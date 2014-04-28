Yeah, fuck it, I would normally be against something like this but I'd relish the chance of playing the best teams of Europe - teams who actually want to play football, not just cause injuries. It should be invite-only as well.
Keep the PL, restrict the CL to anyone not a founder member of this Euro League (and teams invited to it). Seems fair to me.
I don't care if it ruins football in this country. For too long, teams have been used purely as political pawns by the government and the FA and UEFA. The PL started because the EFL weren't letting top teams get a fair proportion of what they earned, and the same is happening again in the PL. The Top 6 clubs massively subsidise the other teams, provide solidarity payments and huge parachute payments for lower leagues, and it still isn't good enough.
I don't want to be like America, where it's every man for himself, but the fact is I can completely see why top clubs are angry. Look at the FA and EFL - sat on millions in the bank, paying huge wages to their execs - yet still wanting us to bail out lower leagues. We should help the lower leagues, but you won't find many places in the world that fund their lower leagues to the extent the PL does. Plus, then you've got clubs like Stoke, where the owners are worth as much as FSG - why should we be bailing them out? There's no excuse for it. Financially, Burnley's owners are pretty poor, but they'd get nothing from a bailout, whereas the owners of Barnsley with a $9Bn net worth would. Why? Not every Championship and League 1 club is poor, but the EFL is expecting us to bail them all out.
Personally, I like it the way it is, but I do think the League cup needs to go, or at least be restricted to clubs not playing in Europe. That seems a sensible solution to managers' complaints about fixtures.