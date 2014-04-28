« previous next »
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:02:23 PM


So we'll put him down as a "maybe" then?
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
I shall enter my reply in gif form.

Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:42:00 PM
You do realise this is being proposed to replace the CL and not the PL, right?

 :lmao

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:35:16 PM
:lmao

Unable to use a sentence to formulate a reply?
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:35:48 PM
Unable to use a sentence to formulate a reply?

"The Super League will never happen" brigade are not happy  :lmao
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:39:19 PM
"The Super League will never happen" brigade are not happy  :lmao

You were quite clearly on about a European Superleague replacing the Premier League previously.

This isn't that. It's another competition to replace the CL and we'd remain part of the PL.


Plus this story comes out every year like clockwork.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Craig on Yesterday at 06:40:20 PM
You were quite clearly on about a European Superleague replacing the Premier League previously.

This isn't that. It's another competition to replace the CL and we'd remain part of the PL.


Plus this story comes out every year like clockwork.
It may be far fetched but still realistically possible that a super league replaces domestic league.

I draw parallels with Super Rugby in the Southern Hemisphere. Once they came about it became the de facto league for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Domestic competitions are still there but it is over-shadowed by these powerful franchises.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Nah.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:40:20 PM
You were quite clearly on about a European Superleague replacing the Premier League previously.

This isn't that. It's another competition to replace the CL and we'd remain part of the PL.

Plus this story comes out every year like clockwork.

When the Super League is established, the member clubs might play their B teams in the domestic leagues. There is no chance that their A teams will be playing 30-34 regular season games in the Super League, plus the play-off games in the Super League, and 34-38 domestic league games on top of it ...
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:49:46 PM
When the Super League is established, the member clubs might play their B teams in the domestic leagues. There is no chance that their A teams will be playing 30-34 regular season games in the Super League, plus the play-off games in the Super League, and 34-38 domestic league games on top of it ...

I mean youve simply just made that up without anything backing it up.

We played 57 games last season, 53 season before, 56 season before.... 63 in 15/16.

Dont see any reason, with added income, that we couldnt have a bigger squad and play 34 league games and 30 European games then play younger players in any domestic cups.
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:06:08 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:55:44 PM
I mean youve simply just made that up without anything backing it up.

We played 57 games last season, 53 season before, 56 season before.... 63 in 15/16.

Dont see any reason, with added income, that we couldnt have a bigger squad and play 34 league games and 30 European games then play younger players in any domestic cups.

You haven't even read the opening post. The proposed Super League would have 30 or 34 regular season games, plus play-offs. Hardly a surprise, since the play-offs is where the real TV money is ...
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: jamie_c on Yesterday at 05:35:03 PM
In thread full of cry baby bullshit your post might be the worst.

Congratulations...



Why? Do you think the owners, spending millions on players, are happy having some unhinged yard dog putting their assets out of commission for 8 months? Do you think they don't look at the likes of Burnley serving up shit on a stick football every week earning fortunes because the happen to share a league with us? Take us and the Mancs out of the PL and it loses most of its audience straight away.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:10:18 PM
Why? Do you think the owners, spending millions on players, are happy having some unhinged yard dog putting their assets out of commission for 8 months? Do you think they don't look at the likes of Burnley serving up shit on a stick football every week earning fortunes because the happen to share a league with us? Take us and the Mancs out of the PL and it loses most of its audience straight away.

Is right.

After the game on Saturday, I hope we do fuck them all off!
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:17:02 PM
Some people seem to be thinking that yard dogs and shit referees only exist in England.  Wait till we have to play Atletico twice a year.  Or Sergio Ramos.

This is a load of old bollocks and has been doing the rounds for years, but if it ever does come true then that will be the point I bin it off.  Just glad I got to see us win all the trophies I cared about before football dissapears up its own arse.

Agree with every word of this. I know everyone is still wounded after the weekend but wanting to swerve the prem off because of 'yard dogs' is a bit funny when you look at some of the c*nts on the continent, specifically the likes of Ramos. Not sure how some would have survived watching football in the decades past.

As for the idea itself, I feel one day a version of it will come to fruition, if not for a few years. I think I'll have packed it all in before so, and if not it'll certainly be the final nail.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Im against it but like a lot of fans of smaller clubs you start to think well fuck off then
These bigger clubs havent become big by beating each other every week youve got to beat the smaller clubs as well to win trophies
It becomes boring its like threats we will do this or that

You had two blatant terrible decisions against you vs Everton so people are a bit emotional

Emotion is the key . Do people really get emotional playing PSG, Juventus or Bayern Munich ( I wouldnt know lol )  . I doubt it

Ultimately with no vested emotion in it fans will be bored and loose interest
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Can't believe anyone would support this nonsense
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:15:33 PM
Agree with every word of this. I know everyone is still wounded after the weekend but wanting to swerve the prem off because of 'yard dogs' is a bit funny when you look at some of the c*nts on the continent, specifically the likes of Ramos. Not sure how some would have survived watching football in the decades past.

