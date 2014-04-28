I kind of agree with this.



Football would quickly lose its magic with a Super League imo.



What magic?To be honest, I'm not normally interested in the politics around the game, and I don't like change for the sake of change either, but I don't see too much magic actually left in the game anymore. There is also a lot to be said for the ''if it ain't broke, don't fix it'' approach to things, but the reality is that football is actually broken.The only thing that keeps me remotely interested in the game these days is LFC and Klopp. Other than that, the magic was lost years ago. Football and football following in this country is rancid. Officials and constant rule changes are killing the game. It's being run into the ground and milked to death, as are the supporters. I also tire of endlessly having shithouse teams come to Anfield and shithouse fanbases coming here with their dreary Tory songbook.After the weekend I reached a tipping point. Now, I honestly couldn't care less about this league. I couldn't care less about the shithouses who prayed for null and void last season just to deny us a title we'd won before lockdown. Where are those odious fuckers now? I can no longer care about the putrid haters out there who don't realise that their own clubs are only rich nowadays because of the likes of Liverpool, United and Arsenal. It's these clubs that bring the interest and the money. Clubs like us, European giants, are needed, yet all we get is abuse and gobshites looking to put a spanner in our works at every opportunity.I'm not saying a supposed super league solves all or any of that. I'm just saying that the magic went long ago. Without LFC and Klopp, I'd have given up on it a long, long time ago. The game in this country (I live here, so can only know here) is broken. Those who run it and officiate it are not fit for purpose. I'd love us to fuck them all off, and fuck the likes of Everton off once and for all. I doubt I'd have said this a week ago but, as I said, I've reached my tipping point now.Oh, and any 'super' league needs to start as it means to go on. That means fucking the likes of Abu Dhabi and PSG off from day one. No sportswashers please. Since when have Abu Dhabi FC been anywhere near an elite club? They can do one.