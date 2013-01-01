« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League  (Read 3022 times)

rob19:6

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Reply #80
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp
Who gives a fuck about all that though? Stay off twitter and you avoid the majority of that.

The magic has gone because there are no fans and we have not been able to properly celebrate our title triumph in the face of all that internet-cess pool shite. That will not last forever.

It is zero reason to be supporting this. We'll be putting on home game exhibition matches in Qatar before you know it.

I am not claiming the league is great as it is now. It clearly needs massive structural change. But I don't see how going down the rabbit hole of further stratification of football into the haves and have nots is going to do anything to bring back the magic of the game. Quite the opposite in my eyes.

I don't do social media, so missed all the twattishness.

I feel out of love with footy in this country a long time ago, the hype of a league with poor teams, teams qualifying for Europe and then not trying, the destruction of the FA Cup, away fans from shitholes standing in the Anny giving it the sign on, feed the scousers, all the same small time songs.  I still didn't want a Euro League, then all the null and void shit started from clubs and I just thought fuck off.

Love LFC, hate the game
redtel

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Reply #81
When the PBP was announced it didnt seem to have a chance of winning as it needed 14 clubs to pass it.
Now I can see why. Suddenly it seems the lesser of two evils and the 14 clubs who stood to lose have asked for more talks on it!

Im hoping the the big 6 led by Us and Manu prefer a reformed PL to the uncertainties of a Euro Super League.
They would increase their turnover and introduce a form of FFP for the clubs participating and hopefully reform so many of footballs broken parts.

Just how they bring the FA into the 21st century I dont know but it has to happen if the game is to prosper and improve. Its not been doing that and future proposals for more international fixtures and summer tournaments means something has to give with the fixture calendar.

I think the power grab proposal where just a few clubs have total control may be something they can give up if it means the Big Picture change happens. In other words its a bargaining tool?

Klopites

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Reply #82
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL

Not sure you got what I meant

I dont expect you to get super emotional against West Ham . Were not local or trophy challenging rivals but

Liverpool have a big global support and I grew up in Essex around shit loads of Liverpool fans who had family or friends who were West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Ipswich, Crystal Palace, Charlton , Norwich or QPR fans etc etc etc

Those games by default have an emotion attachment ( Your not all Scousers 😁) . Its not just the big 4/5 teams that everyone only cares about

Of course your champions league games will bring emotions as they can be great games leading to a potential trophy win . Its the tournament and Liverpool legacy within the European Cup/Champions League thats driving your emotions. Not the team Bayern Munich or PSG etc .

You play Everton your could be 5th they could be 16th in a league game there might not be as much officially riding on the game but 99% of Liverpool fans would be bang up for that game with a roller coaster of emotions
Purely down to the team your playing and history

My point being lets say you left the premier league playing approx 14-18 same clubs each year with no emotional connection ( plus no guarantee youd be top 4 club ) I think most would want to go back to the premier league

The premier league is shit in many aspects, I dont need convincing I support a team that only by a miracle could finish in the top 6 let alone higher. Hows that for a good product in reality thats ridiculous  . Thats no fun believe me but that emotional attachment since 1981 stupidly keeps me interested some how despite my interest in the peripheral bullshit within the game is dead

Be careful what you wish for though

We play the same 14-18 clubs every year already and have done for decades, hence why now the only emotions attached to games from my perspective beyond passion for my team and wanting to see us do well and win are as you rightly pointed out against Everton and of course United who more than likely we would still be playing anyway.

You're wrong it's the legacy, the competition and the club faced that drive the emotions on a European stage. If you think the club Bayern, Juve etc brings out no emotions you are wrong the clubs of those magnitude bring out admiration, respect, aniexty, tension, sometimes fear which when combined make the game automatically a different level of exciting and adrenaline fueled. Not being guaranteed top 4 would bring another layer of excitement and a different kind of challenge.

So considering all that I'd rather play the likes of Juve & Bayern twice a season which would for a decent amount of time have a lot of emotions, than continue to play for another 50 years West Ham and Crystal Palace twice a season which have no emotions attached beyond wanting us to win and who's football is just not great to watch. So even after years or a decade when the emotions of facing teams like Bayern is eroded away or faded atleast there's a level of football worth watching to watch.

My only negative point about it is potential unaffordable cost to fans.