As for the idea itself, I feel one day a version of it will come to fruition, if not for a few years. I think I'll have packed it all in before so, and if not it'll certainly be the final nail.

Yeah, I don't think I'd bin it off in some kind of dramatic statement, I just think I'd find it hard to care anymore.  I'm not one of the #PleaseBanMeForALongTime brigade by a long shot, but if the purpose of LFC is just to make as much money as possible for a bunch of American hedge fund owners, then what's the point in us getting invested in it? 

As for the reaction to this weekend, I honestly don't think a lot of our fans have ever seen a derby before.  Show them a video of Gerrard on Naysmith or Kuyt on Neville and I assume we'd be hearing similar outrage?  Also, all this snobbery against the mid table sides now we've finally won it for the first time in 30 years.  If there was a European Super League 10 years ago, we wouldn't have been in it.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 09:46:14 PM
Im against it but like a lot of fans of smaller clubs you start to think well fuck off then
These bigger clubs havent become big by beating each other every week youve got to beat the smaller clubs as well to win trophies
It becomes boring its like threats we will do this or that

You had two blatant terrible decisions against you vs Everton so people are a bit emotional

Emotion is the key . Do people really get emotional playing PSG, Juventus or Bayern Munich ( I wouldnt know lol )  . I doubt it

Ultimately with no vested emotion in it fans will be bored and loose interest

I kind of agree with this.

Football would quickly lose its magic with a Super League imo.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 10:02:35 PM
Can't believe anyone would support this nonsense

I dont think anyone actually does

Its just forum/internet talk after a week when weve been particularly screwed over by the authorities in charge of the game.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:06:26 PM
Yeah, I don't think I'd bin it off in some kind of dramatic statement, I just think I'd find it hard to care anymore.  I'm not one of the #PleaseBanMeForALongTime brigade by a long shot, but if the purpose of LFC is just to make as much money as possible for a bunch of American hedge fund owners, then what's the point in us getting invested in it? 

As for the reaction to this weekend, I honestly don't think a lot of our fans have ever seen a derby before.  Show them a video of Gerrard on Naysmith or Kuyt on Neville and I assume we'd be hearing similar outrage?  Also, all this snobbery against the mid table sides now we've finally won it for the first time in 30 years.  If there was a European Super League 10 years ago, we wouldn't have been in it.

Well said, my feelings too
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:06:26 PM
Yeah, I don't think I'd bin it off in some kind of dramatic statement, I just think I'd find it hard to care anymore.  I'm not one of the #PleaseBanMeForALongTime brigade by a long shot, but if the purpose of LFC is just to make as much money as possible for a bunch of American hedge fund owners, then what's the point in us getting invested in it? 

As for the reaction to this weekend, I honestly don't think a lot of our fans have ever seen a derby before.  Show them a video of Gerrard on Naysmith or Kuyt on Neville and I assume we'd be hearing similar outrage?  Also, all this snobbery against the mid table sides now we've finally won it for the first time in 30 years. If there was a European Super League 10 years ago, we wouldn't have been in it.

When we were ranked as the best side in Europe...? I think theres half a chance we might have
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:14:40 PM
When we were ranked as the best side in Europe...? I think theres half a chance we might have

We wouldn't have been able to pay the subs FFS.  Hodgies Heros taking on the European elite, the mind boggles.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 09:46:14 PM
Im against it but like a lot of fans of smaller clubs you start to think well fuck off then
These bigger clubs havent become big by beating each other every week youve got to beat the smaller clubs as well to win trophies
It becomes boring its like threats we will do this or that

You had two blatant terrible decisions against you vs Everton so people are a bit emotional

Emotion is the key . Do people really get emotional playing PSG, Juventus or Bayern Munich ( I wouldnt know lol )  . I doubt it

Ultimately with no vested emotion in it fans will be bored and loose interest

You're right, emotion is very important. To be honest I like it like it is. There is a good mix, plenty of local rivalries on going histories with the domestic league and well spiced with European footie when we're in it.

I would cut out the 3rd place ECL teams dropping into the Europa League. I'd also throw in a re run of the Cup Winners Cup for FA and League Cup winners across Europe. I'd make that straight knock out as well.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:20:23 PM
We wouldn't have been able to pay the subs FFS.  Hodgies Heros taking on the European elite, the mind boggles.

Our left side of Paul Konchesky and Milan Jovanovic taking on Philipp Lahm and Arjen Robben.  Utopia indeed.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 10:02:35 PM
Can't believe anyone would support this nonsense

I don't think that any true football fan supports the idea of a Super League. Personally, I am very nostalgic about the good old days of the European Cup. After all, those were the first games when I watched the club that I love since.

