made it?

I agree it is shite the way it is. It needs to change. The amount of TV money in the Prem already we could absolutely afford to cut ticket prices. The proof of that is that we are not selling any tickets at the moment and yet the club is still in a position to invest. What more proof do we need? And yet jumping into a super-league is suddenly going to persuade the money men to cut ticket prices?

Rather then jumping on board with this billionaires idea of our game, why are we as a fan base not pushing for the opposite? More fairly distributed proceeds? Government intervention if needs be? Removing the game from the control of elite clubs and into a more 'non-partisan' decision making body? Partial fan ownership? Cheaper tickets? etc.

Regardless of how achievable that looks at this time, that is surely where we should be putting our focus and support? Otherwise how else do you ever hope to put things moving in that direction?


And how is this the solution? This is a solution aimed primarily at TV revenue - because that is where the money is. Stadium revenue will barely be a consideration. Do we really think that post-Covid people are going to be racing from around the world to come to Liverpool, when it is clear that international travel is going the opposite way?

And if we were to go down this route, it wouldn't surprise me to start seeing 'home' games played abroad. Liverpool in name only. And even more depressing there would probably be significant portions of our fan base arguing it is a great idea, or at least 'inevitable'. Got to get with the times don't we?

I understand what you are saying we are however already in a billionaire idea one that has an undeniable status quo, there is a lot of money in the game as it stands and that has been trending upwards for years and years along with ticket prices. There has been ample opportunity down the years for a cap on prices or a reduction in prices to be introduced from either a club or league level or even a government level. This hasn't happened during periods of time in the past 3 years when there has been the most amount of money in the game ever and now with massive gaps to plug in clubs finances and cash flow due to covid its even less likely than ever that ticket prices will be reduced or capped in the future in the current setup with the current status quo.

At the moment there is no chance of ticket prices ever being reduced or capped, so how do you change the status quo? One way is a completely new setup, one that provides our club with so much money that looking into the cost of tickets is actually taken into consideration, it's very unlikely but there's a chance, more of a chance than in the current setup. In addition as one of the major advocates it seems in a new setup the club and other clubs may have the desire but also the ability upon formation of a new setup to from the outset define rules for ticket price costing and caps, again its unlikely but atleast there is a chance.

At the moment in the current setup it's impossible to implement change as no club nevermind 14 clubs are going to vote for reform on ticket prices when they are all bleeding money and have gaps to plug money wise there's no chance of change there. The government are bleeding money they won't be drafting legislation to lower or cap ticket prices, the lower ticket prices, the less money club makes the less money government makes from tax. There's no driver for change and no ability to force or implement it in a well established, well defined structure and status quo. From the onset of something new however its easier and there's a chance.

Unfortunately the owners position on any kind of fan ownership even partial is well established so there's absolutely no chance with that under the current owners.

International travel will be back by summer 2022 I don't think anyone is advocating home games abroad however.

All very interesting to think about and discuss.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,246
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:14:56 PM »
Just for the fume it would generate in this country and its media, lets do it.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #106 on: Today at 02:20:42 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 02:00:37 PM
Im not confused, I still find enjoyment in professional football, both LFC and non-LFC, even though its hard with empty stands. I can agree with you that the game is going in the wrong direction with big money, pricing out fans and certain aspects of VAR, but I dont see the Glazers, Infantino, Perez and FSG fixing it

The thing with these super leagues is that owners don't need to fix things. They will hire someone competent like Pete Rozelle or David Stern to run the league on daily basis, and the owners will get their return with the heavilly increased value of their clubs ...
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #107 on: Today at 02:31:05 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:14:56 PM
Just for the fume it would generate in this country and its media, lets do it.

What about the fume it would cause to the large number of our own supporters who hate the idea and who it would alienate.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:34:56 PM »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:31:05 PM
What about the fume it would cause to the large number of our own supporters who hate the idea and who it would alienate.

Fuck em! Who needs em! Bunch of luddites.

If it was up to me we would fuck Liverpool Football Club straight out of the City of Liverpool to somewhere more profitable first chance we get.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:41:23 PM »
Quote from: Klopites on Today at 02:04:19 PM
I understand what you are saying we are however already in a billionaire idea one that has an undeniable status quo, there is a lot of money in the game as it stands and that has been trending upwards for years and years along with ticket prices. There has been ample opportunity down the years for a cap on prices or a reduction in prices to be introduced from either a club or league level or even a government level. This hasn't happened during periods of time in the past 3 years when there has been the most amount of money in the game ever and now with massive gaps to plug in clubs finances and cash flow due to covid its even less likely than ever that ticket prices will be reduced or capped in the future in the current setup with the current status quo.

I agree. I think the only realistic way it would happen would be some kind of government intervention. Not a chance in hell with a Tory government though.

