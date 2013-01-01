

Not sure you got what I meant



I dont expect you to get super emotional against West Ham . Were not local or trophy challenging rivals but



Liverpool have a big global support and I grew up in Essex around shit loads of Liverpool fans who had family or friends who were West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Ipswich, Crystal Palace, Charlton , Norwich or QPR fans etc etc etc



Those games by default have an emotion attachment ( Your not all Scousers 😁) . Its not just the big 4/5 teams that everyone only cares about



Of course your champions league games will bring emotions as they can be great games leading to a potential trophy win . Its the tournament and Liverpool legacy within the European Cup/Champions League thats driving your emotions. Not the team Bayern Munich or PSG etc .



You play Everton your could be 5th they could be 16th in a league game there might not be as much officially riding on the game but 99% of Liverpool fans would be bang up for that game with a roller coaster of emotions

Purely down to the team your playing and history



My point being lets say you left the premier league playing approx 14-18 same clubs each year with no emotional connection ( plus no guarantee youd be top 4 club ) I think most would want to go back to the premier league



The premier league is shit in many aspects, I dont need convincing I support a team that only by a miracle could finish in the top 6 let alone higher. Hows that for a good product in reality thats ridiculous . Thats no fun believe me but that emotional attachment since 1981 stupidly keeps me interested some how despite my interest in the peripheral bullshit within the game is dead



Be careful what you wish for though



We play the same 14-18 clubs every year already and have done for decades, hence why now the only emotions attached to games from my perspective beyond passion for my team and wanting to see us do well and win are as you rightly pointed out against Everton and of course United who more than likely we would still be playing anyway.You're wrong it's the legacy, the competition and the club faced that drive the emotions on a European stage. If you think the club Bayern, Juve etc brings out no emotions you are wrong the clubs of those magnitude bring out admiration, respect, aniexty, tension, sometimes fear which when combined make the game automatically a different level of exciting and adrenaline fueled. Not being guaranteed top 4 would bring another layer of excitement and a different kind of challenge.So considering all that I'd rather play the likes of Juve & Bayern twice a season which would for a decent amount of time have a lot of emotions, than continue to play for another 50 years West Ham and Crystal Palace twice a season which have no emotions attached beyond wanting us to win and who's football is just not great to watch. So even after years or a decade when the emotions of facing teams like Bayern is eroded away or faded atleast there's a level of football worth watching to watch.My only negative point about it is potential unaffordable cost to fans.