Unfortunately, football has changed a lot over the last 30-40 years. It is a massive business now, with the TV companies and the sponsors calling the shots. For the same reason the Premier League was created in 1992, the big clubs around Europe are pushing for the idea of the European Super League, and they will create it, with the help of the TV companies.

In many ways, this European Super League will be similar to the NFL, the richest sports league in the World. Anyone who follows american football knows that college football is even more popular with the ordinary fans in the USA than professional football, but the professionall football located in metropolitan areas (big markets) gets most of the money due to the developed corporate structure and the lucrative TV deals.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:29:21 PM
Our left side of Paul Konchesky and Milan Jovanovic taking on Philipp Lahm and Arjen Robben.  Utopia indeed.


Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 09:46:14 PM
Im against it but like a lot of fans of smaller clubs you start to think well fuck off then
These bigger clubs havent become big by beating each other every week youve got to beat the smaller clubs as well to win trophies
It becomes boring its like threats we will do this or that

You had two blatant terrible decisions against you vs Everton so people are a bit emotional

Emotion is the key . Do people really get emotional playing PSG, Juventus or Bayern Munich ( I wouldnt know lol )  . I doubt it

Ultimately with no vested emotion in it fans will be bored and loose interest

Yes good post Paul.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Yeah, fuck it, I would normally be against something like this but I'd relish the chance of playing the best teams of Europe - teams who actually want to play football, not just cause injuries. It should be invite-only as well.

Keep the PL, restrict the CL to anyone not a founder member of this Euro League (and teams invited to it). Seems fair to me.

I don't care if it ruins football in this country. For too long, teams have been used purely as political pawns by the government and the FA and UEFA. The PL started because the EFL weren't letting top teams get a fair proportion of what they earned, and the same is happening again in the PL. The Top 6 clubs massively subsidise the other teams, provide solidarity payments and huge parachute payments for lower leagues, and it still isn't good enough.

I don't want to be like America, where it's every man for himself, but the fact is I can completely see why top clubs are angry. Look at the FA and EFL - sat on millions in the bank, paying huge wages to their execs - yet still wanting us to bail out lower leagues. We should help the lower leagues, but you won't find many places in the world that fund their lower leagues to the extent the PL does. Plus, then you've got clubs like Stoke, where the owners are worth as much as FSG - why should we be bailing them out? There's no excuse for it. Financially, Burnley's owners are pretty poor, but they'd get nothing from a bailout, whereas the owners of Barnsley with a $9Bn net worth would. Why? Not every Championship and League 1 club is poor, but the EFL is expecting us to bail them all out.

Personally, I like it the way it is, but I do think the League cup needs to go, or at least be restricted to clubs not playing in Europe. That seems a sensible solution to managers' complaints about fixtures.
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 PM »
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 10:07:45 PM
I kind of agree with this.

Football would quickly lose its magic with a Super League imo.

What magic?

To be honest, I'm not normally interested in the politics around the game, and I don't like change for the sake of change either, but I don't see too much magic actually left in the game anymore. There is also a lot to be said for the ''if it ain't broke, don't fix it'' approach to things, but the reality is that football is actually broken.

The only thing that keeps me remotely interested in the game these days is LFC and Klopp. Other than that, the magic was lost years ago. Football and football following in this country is rancid. Officials and constant rule changes are killing the game. It's being run into the ground and milked to death, as are the supporters. I also tire of endlessly having shithouse teams come to Anfield and shithouse fanbases coming here with their dreary Tory songbook.

After the weekend I reached a tipping point. Now, I honestly couldn't care less about this league. I couldn't care less about the shithouses who prayed for null and void last season just to deny us a title we'd won before lockdown. Where are those odious fuckers now? I can no longer care about the putrid haters out there who don't realise that their own clubs are only rich nowadays because of the likes of Liverpool, United and Arsenal. It's these clubs that bring the interest and the money. Clubs like us, European giants, are needed, yet all we get is abuse and gobshites looking to put a spanner in our works at every opportunity.

I'm not saying a supposed super league solves all or any of that. I'm just saying that the magic went long ago. Without LFC and Klopp, I'd have given up on it a long, long time ago. The game in this country (I live here, so can only know here) is broken. Those who run it and officiate it are not fit for purpose. I'd love us to fuck them all off, and fuck the likes of Everton off once and for all. I doubt I'd have said this a week ago but, as I said, I've reached my tipping point now.

Oh, and any 'super' league needs to start as it means to go on. That means fucking the likes of Abu Dhabi and PSG off from day one. No sportswashers please. Since when have Abu Dhabi FC been anywhere near an elite club? They can do one.

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
The magic died in 1992 when Football was reinvented. Been brainwashed about how good the League is since.