Quote
At the moment there is no chance of ticket prices ever being reduced or capped, so how do you change the status quo? One way is a completely new setup, one that provides our club with so much money that looking into the cost of tickets is actually taken into consideration, it's very unlikely but there's a chance, more of a chance than in the current setup. In addition as one of the major advocates it seems in a new setup the club and other clubs may have the desire but also the ability upon formation of a new setup to from the outset define rules for ticket price costing and caps, again its unlikely but atleast there is a chance.

We are currently in such a set up. If it isn't happening now it is unlikely to happen with even more money pouring into the league. Billionaire owners are billionaires because they are interested in profits. Again, without government intervention labelling football clubs as legal community assets (or something of that nature) with legislation to match, I don't think it is likely to happen.

Which is why we should be pushing for such a thing.


Quote
At the moment in the current setup it's impossible to implement change as no club nevermind 14 clubs are going to vote for reform on ticket prices when they are all bleeding money and have gaps to plug money wise there's no chance of change there. The government are bleeding money they won't be drafting legislation to lower or cap ticket prices, the lower ticket prices, the less money club makes the less money government makes from tax. There's no driver for change and no ability to force or implement it in a well established, well defined structure and status quo. From the onset of something new however its easier and there's a chance.

True again. Probably too late really. But if it was up to me no clubs (or rather their owners) should be making sporting or structural decisions. That should go to an independent body. What that would consist of or how that would be formed is a different matter.


Quote
Unfortunately the owners position on any kind of fan ownership even partial is well established so there's absolutely no chance with that under the current owners.

Again true. It would have to happen after the current owners leave (which they will eventually whether we like it or not). What replaces them is the key question. Again I think ir would require some kind of government legislation if we are to prevent the club falling to the next money-hungry billionaire owner (maybe we'll get an oil-state next time? Who knows!)

Quote
International travel will be back by summer 2022 I don't think anyone is advocating home games abroad however.

Not yet. Give it time.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,246
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:48:19 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:34:56 PM
Fuck em! Who needs em! Bunch of luddites.

If it was up to me we would fuck Liverpool Football Club straight out of the City of Liverpool to somewhere more profitable first chance we get.

An independent Liverpool, perhaps?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:54:27 PM »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:31:05 PM
What about the fume it would cause to the large number of our own supporters who hate the idea and who it would alienate.

From a selfish point of view, I would hate the fact that I won't be able to watch LFC in person anymore. Over the past 30 years, I have managed to watch over 20 of our away European fixtures, mostly when we played in Central and South-Eastern Europe.

But if you look at the big picture, we are at a point when we are one of the strongest clubs in the World, both on and off the pitch. If the European Super Leagues is established, we will be one of the top clubs even in that company. Our top players won't be going anywhere, and the next Van Dijk or Alisson would be even easier to get.

In the European Super League, with the salary cap and everything else that goes with it, getting a player like Mbappe won't be a problem, as long as he wants to join us. The value of good management and good scouting will be even bigger, because the playing field will be levelled by the salary cap. Thinking about it, the latest reports about FSG joining forces with Billy Beane can't be a coincidence ...
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,367
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #112 on: Today at 03:03:19 PM »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:31:05 PM
What about the fume it would cause to the large number of our own supporters who hate the idea and who it would alienate.

Depends what the larger number is doesnt it? If itll annoy more of the people in this country then its worth it.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:16:00 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:03:19 PM
Depends what the larger number is doesnt it? If itll annoy more of the people in this country then its worth it.

When they realise the cash cow has legged it through the gate and gone to a better field and all they're left with is Ermintrude. ;D
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:40:00 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:18:01 PM
And the solution to that is just to continue down the path of unaffordability and further distancing of the club from the community that made it?

I agree it is shite the way it is. It needs to change. The amount of TV money in the Prem already we could absolutely afford to cut ticket prices. The proof of that is that we are not selling any tickets at the moment and yet the club is still in a position to invest. What more proof do we need? And yet jumping into a super-league is suddenly going to persuade the money men to cut ticket prices?

Rather then jumping on board with this billionaires idea of our game, why are we as a fan base not pushing for the opposite? More fairly distributed proceeds? Government intervention if needs be? Removing the game from the control of elite clubs and into a more 'non-partisan' decision making body? Partial fan ownership? Cheaper tickets? etc.

Regardless of how achievable that looks at this time, that is surely where we should be putting our focus and support? Otherwise how else do you ever hope to put things moving in that direction?


And how is this the solution? This is a solution aimed primarily at TV revenue - because that is where the money is. Stadium revenue will barely be a consideration. Do we really think that post-Covid people are going to be racing from around the world to come to Liverpool, when it is clear that international travel is going the opposite way?

And if we were to go down this route, it wouldn't surprise me to start seeing 'home' games played abroad. Liverpool in name only. And even more depressing there would probably be significant portions of our fan base arguing it is a great idea, or at least 'inevitable'. Got to get with the times




Tourism is all we will have in this city soon and this will bring it in spades. I am from Anfield originally and since the re-development I am seeing badly needed green shoots. Of course people will travel - I will certainly travel abroad to watch us. Covid wont be here forever but the disruption to urban demographics is here to stay and will be seismic.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 